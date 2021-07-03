Deja vu. Same thing was said when Mourinho joined, as the whole world saw thanks to Levy and Amazon.



Mourinho isn't someone who develops anyone though. He demands to have the finished product, if it takes any work to improve a player (De Bruyne/Salah/Lukaku/Luke Shaw/Alli etc) he'll either sell or fall out with them.Alli must have looked on enviously at the Euros. He's the same age as Grealish for example and came through around the same time as Sterling and Kane. He was the golden boy 5 or 6 years ago and the big prospect. Now those players are the poster boys and you've got the likes of Foden, Rice, Mount and Bellingham younger than him in the squad this summer and likely to win something with England eventually. Mount just won the CL with Chelsea when he's not won a thing. They've had this big summer reaching the Euros final, his England experience was losing to Iceland with Hodgson.He's 25, it's Alli's chance to get his career back on track. Luke Shaw managed it.