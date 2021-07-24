« previous next »
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44360 on: Today at 10:42:43 am
If there is one midfielder I am surprised we have yet to be linked with, it's Tchouameni. I can't see us signing the likes of Saul, Gravenberch etc this summer but I genuinely believe Tchouameni fits the profile we are looking for in a CM.

By the way I am feeling the shouts for Dele Alli too but I don't see that happening at all.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44361 on: Today at 10:45:33 am
la Repubblica claiming weve bid 100 million euro for Chiesa;

https://www.repubblica.it/sport/calcio/mercato/2021/07/24/news/juventus_liverpool_cento_milioni_chiesa-311486140/

Probably bullshit like but a nice Saturday rumour nonetheless.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44362 on: Today at 10:49:47 am
Most of that Reddy article is a little more of the same, but I feel there are 2 crucial points in there

1) we are looking for an attacker and midfielder, so again re-iterating this point

2) Similar profile to the front 3 we have; which says to me we are having a recruitment of players at a similar level to where Salah and Mane where, which goes against the thoughts of some here that we have to go for the young and praising but unproven market as that's the only one we can really afford now.

As I've maintained, I feel we will get a striker, it will be a bit left field, and it will be someone of a similar level to Jota (proven in a top league but not at the highest level yet) rather than a Doku who is still at this stage quite unproven.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44363 on: Today at 10:53:12 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:49:47 am
Most of that Reddy article is a little more of the same, but I feel there are 2 crucial points in there

1) we are looking for an attacker and midfielder, so again re-iterating this point

2) Similar profile to the front 3 we have; which says to me we are having a recruitment of players at a similar level to where Salah and Mane where, which goes against the thoughts of some here that we have to go for the young and praising but unproven market as that's the only one we can really afford now.

As I've maintained, I feel we will get a striker, it will be a bit left field, and it will be someone of a similar level to Jota (proven in a top league but not at the highest level yet) rather than a Doku who is still at this stage quite unproven.

Yep and its easy to forget that Salah was actually one of the best attackers in Europe when we signed him. Thats not the case with many of the attackers we have been linked to currently.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44364 on: Today at 11:03:27 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:53:12 am
Yep and its easy to forget that Salah was actually one of the best attackers in Europe when we signed him. Thats not the case with many of the attackers we have been linked to currently.

Proven, quality attackers who are undervalued for some reason, or proven attackers on the cusp of becoming top class. That seems to be our targets.

These opportunities will always be there, problem is sometimes we as fans can't picture it or imagine it. A wonderkid going on to be world class we all can predict and so we lament not getting them when they were young, and say we should do that now. Or will look at Sancho's deal and say "We can't afford that, so we'll HAVE to shop in the next level down of development"

But look at our signings and I don't think anyone would have picked out Mane to be as good as he is now when we got him. Or Jota. We will have targets who we see the potential in, but also a degree of sure quality, and who can be bought on our current budget. I don't think that will change or has to change with the current market.

Usually because they are somewhat overlooked talent, it's hard to even predict who that player will be. Why so many of our deals are so left field, cause they are players we haven't been linked with until it is imminent, and usually for players no one would have even imagined.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44365 on: Today at 11:34:50 am
The only issue with that is where is that attacker coming from?

You could argue at CM players like Camavinga, Sanches and Aouar fit into that category (depending what you class as proven) but I struggle to see many  proven attackers who would be available for the money we seem to have available which seemingly isn't a huge amount.

Jota I would say was left field, looked good at Wolves but I think there were question marks about how good. Mane I feel was almost the opposite, it was clear he was going to be class and looking at the sides interested in him just cemented that even more. Even Salah, may not have been lauded worldwide but he was putting up great performances and numbers, might not have been an expected deal but he was hardly a slouch

I think people are only discussing going for players in that next level down because there's been so much talk of a lack of funds. While other sides seem to be able to spend as and when, we appear to need to sell first going by whats been said. City and Chelsea are always seemingly able to do it for obvious reasons but Utd seem to be left out of that list constantly even though they do it year after year.

