LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44240 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:30:18 pm
I've long said this, he's a name that seriously splits opinion though. He'd be one of my absolute first picks to fill that role if we were looking at any 'outside bets.' Apparently 'rehabilitating' Alli is on Nuno's to do list, as per Levy.
My two picks for a Firmino replacement are Alli and Gabriel Jesus  ;D

If City do buy Kane it's effectively them telling G.Jesus he isn't good enough for them but I don't think they'd sell to us anyway unfortunately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44241 on: Today at 01:37:34 pm »

When it comes to midfield Bellingham for so many reasons would be the perfect signing, the other young midfielders of note are Camavinga and Gravenberch, Camavinga is available for sale but most reports are linking him to PSG so hell probably end up at Bayern :-)

Gravenberch is another Raiola client isnt he? So cant see that one happening

WTF has happened to Spain btw? doesnt seem to be many high quality players coming through these days-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44242 on: Today at 01:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:37:34 pm
When it comes to midfield Bellingham for so many reasons would be the perfect signing, the other young midfielders of note are Camavinga and Gravenberch, Camavinga is available for sale but most reports are linking him to PSG so hell probably end up at Bayern :-)

Gravenberch is another Raiola client isnt he? So cant see that one happening

WTF has happened to Spain btw? doesnt seem to be many high quality players coming through these days-

They had that Barca golden generation that came through (supplemented by Ramos/Torres/Villa) but that's a one off in terms of volume.

Pedri/Fati two of the best young talents around. Barca/Real heading for a period of austerity will help the best talents coming through there. It helped those two break through last season, when they wouldn't have got in ahead of the players there a few years ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44243 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:30:18 pm
I've long said this, he's a name that seriously splits opinion though. He'd be one of my absolute first picks to fill that role if we were looking at any 'outside bets.' Apparently 'rehabilitating' Alli is on Nuno's to do list, as per Levy.
Deja vu. Same thing was said when Mourinho joined, as the whole world saw thanks to Levy and Amazon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44244 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 01:34:13 pm
My two picks for a Firmino replacement are Alli and Gabriel Jesus  ;D

If City do buy Kane it's effectively them telling G.Jesus he isn't good enough for them but I don't think they'd sell to us anyway unfortunately.
I really, really don't like Jesus but his numbers are great, fantastic metrics if you're looking through the lens of Firmino's role. I think it'd be Spain or Italy for him, no wat City would sell us any players whatsoever.

Alli? Value pretty low in relative terms right now, new manager may not fancy him, hasn't had a good run for a year or so and may be sick of it at Spurs. 3 years left on his deal and already had his agent explore loan moves in January. It may all be supposition but with him I potentially could see it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44245 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:49:24 pm
I really, really don't like Jesus but his numbers are great, fantastic metrics if you're looking through the lens of Firmino's role. I think it'd be Spain or Italy for him, no wat City would sell us any players whatsoever.

Alli? Value pretty low in relative terms right now, new manager may not fancy him, hasn't had a good run for a year or so and may be sick of it at Spurs. 3 years left on his deal and already had his agent explore loan moves in January. It may all be supposition but with him I potentially could see it.
Dont get the Jesus hate myself, have I missed something?

As for no way City would sell to us, perhaps. But I still remember Ferguson having a fit and instructing solicitors over Gabby Heinze.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44246 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Dont get the Jesus hate myself, have I missed something?

As for no way City would sell to us, perhaps. But I still remember Ferguson having a fit and instructing solicitors over Gabby Heinze.
He's just a crying nobhead isn't he? Always whining to the ref and goes down very easily. Dislikeable, but a good player and his numbers are good. Seems underrated by Pep and unappreciated by the Man City fans.

He'll be someone sold to 'balance the books' and be off to Juve or Madrid etc etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44247 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:18:07 pm
Historically linked to eh? Scraping the barrel here a bit ;D

I know youve a thing for Dele Alli but doesnt his cocky attitude and reputed laziness (both predating his move from MK to Spurs) put you off? It would Klopp Im sure.

Harking back to the original discussion on the types of signings we did well...

