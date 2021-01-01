We have not really gone big in that age range. I read somewhere that we want to try to get the best youngsters even younger than the 19-22 range hence the signings of Gordon and Elliott.



19-22 is quite a difficult range to buy players in. The really good ones can be very expensive but also a lot of them come with risk and the need to play them regularly, which isnt ideal for a club like ours which doesnt have big spending power but has high expectations.



I Have a different thought about this. Typically you want players have their curve which ofcourse may differ but somehow averages out, wherein 16-22 is growth years, 23-29 is performance years, 30-36 Is senior years. Typically you'd want half your squad in that middle age group and around a quarter or so each on the other two age groups. Guven how Trent, Joe, Kelleher and even Konate are pretty much in that middle age group now, we do lack that balance somewhat. Amongst the current lot, I can see Curtis and Elliott and Neco that fall there and you'd think we want 2 or 3 more in there. We are well stacked in the other age groups.A more balanced distribution there allows you to see a plan for some natural progression. All that said, this is all hypothetical and purely my opinion, but it does support the theory for the age group we'd supposedly be looking at. In all fairness, if we only sign Hlozek and Camavinga and the outs dont have any surprise names, I'd be very very pleased with the window.