Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,184
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44720 on: Today at 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
We ruling out UTD and Arsenal as top clubs then?
Abbreviating United as UTD sounds like a disease, Universally Transmitted Disease.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44721 on: Today at 05:59:49 am »
I know most on here seem to want to trash the idea of us getting Mbappe, and I can get why up to a point, but a lot of the same people seem to point to Real Madrid as the more credible destination. Real Madrid who are absolutely skint and shedding players who've carried them for years. Real Madrid who would probably look like the worst run big club on earth if it wasn't for Barcelona looking like an even bigger nuclear disaster.

I personally don't think Mbappe will sign for us, but I don't think him going to Real is any more credible and I don't think he'll want to stay at PSG, no matter how much money they dump on him.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,203
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44722 on: Today at 06:03:05 am »
I like the thread title changes. Tells you what's happening without even having to open it.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,184
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44723 on: Today at 06:04:18 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:03:05 am
I like the thread title changes. Tells you what's happening without even having to open it.
Doesn't say "No Mbappe" yet
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44724 on: Today at 07:27:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:04:18 am
Doesn't say "No Mbappe" yet

we have to wait for the fat lady to sing

Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44725 on: Today at 07:29:20 am »
I think we are still waiting for a more  fringe players to move on

Origi, MInamino (I can see him going out on loan again - he needs game time and he needs goals - he probably aint going to get either for us this season)
Shaq
Nat Phillips is probably the next defender and LFC player to be sold or do we think others are on the move

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44726 on: Today at 08:02:24 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 08:17:52 pm
Always amazes me that that's Robert Redford.

Looked like a lumberjack before it became a fashion.
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,306
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44727 on: Today at 08:11:41 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:59:49 am
I know most on here seem to want to trash the idea of us getting Mbappe, and I can get why up to a point, but a lot of the same people seem to point to Real Madrid as the more credible destination. Real Madrid who are absolutely skint and shedding players who've carried them for years. Real Madrid who would probably look like the worst run big club on earth if it wasn't for Barcelona looking like an even bigger nuclear disaster.

I personally don't think Mbappe will sign for us, but I don't think him going to Real is any more credible and I don't think he'll want to stay at PSG, no matter how much money they dump on him.
Real has won more CL titles in recent years than any other club, far more than us. They have a long tradition of picking up the best french players. On paper theyre skint, but they have been skint my whole life but still found money for top players. 
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44728 on: Today at 08:14:16 am »
#JFT96

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44729 on: Today at 08:21:33 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm
We need at least 1x top class new striker/forward to revitalise our attack before the season starts!
Can't be relying on firminho and mane again for a whole season!

Otherwise we'll struggle for top 3 finish!  :butt

*Firmino*

We finished top 3 last season when we lost all our senior CBs to injury plus other injuries to our captain, Thiago, etc, and where we lost 6 home games in a row, then finished the season in title winning form, all while relying on those two. We signed Jota too, who was in great form until

Forget it, cba, is the transfer forum where the bedwetters post when there's no half-time threads?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44730 on: Today at 08:27:12 am »
If Mbappe is a free agent next year there is no Qatar to stop him signing for City, is there? I'm sure they'll match his wages once Etihad increases their sponsorship by 100m a year to reflect the incredible increase in passenger numbers they've witnessed since beginning it.
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN
« Reply #44731 on: Today at 08:41:41 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:39:22 am
Can we have a separate Mbappe thread please, so we can keep this one for serious discussions like the Bowen-Origi swap deal and the Alberto/Saul/Shaqiri mega-deal.

 :wellin
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44732 on: Today at 08:56:45 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:12 am
If Mbappe is a free agent next year there is no Qatar to stop him signing for City, is there? I'm sure they'll match his wages once Etihad increases their sponsorship by 100m a year to reflect the incredible increase in passenger numbers they've witnessed since beginning it.

I can't imagine him wanting to go from one oil club to another. If it was all about the money for him, he'd just stay at PSG wouldn't he? Which is also why I don't get why people's default position is that he won't come here because we won't match his wage demands. Now that might very well end up being the case, but if he does come here the whole point will be that he's done so for footballing reasons, meaning his demands won't be overly excessive. The whole rumour is built upon that.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44733 on: Today at 09:03:27 am »
BTW, rude not to.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44734 on: Today at 09:05:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:56:45 am
I can't imagine him wanting to go from one oil club to another. If it was all about the money for him, he'd just stay at PSG wouldn't he? Which is also why I don't get why people's default position is that he won't come here because we won't match his wage demands. Now that might very well end up being the case, but if he does come here the whole point will be that he's done so for footballing reasons, meaning his demands won't be overly excessive. The whole rumour is built upon that.
I agree, if he just wanted more bucket fulls of oil money he could get anything he wanted from PSG. I get the impression he will move to a prestigious club, it can only be between Liverpool, Barca, Real , Utd and possibly Bayern. Barca and Real are apparently fucked financially, I dont see him going to Bayern. So possibly us or Utd. Depends if he wants to play for Jürgen or Ole!
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,859
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44735 on: Today at 09:07:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:05:16 am
I agree, if he just wanted more bucket fulls of oil money he could get anything he wanted from PSG. I get the impression he will move to a prestigious club, it can only be between Liverpool, Barca, Real , Utd and possibly Bayern. Barca and Real are apparently fucked financially, I dont see him going to Bayern. So possibly us or Utd. Depends if he wants to play for Jürgen or Ole!

It'd almost be worth him going to United for the fewm
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44736 on: Today at 09:15:15 am »
I'm on for him taking a blowtorch to one of our kits on the news and taking a dump on the ashes just to relieve the tedium of the debate and shut this shit down.   

(I already know I do not have to read - thanks)
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44737 on: Today at 09:17:54 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 09:15:15 am
I'm on for him taking a blowtorch to one of our kits on the news and taking a dump on the ashes just to relieve the tedium of the debate and shut this shit down.   

(I already know I do not have to read - thanks)
That would make for a different signing announcement.
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,837
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44738 on: Today at 09:18:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:05:16 am
I agree, if he just wanted more bucket fulls of oil money he could get anything he wanted from PSG. I get the impression he will move to a prestigious club, it can only be between Liverpool, Barca, Real , Utd and possibly Bayern. Barca and Real are apparently fucked financially, I dont see him going to Bayern. So possibly us or Utd. Depends if he wants to play for Jürgen or Ole!

Don't see why he wouldn't want City if they're in for him.  He'll want to move to a club where he's got more of a chance of a CL medal and a few more trophies.  City hoover those up and they'll win the CL at some point.  Plus they'll be able to pay him crazy money.