We have a shit load of players we need to move on and I just dont see where the proven attackers coming from without spending a lot. Teams seem to be adding value to their players increasingly year on year and how do we class proven? Is it the league they're coming from as that significantly reduces the potential pool of targets due to the weakness of a number of leagues

The undervalued players has been our M.O for ages, wasn't that the premise of moneyball in the first place? Players like Coutinho and Sturridge fit into the proven undervalued players description perfectly and we bought them years ago so it's been our strategy for some time. A lot of the links we've seen for attackers seem to be high priced players or those you could argue aren't proven
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44366 on: Today at 11:45:56 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:34:50 am
The only issue with that is where is that attacker coming from?

You could argue at CM players like Camavinga, Sanches and Aouar fit into that category (depending what you class as proven) but I struggle to see many  proven attackers who would be available for the money we seem to have available which seemingly isn't a huge amount.

Jota I would say was left field, looked good at Wolves but I think there were question marks about how good. Mane I feel was almost the opposite, it was clear he was going to be class and looking at the sides interested in him just cemented that even more. Even Salah, may not have been lauded worldwide but he was putting up great performances and numbers, might not have been an expected deal but he was hardly a slouch

I think people are only discussing going for players in that next level down because there's been so much talk of a lack of funds. While other sides seem to be able to spend as and when, we appear to need to sell first going by whats been said. City and Chelsea are always seemingly able to do it for obvious reasons but Utd seem to be left out of that list constantly even though they do it year after year.

We have a shit load of players we need to move on and I just dont see where the proven attackers coming from without spending a lot. Teams seem to be adding value to their players increasingly year on year and how do we class proven? Is it the league they're coming from as that significantly reduces the potential pool of targets due to the weakness of a number of leagues

The undervalued players has been our M.O for ages, wasn't that the premise of moneyball in the first place? Players like Coutinho and Sturridge fit into the proven undervalued players description perfectly and we bought them years ago so it's been our strategy for some time. A lot of the links we've seen for attackers seem to be high priced players or those you could argue aren't proven

I think scouting remains difficult for a lot of clubs - including ours..  a lot were celebrating we got Minamino for 10M and even Grujic when we did. Players do not always kick on and live up to expectations. Loads of examples even at the clubs with huge budgets. While a number of clubs  like DOrtmund are getting really good quality at reasonable rates as young good players (& their agents) see  DOrtmund as a stepping stone club, similar at other clubs. Liverpool are creating their own reputation - however getting the bench/squad level or potential in 1/2 years players in  the lower budget amounts has not been successful - although we have been able to sell some young players at good profit.     

Selling clubs know we need  a CM and attacker so that adds to fees for us.
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44367 on: Today at 11:59:15 am
Joyce reporting Wilson has left Austria and its a £12m deal
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44368 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm
Getting some good sales done, hopefully next week we get some movement on someone in now.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44369 on: Today at 12:06:10 pm
Yeah, think that's fair. All parties should benefit as Fulham are getting a really good player, would expect them promoted again either this season or next as they have the skills to get out of that division. For us a decent fee. Time to start re-investing now though.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44370 on: Today at 12:08:08 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:45:56 am
I think scouting remains difficult for a lot of clubs - including ours..  a lot were celebrating we got Minamino for 10M and even Grujic when we did. Players do not always kick on and live up to expectations. Loads of examples even at the clubs with huge budgets. While a number of clubs  like DOrtmund are getting really good quality at reasonable rates as young good players (& their agents) see  DOrtmund as a stepping stone club, similar at other clubs. Liverpool are creating their own reputation - however getting the bench/squad level or potential in 1/2 years players in  the lower budget amounts has not been successful - although we have been able to sell some young players at good profit.     

Selling clubs know we need  a CM and attacker so that adds to fees for us.

Oh 100%. No club will ever get it right every time, theres an element of risk with every transfer.

The requirement we have is something very difficult to buy especially at a low price. The thing is as well, Jota is used as an example a lot but he wasnt particularly cheap IMO. Started brilliantly dont get me wrong and could prove to be a bargain but he wasnt exceptionally cheap

Ive yet to see us linked to a cheap & proven forward this window. As you say, weve developed a reputation for how we deal which makes it harder to sign players without spending a lot. Its times like this it would be great to utilise interest in one of our players to bring down the fee for a buying sides player if possible but again that seems a rare occurrence. I do feel the pool for players who fit into our play style and the demands of our team in attacking positions is a lottttt smaller than our fans realise. Its a physically demanding role and you need to be VERY good in front of goal in the wide positions. Stepping in for Bobby is IMO one of the hardest jobs in football because of the reading of the game needed and the influence this position has in how we play
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44371 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:36:07 am
Think £10m is getting short-changed slightly myself, when you consider Buendia getting signed by Villa for £33m (rising to nearly £40m with add-ons). I know the latter had a better season, but Wilson's season was good and he's proven quality at Championship level.

