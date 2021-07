Shaq is a good player but not quite good enough for us. If he stays he will do some cameos here and there and will likely make some sort of contribution, but it all depends on what he wants. It’s not difficult to see us wanting to sell, but the player needs to be willing to go too. As long as the price is right, there should be some suitors.



He's just not well suited to us. Poor fitness levels, doesn't press much and a lack of mobility in his game now.Still got quality on the ball and an impact player here and there, but not a player we can carry in a game. Klopp really needs his midfield 3 to offer more physically and in pressing and he just can't give us what Mane or Mo does out wide. In his first season here, he was offering a good end product at times, whereas last season it was basically try and pick a pass to unlock a defence.