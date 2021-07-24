The only issue with that is where is that attacker coming from?



You could argue at CM players like Camavinga, Sanches and Aouar fit into that category (depending what you class as proven) but I struggle to see many proven attackers who would be available for the money we seem to have available which seemingly isn't a huge amount.



Jota I would say was left field, looked good at Wolves but I think there were question marks about how good. Mane I feel was almost the opposite, it was clear he was going to be class and looking at the sides interested in him just cemented that even more. Even Salah, may not have been lauded worldwide but he was putting up great performances and numbers, might not have been an expected deal but he was hardly a slouch



I think people are only discussing going for players in that next level down because there's been so much talk of a lack of funds. While other sides seem to be able to spend as and when, we appear to need to sell first going by whats been said. City and Chelsea are always seemingly able to do it for obvious reasons but Utd seem to be left out of that list constantly even though they do it year after year.



We have a shit load of players we need to move on and I just dont see where the proven attackers coming from without spending a lot. Teams seem to be adding value to their players increasingly year on year and how do we class proven? Is it the league they're coming from as that significantly reduces the potential pool of targets due to the weakness of a number of leagues



The undervalued players has been our M.O for ages, wasn't that the premise of moneyball in the first place? Players like Coutinho and Sturridge fit into the proven undervalued players description perfectly and we bought them years ago so it's been our strategy for some time. A lot of the links we've seen for attackers seem to be high priced players or those you could argue aren't proven



I mean to be quite frank I haven't believed a single one of the links to attacking players so far, none of them have seemed particularly strong or make much sense. And the idea of where they are coming from - well the top 5 leagues and who are putting in decent to good numbers, and who our analysis have seen underlying numbers to show they are suitable for us. It's hard to point at any player and say "like them" because by their very nature they seem somewhat unremarkable hence why their market value is undervalued.You look at Jota and no one was really looking at him and his price compared to what he can become is good value seemingly. Take a look at apparently a name on our shortlist, Bowen. No one ever would have thought of that type of signing but I can only imagine he must tick some of the boxes of what we are looking for.It's hard to see where these players come from because mostly we only recognize the outstanding performers.I feel our M.O is for the two types of players - those undervalued (like and Aouar for example, or Salah) and those not yet recognized (like Jota, Robinson, to a degree like Fabinho who while a European level player, wasn't in the mix for top clubs at the time of us signing him, and to a degree Mane as we knew he would be good but not world class as he is).I am sure our scouting department has their players in mind, and who are available for 30-50 million or so. And Reddy's article very much points to that type of signing too, rather than a young raw prospect, who would be frankly struggling to get opportunities with the quality in front of them, and with our aims of winning everything - we need someone like Jota who can be back up, but can come in instantly and add to the team.Evidently we do need to move people on first, but we've generated a fair amount just this week. Around 30 million on 3 players who barely got a game for us/never got a game