It's better than nothing I suppose, but I'd expected a little more after Villa had spent so much on a player in the same division.

not really for me, or 12 or whatever it is.

Wilson isnt a mystery to anyone, Hes not some prodigious talent coming through, hes 24 now and has had 3 full seasons, 2 in the Championship, 1 in the prem, he has not been starved of football. He is an open book, every team knows exactly what sort of player he is, and is likely to be, and what they are paying for. And there is a reason clubs are not lining up to pay more for him.

And it is far to simplistic to compare fee for fee, we wouldnt do it with prem players, so not sure why we would with lower league ones. So not sure why Buendias transfer fee is of note. They arent comparable as players I presume.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44372 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm
Millar £1.3 million
Grujic £10 million
Grabara £3 million
Awoniyi £6 million
Wilson £12 million

£32.3 million

Rough figures based on my memory of the reported fees. Not bad going and it would be good to see that money used to bring someone in now so they at least get a pre season with the side
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44373 on: Today at 12:15:59 pm
Got quite a few large contracts to renew too,it'd be good to see some movement there soon.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44374 on: Today at 12:16:23 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:59:15 am
Joyce reporting Wilson has left Austria and its a £12m deal

A sad sad day for the fan club
Cant believe theyve given up on him - you never see it coming
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44375 on: Today at 12:16:37 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:13:16 pm
Millar £1.3 million
Grujic £10 million
Grabara £3 million
Awoniyi £6 million
Wilson £12 million

£32.3 million

Rough figures based on my memory of the reported fees. Not bad going and it would be good to see that money used to bring someone in now so they at least get a pre season with the side

just about covered the Ibou fee that then  ;)

Equally important is the squad is being trimmed, too much bloat again as happens after a few years. 
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44376 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:23 pm
A sad sad day for the fan club
Cant believe theyve given up on him - you never see it coming

Fordy will be devastated
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44377 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:19:24 pm
Fordy will be devastated

Especially with the Ben White news this week as well. It's a shame because Fordy is usually spot on with his predictions.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44378 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:15:59 pm
Got quite a few large contracts to renew too,it'd be good to see some movement there soon.

Interested to see what happens here. Weve got a lot of players reaching the later points in their contracts around the same time
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44379 on: Today at 12:21:28 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:34:50 am
The only issue with that is where is that attacker coming from?

You could argue at CM players like Camavinga, Sanches and Aouar fit into that category (depending what you class as proven) but I struggle to see many  proven attackers who would be available for the money we seem to have available which seemingly isn't a huge amount.

Jota I would say was left field, looked good at Wolves but I think there were question marks about how good. Mane I feel was almost the opposite, it was clear he was going to be class and looking at the sides interested in him just cemented that even more. Even Salah, may not have been lauded worldwide but he was putting up great performances and numbers, might not have been an expected deal but he was hardly a slouch

I think people are only discussing going for players in that next level down because there's been so much talk of a lack of funds. While other sides seem to be able to spend as and when, we appear to need to sell first going by whats been said. City and Chelsea are always seemingly able to do it for obvious reasons but Utd seem to be left out of that list constantly even though they do it year after year.

We have a shit load of players we need to move on and I just dont see where the proven attackers coming from without spending a lot. Teams seem to be adding value to their players increasingly year on year and how do we class proven? Is it the league they're coming from as that significantly reduces the potential pool of targets due to the weakness of a number of leagues

The undervalued players has been our M.O for ages, wasn't that the premise of moneyball in the first place? Players like Coutinho and Sturridge fit into the proven undervalued players description perfectly and we bought them years ago so it's been our strategy for some time. A lot of the links we've seen for attackers seem to be high priced players or those you could argue aren't proven

I mean to be quite frank I haven't believed a single one of the links to attacking players so far, none of them have seemed particularly strong or make much sense. And the idea of where they are coming from - well the top 5 leagues and who are putting in decent to good numbers, and who our analysis have seen underlying numbers to show they are suitable for us. It's hard to point at any player and say "like them" because by their very nature they seem somewhat unremarkable hence why their market value is undervalued.

