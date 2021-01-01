« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN  (Read 1929538 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44320 on: Today at 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:59:49 pm
Liverpool want AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie (24). Theres still uncertainty over his contract talks and demands for AC Milan who are currently stalled with just one year left of contract. With LFC eying a move for him.

Source: @Gazzetta_it

I hope this is true, I think he's be a great signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44321 on: Today at 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Cost us £13m, scored some crucial goals, played a crucial role in the 2nd leg of the semi v Barca. Doesn't ever cry about not starting games. How much for that? Cos I think it's usually more than £13m.

Yep, it's similar to the Origi chat I think. Both players have contributed to us winning trophies in recent years without being regular starters. That's okay with me :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44322 on: Today at 07:00:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:46:51 pm
£10m will do. Whats the totaliser sat at now?
About £30m give or take 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44323 on: Today at 07:11:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:46:51 pm
£10m will do. Whats the totaliser sat at now?

Almost broken even on the Konate fee
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44324 on: Today at 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:57:49 pm
Yep, it's similar to the Origi chat I think. Both players have contributed to us winning trophies in recent years without being regular starters. That's okay with me :)

If both were still offering a bit more like their 18/19 output (when they were still very much backups) they'd be more worthwhile. Both were very enigmatic and unpredictable even then.

Neither have ever really put pressure on the front three which Jota did pretty much straight away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44325 on: Today at 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:00:42 pm
About £30m give or take 

Could potentially double that with Nat, Origi and Shaq. Neco open to offers as well and Ojo and Karius will leave.

That would surely free up the space to bring the midfielder and a forward in.

It's just getting Shaq and Origi moved on really, when there isn't much of a queue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44326 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:14:14 pm
If both were still offering a bit more like their 18/19 output (when they were still very much backups) they'd be more worthwhile. Both were very enigmatic and unpredictable even then.

Neither have ever really put pressure on the front three which Jota did pretty much straight away.

Yeah but that's fine, they've made a telling contribution to our success, can't really ask for too much from bit part players.

On Shaqiri, calling him 'massively overrated' is unfair, especially given none of our fans think he's a nailed on starter. He's still good enough to play regularly for a lot of Premier League sides (fitness permitting).

Origi's a bit of a funny one, a lot think he's crap but I think he's just stagnated but not actually playing an awful lot in recent years. He showed quite a bit early on when he was here but for one reason or another, he's not really kicked on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44327 on: Today at 07:22:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:37:48 pm
It's a shame that we didn't sell wilson pre-covid for the crazy 20m+ that was being discussed.

I suppose getting 10m + a sell on is ok.

Relative though innit. Players we buy should also be a bit lower.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44328 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:15:45 pm
Could potentially double that with Nat, Origi and Shaq. Neco open to offers as well and Ojo and Karius will leave.

That would surely free up the space to bring the midfielder and a forward in.

It's just getting Shaq and Origi moved on really, when there isn't much of a queue.
Lots of links for Nat I think its right fir him to go. He can ear a decent wedge, be a first teamer.  I think its fair to him.

Williams? Id get rid, Im not of the opinion that hes good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44329 on: Today at 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 06:02:03 pm
With the rest of the team on pre-season Edwards will have to make a solo run at Kessie. Anything under 12 would be outstanding.
This has been underappreciated so far - nice work!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44330 on: Today at 07:56:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:26:02 pm
Lots of links for Nat I think its right fir him to go. He can ear a decent wedge, be a first teamer.  I think its fair to him.

Williams? Id get rid, Im not of the opinion that hes good enough

Williams is only 19. He wouldnt have been playing big games if it wasnt for the injuries. Too early to write off, surely?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44331 on: Today at 08:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Williams is only 19. He wouldnt have been playing big games if it wasnt for the injuries. Too early to write off, surely?

Looks like his confidence is shot. He really impressed Klopp in the cup cameos he had in 19/20 and his direct play down the right flank in games like Shrewsbury and Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44332 on: Today at 08:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:22:14 pm
Relative though innit. Players we buy should also be a bit lower.

probably true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44333 on: Today at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:56:34 pm
Williams is only 19. He wouldnt have been playing big games if it wasnt for the injuries. Too early to write off, surely?
Not writing him off, but I think hes got too many flaws in his game to play right back for us.

In midfield,  I would be far less critical of his talents.
