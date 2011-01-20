« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1109 1110 1111 1112 1113 [1114]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN  (Read 1941667 times)

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,618
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44520 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm »
£12m plus a 15% sell on for Wilson. Confirmed by the club.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,101
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44521 on: Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
£12m plus a 15% sell on for Wilson. Confirmed by the club.
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44522 on: Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Possible, or maybe we have learned something from Bayern Munich and the likes ...

The article is getting info from someone. We know that our local journos don't get info until the deal is done. That means that it's coming from the player's agent. And with numbers being bandied around, that rather indicates that the agent is setting a number for his current club to aim for.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44523 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Eh?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44524 on: Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44525 on: Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Really? Surprised at that.

Mbappe's signing on bonus must be fucking obscene.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44526 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1419040377630334982

Quote
#LFC confirm £12m deal with Fulham for Harry Wilson.15% sell on clause. Earlier in summer LFC rejected £6.5m offer from Benfica. Fulham able to complete deal under EFLs strict FFP protocols due to willingness to delay the start of the payments until 2022
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44527 on: Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm
Eh?

We need to refresh, so we're saving up our money to buy Bellingham and Alli, and filling out the squad with freebies like Mbappe.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44528 on: Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Or we could sell the debt to the bank again like we did with Coutinho and get the money now.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,101
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44529 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm
Eh?
Yeah apparently its because it helps Fulham comply with the championship FFP requirements.

We will recognise it on our books this year (which will be good for FFP) and get the cash flow later
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Or we could sell the debt to the bank again like we did with Coutinho and get the money now.
Suppose so, yes. Depends how much we need cash right now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44530 on: Yesterday at 10:10:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Yup, definitely looks that way ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44531 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Fulham also have a talented youth set up as evidence by one Harvey Elliott. These sort of deals do help us as well lads.  :D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44532 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Suppose so, yes. Depends how much we need cash right now

To be honest I thought it was standard practice. We don't know what may happen to Fulham in the future so it's better to sell the debt now.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44533 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:30:00 am

Melissa Reddy
Senior Football Correspondent
@MelissaReddy_

Liverpool are actively looking to recruit in midfield and attack.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfers-jurgen-klopp-b1888974.html

This is all we need to know ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,959
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44534 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Best not be an excuse to not sign players this summer. Especially if we can't get the fees we want for Origi and Shaqiri.

God knows what the pay structure Burnley offered last year with their 12 million offer, for us to turn that down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44535 on: Yesterday at 11:22:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on July 20, 2021, 08:55:33 am
I said  we should have taken 11m for Wilson last season.

But that we have fucked up our whole transfer strategy according to some & teams would have came in with low offers for any of our players ;D

Wilson probably leaves for under 11m this summer.

Awkward, awkward, and more awkward.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,182
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44536 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm

Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,182
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44537 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm
Best not be an excuse to not sign players this summer. Especially if we can't get the fees we want for Origi and Shaqiri.

God knows what the pay structure Burnley offered last year with their 12 million offer, for us to turn that down.

At first I was like,  :butt :butt :butt

Then I was like,  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44538 on: Today at 12:10:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Yeah apparently its because it helps Fulham comply with the championship FFP requirements.

We will recognise it on our books this year (which will be good for FFP) and get the cash flow later Suppose so, yes. Depends how much we need cash right now

Yeah,I just had a look at the EFL rules and they take into account net cash flow of player registrations. it relates to secure funding.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44539 on: Today at 12:39:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
And we wont get anything for him until 2022..

The same as Grujic really..


Looks like were saving up for next summer 

It doesnt really matter, if they need some of the cash now the club will have lines of credit against the receivables (invoice discounting) - like an overdraft facility secured against transfer debts - or theyll use factoring where they will be charged, say, 5% by a third party to receive a percentage of the invoice. 

Also, media revenues were down £59m in 19/20 because 9 of the games fell after the reporting period, which means media revenues will be higher in 20/21. It wont offset the loss of matchday revenues, but it explains why 19/20 looked so bad financially.

FSG have a short-term pain but long-term gain strategy.  Whereas Chelsea have near enough £1.5bn of debt (mostly soft loans - Abramovich having it treated as equity while hes the owner). Theyll never be able to repay that if Abramovich decided he wanted it back.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44540 on: Today at 12:41:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:04 pm
Looks like were saving up for next summer 

Imagine the fume if we keep our powder dry this year to get Mbappe next season but in the meantime Man United win # 21 and Man City win the CL.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44541 on: Today at 12:46:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:56 pm
It's because Ali likes having him around and we love the mad bastard enough to give him his wishes for now.  ;D

Beat me to it. I read this too, that Adrian works well with Alisson in training. We dont expect to use a 3rd keeper much, so the club must see the training benefit as greater than a slightly better keeper who they dont know if theyd have the same relationship in training. These guys spend a lot of time together.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44542 on: Today at 12:51:36 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:46:56 am
Beat me to it. I read this too, that Adrian works well with Alisson in training. We dont expect to use a 3rd keeper much, so the club must see the training benefit as greater than a slightly better keeper who they dont know if theyd have the same relationship in training. These guys spend a lot of time together.

Would we get essentially the same benefits if we keep Adrian but don't register him for PL? We can play him in cups, and we can change our mind in January when we rename our squad.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44543 on: Today at 12:52:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:41:25 am
Imagine the fume if we keep our powder dry this year to get Mbappe next season but in the meantime Man United win # 21 and Man City win the CL.

We then win #20 and #7 in 21/22.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44544 on: Today at 12:52:57 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:36 am
Would we get essentially the same benefits if we keep Adrian but don't register him for PL? We can play him in cups, and we can change our mind in January when we rename our squad.

Wed have to sign another keeper then, though? That wont happen.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44545 on: Today at 12:55:31 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:39:32 am
It doesnt really matter, if they need some of the cash now the club will have lines of credit against the receivables (invoice discounting) - like an overdraft facility secured against transfer debts - or theyll use factoring where they will be charged, say, 5% by a third party to receive a percentage of the invoice. 

Also, media revenues were down £59m in 19/20 because 9 of the games fell after the reporting period, which means media revenues will be higher in 20/21. It wont offset the loss of matchday revenues, but it explains why 19/20 looked so bad financially.

FSG have a short-term pain but long-term gain strategy.  Whereas Chelsea have near enough £1.5bn of debt (mostly soft loans - Abramovich having it treated as equity while hes the owner). Theyll never be able to repay that if Abramovich decided he wanted it back.

Sorry if it's a stupid question but what happens if Abramovich decided he is done with football and wants to sell the club because I can't imagine someone paying even half of this amount ?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44546 on: Today at 12:57:04 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:52:57 am
Wed have to sign another keeper then, though? That wont happen.

If one of our outfielders is out for the rest of the season, it may open up a non-homegrown spot. Last season, we could have omitted Van Dijk and Gomez from our January squad.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 1109 1110 1111 1112 1113 [1114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 