Torres - he was supposed to have gone off the boil.
Suarez - he had issues with his weight, poor discipline, and was from the Dutch league ('Arry said they almost took 'im but they didn't want to take the risk)
Mascherano - West Ham spell didn't reflect well on him, Joorabchian link, seemed to have fallen from grace from the heights of his youth career when he looked like the next generation's biggest midfield general
Salah - easier in the Italian league, made no inroads at Chelsea, had flashes of brilliance at Fiorentina, side set up for him at Roma...

There are always things that put people off. That's the point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44248 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:56:15 pm
He's just a crying nobhead isn't he? Always whining to the ref and goes down very easily. Dislikeable, but a good player and his numbers are good. Seems underrated by Pep and unappreciated by the Man City fans.

He'll be someone sold to 'balance the books' and be off to Juve or Madrid etc etc

Hes also got that wacky cheekbone, which annoys the heck out of me  :P   Him and Richarlison together in a team, such a pair of punchable faces! But yeah hes always been a good player, just never really been one of the stars in those teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44249 on: Today at 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:56:15 pm
He's just a crying nobhead isn't he? Always whining to the ref and goes down very easily. Dislikeable, but a good player and his numbers are good. Seems underrated by Pep and unappreciated by the Man City fans.

He'll be someone sold to 'balance the books' and be off to Juve or Madrid etc etc
Ah right, that goes with the cryarse territory really. Heady combination of South American and at Man City under Guardiola.

Agree though I like him as a footballer but yes, thats the very likely path hell take unfortunately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44250 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:56:29 pm
Harking back to the original discussion on the types of signings we did well...

Torres - he was supposed to have gone off the boil.
Suarez - he had issues with his weight, poor discipline, and was from the Dutch league ('Arry said they almost took 'im but they didn't want to take the risk)
Mascherano - West Ham spell didn't reflect well on him, Joorabchian link, seemed to have fallen from grace from the heights of his youth career when he looked like the next generation's biggest midfield general
Salah - easier in the Italian league, made no inroads at Chelsea, had flashes of brilliance at Fiorentina, side set up for him at Roma...

There are always things that put people off. That's the point.
Its a great list. The only deviation in terms of Dele Alli though is the questions are all based around his character and attitude, whereas all those above had doubts about their performance and development.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44251 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:45:30 pm
Deja vu. Same thing was said when Mourinho joined, as the whole world saw thanks to Levy and Amazon.

Mourinho isn't someone who develops anyone though. He demands to have the finished product, if it takes any work to improve a player (De Bruyne/Salah/Lukaku/Luke Shaw/Alli etc) he'll either sell or fall out with them.

Alli must have looked on enviously at the Euros. He's the same age as Grealish for example and came through around the same time as Sterling and Kane. He was the golden boy 5 or 6 years ago and the big prospect. Now those players are the poster boys and you've got the likes of Foden, Rice, Mount and Bellingham younger than him in the squad this summer and likely to win something with England eventually. Mount just won the CL with Chelsea when he's not won a thing. They've had this big summer reaching the Euros final, his England experience was losing to Iceland with Hodgson.

He's 25, it's Alli's chance to get his career back on track. Luke Shaw managed it.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44252 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:03:46 pm
Its a great list. The only deviation in terms of Dele Alli though is the questions are all based around his character and attitude, whereas all those above had doubts about their performance and development.

Taking the discussion a different direction then, are there examples of players who've turned that kind of perception around?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44253 on: Today at 02:17:05 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44254 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm »
Remember Sturridge was always labelled a player with attitude problems, cant remember a single example of it in his time at Liverpool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44255 on: Today at 02:25:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:12:34 pm
Taking the discussion a different direction then, are there examples of players who've turned that kind of perception around?

Shaqiri to an extent?  Felt like because of Stoke's struggles, he got some accusations that he downed tools and such (he was still their most productive player though).  He also couldn't make it work at other big clubs, so maybe not seen as player with the right mentality.

