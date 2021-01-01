I know most on here seem to want to trash the idea of us getting Mbappe, and I can get why up to a point, but a lot of the same people seem to point to Real Madrid as the more credible destination. Real Madrid who are absolutely skint and shedding players who've carried them for years. Real Madrid who would probably look like the worst run big club on earth if it wasn't for Barcelona looking like an even bigger nuclear disaster.



I personally don't think Mbappe will sign for us, but I don't think him going to Real is any more credible and I don't think he'll want to stay at PSG, no matter how much money they dump on him.