You look at Jota and no one was really looking at him and his price compared to what he can become is good value seemingly. Take a look at apparently a name on our shortlist, Bowen. No one ever would have thought of that type of signing but I can only imagine he must tick some of the boxes of what we are looking for.

It's hard to see where these players come from because mostly we only recognize the outstanding performers.

I feel our M.O is for the two types of players - those undervalued (like and Aouar for example, or Salah) and those not yet recognized (like Jota, Robinson, to a degree like Fabinho who while a European level player, wasn't in the mix for top clubs at the time of us signing him, and to a degree Mane as we knew he would be good but not world class as he is).

I am sure our scouting department has their players in mind, and who are available for 30-50 million or so. And Reddy's article very much points to that type of signing too, rather than a young raw prospect, who would be frankly struggling to get opportunities with the quality in front of them, and with our aims of winning everything - we need someone like Jota who can be back up, but can come in instantly and add to the team.

Evidently we do need to move people on first, but we've generated a fair amount just this week. Around 30 million on 3 players who barely got a game for us/never got a game
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44380 on: Today at 12:30:31 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:45:33 am
la Repubblica claiming weve bid 100 million euro for Chiesa;

https://www.repubblica.it/sport/calcio/mercato/2021/07/24/news/juventus_liverpool_cento_milioni_chiesa-311486140/

Probably bullshit like but a nice Saturday rumour nonetheless.


Chiesa under Klopp would be a match made in heaven. I'd sacrifice many a dear thing if it meant we sign him, he would be perfect.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44381 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:19:24 pm
Fordy will be devastated

Lets not promote Fordy to president of the Wilson club just yet, poor old Coolie will be doubly heart broken
Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44382 on: Today at 12:34:52 pm
I do like Chiesa, would like him at Liverpool but 100mill is a tad steep old chap 🧐
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44383 on: Today at 12:42:48 pm
Squad looks much better now in terms of quantity. We can safely assume Karius and Ojo will go too either on loan or transfer. With that we are looking at a 25-man senior squad + neco, jones, elliott.
One thing we still need to note is that we already know 14 of the 17 overseas senior players that'll be in the squad. That leaves Shaq, Origi and Taki. I can see one of those 3 being sold/loaned next to create space in the squad.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44384 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm
Think thats a good move for Wilson and a good deal for us.

Best of luck to him at Fulham.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44385 on: Today at 12:45:49 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:30:31 pm

Chiesa under Klopp would be a match made in heaven. I'd sacrifice many a dear thing if it meant we sign him, he would be perfect.
Sancho went for £73m, which is £13 m less. Sancho also has better goals and assists stats. Sancho is probably a better and more effective dribbler.
Plus, doesn't Chiesa's contracts in Firoentina's hands? He is only on loan at Juve, isn''t her?
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44386 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm
I do find the how much are our sales  how much is in the buy players kitty stuff thats now part of the conversation a bit  dunno . Small time?
Were going to realise 50/60 million quid for a 500 million turn over business so like  10% or less of our income (and only a fraction of it will be paid this year) .. on a multi billion pound asset 
We want the money obviously it helps - but the idea that it would dictate investment in the playing squad is a bit dumb really

The relentless pr spin that thats how we run things (even though it isnt  for example we still have a net spend even if its low) appears to have totally captivated the fan base conversation / perception
KissThisGuy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44387 on: Today at 12:58:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:49:13 pm
I do find the how much are our sales  how much is in the buy players kitty stuff thats now part of the conversation a bit  dunno . Small time?
Were going to realise 50/60 million quid for a 500 million turn over business so like  10% or less of our income (and only a fraction of it will be paid this year) .. on a multi billion pound asset 
We want the money obviously it helps - but the idea that it would dictate investment in the playing squad is a bit dumb really

The relentless pr spin that thats how we run things (even though it isnt  for example we still have a net spend even if its low) appears to have totally captivated the fan base conversation / perception
Squad space is my biggest concern. Especially, the non homegrown quota. Shaqiri, Origi, and Minamino are the sales I'm really on the lookout for.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44388 on: Today at 12:59:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:49:13 pm
Were going to realise 50/60 million quid for a 500 million turn over business so like  10% or less of our income (and only a fraction of it will be paid this year) .. on a multi billion pound asset 

I don't know many businesses, small or large, who wouldn't consider 10% of their turnover as a pretty sizeable amount.