I remember reading something where Klopp was talking to Kornmayer about it, and the latter was baffled at the perception Shaqiri had.  He felt that Shaqiri was very professional when they worked together at Bayern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44256 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:49:24 pm
I really, really don't like Jesus but his numbers are great, fantastic metrics if you're looking through the lens of Firmino's role. I think it'd be Spain or Italy for him, no wat City would sell us any players whatsoever.

Alli? Value pretty low in relative terms right now, new manager may not fancy him, hasn't had a good run for a year or so and may be sick of it at Spurs. 3 years left on his deal and already had his agent explore loan moves in January. It may all be supposition but with him I potentially could see it.

I like Alli and think there's still a quality player in there but Levy seems to love him too unfortunately. Refused to sanction a move for him even when Jose made it clear he wasn't going to ever use him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44257 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:25:56 pm
Shaqiri to an extent?  Felt like because of Stoke's struggles, he got some accusations that he downed tools and such (he was still their most productive player though).  He also couldn't make it work at other big clubs, so maybe not seen as player with the right mentality.

I remember reading something where Klopp was talking to Kornmayer about it, and the latter was baffled at the perception Shaqiri had.  He felt that Shaqiri was very professional when they worked together at Bayern.
Shaq was not shy of calling out his teammates though. Felt that he was so much better than Stoke. Which to be fair he was, massively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44258 on: Today at 02:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:17:05 pm
Mane

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/club/southampton/376/blog/post/2903903/southamptons-sadio-mane-sale-to-liverpool-could-prove-fruitful-for-saints

De Bruyne

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/kevin-de-bruyne-jose-mourinho-left-me-in-the-dark-over-chelsea-exit-10304275.html


I doubt they had much of an attitude problem at all really, but it's an easy accusation to make at players
You could say Mane given his recent frustrations, disrespect to Klopp and obvious hatred of Mo :P  but in reality, his desire to win sometimes gets the better of him. Hes a very decent fella off the pitch though and a bit of a saint in his homeland with good reason.

As for KDB, yes absolutely class player but hes always been a whiny little bitch with a shit attitude. From arguing with his teammates (let me speeeakkkk!!!) to his attitude and accompanying well-deserved bad reputation in Belgium for being a prick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44259 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:12:34 pm
Taking the discussion a different direction then, are there examples of players who've turned that kind of perception around?
Anelka with us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44260 on: Today at 02:51:03 pm »
Hey Roy, it's hard to turn around that perception now especially with social media. I mean there's been various videos of Dele Alli doing unsavoury things that don't really help his cause. There's been some good suggestions along the line of what Roy suggested though. I'm sure there's plenty around that have had a bad season here or there but their underlying numbers have still been good. I remember my Manc friends laughing when we paid so much for Torres because he shone so bright at the World Cup in 2006 but then only scored 14 goals the season after. This at a time when you had some elite goalscorers around at the top 4 clubs getting 25+ consistently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44261 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:24:06 pm
Remember Sturridge was always labelled a player with attitude problems, cant remember a single example of it in his time at Liverpool

He was, and still is by all accounts, an absolute diamond of a man.  Like you, I heard the rumours, so wrong. If only he could of kept fit.  Ive got a lot of time for Sturridge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44262 on: Today at 02:57:31 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Dont get the Jesus hate myself, have I missed something?
He's a bellend.  And nowhere near good enough for me no accept him as "our bellend".

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44263 on: Today at 03:13:04 pm »
I think Dele Alli, at 25, is more likely to have a Stewart Downing type career than being a late bloomer. I really dont think hes Klopp material. The names on the list above were still young.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44264 on: Today at 03:25:10 pm »
Dele Alli needs a change of club, he's shown he has quality, but the chopping and changing of managers at Spurs has definitely stagnated his development, a move to Germany or Spain would work wonders for his career I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44265 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:13:04 pm
I think Dele Alli, at 25, is more likely to have a Stewart Downing type career than being a late bloomer. I really dont think hes Klopp material. The names on the list above were still young.
For me, Alli (a bit like Origi) strikes me as someone who's fallen out of love with football and just sees it as a job now, there's no desire to improve. Alli's even fallen out of love with his name.
