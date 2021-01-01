« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)

RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44120 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:52:10 pm
Cantona is a knee surgeon?
Bravo.

I was expecting him to back last season, but he must be loving the alpine life now.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44121 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:10:59 pm
Nah he hadn't.

Remember though this is the man who added about six years to Origis age in a matter of seconds

Hes a troll. Really surprised hes still on here.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44122 on: Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:36:42 pm
I did, though I did specifically say 'I want to play football again' when I was told by the consultant 'you can get by with an ACL you know.' Alternatives to the path he suggested were never mentioned. It is probably coming across as me being ungrateful or being picky, I'm very grateful for the NHS and the ability to have things like that done. It just would've been nice to have been informed of the choice I could have had.

My knee still hurts to this day at times and I don't trust myself to turn on it quickly.

How much physio did you do afterwards?
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44123 on: Yesterday at 08:50:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:32:13 pm
All we need is someone with the username BFH and were done.

Big Fucking Herman?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44124 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
German media reporting Donyell Malen to Dortmund is almost done.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44125 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Seems like one weve never had any interest in at all
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44126 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Seems like one weve never had any interest in at all

Well, he is represented by Raiola, and we are not dealing with him since the Balotelli fiasco, and Raiola's public insults to Klopp ...
Racer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44127 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
German media reporting Donyell Malen to Dortmund is almost done.

Come and take a look at what you could have won
Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44128 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:06:45 pm
The kid is very talented, and has all the tools to become a top player. Personally, I would love to see Klopp doing another striker project after 11 years ...

It's been a long time since we've bought at the 19-22 year old range of talent.

We tend to either spend 30+ million on someone around 23-25 who's just short of being the finished article and has already been doing some pretty great things but are nonetheless undervalued.

Other than Jomez, whom we got at a stunning bargain for 5m at the age of 19, the most recent players we got in that age range were Markovic, Origi and Can the window we lost Suarez.

We spent some fairly decent coin on those and with the except of Can, none turned out to be first XI players - although Origi has obviously made a tremendous impact at key moments as well.

With that in mind, my sense is we would go in for Hlozek, but only if available at a bargain and/or he's an absolute sure thing that's closer to the Haaland category, rather than the Origi category.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44129 on: Today at 12:13:25 am
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
It's been a long time since we've bought at the 19-22 year old range of talent.

van den Berg and Grujic too. Weve signed a few others in that age range but theyve never come to much.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44130 on: Today at 12:17:22 am
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 12:13:25 am
van den Berg and Grujic too. We’ve signed a few others in that age range but they’ve never come to much.

We have not really gone big in that age range. I read somewhere that we want to try to get the best youngsters even younger than the 19-22 range hence the signings of Gordon and Elliott.

19-22 is quite a difficult range to buy players in. The really good ones can be very expensive but also a lot of them come with risk and the need to play them regularly, which isnt ideal for a club like ours which doesnt have big spending power but has high expectations.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44131 on: Today at 12:18:43 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:17:22 am
We have not really gone big in that age range. I read somewhere that we want to try to get the best youngsters even younger than the 19-22 range hence the signings of Gordon and Elliott.

19-22 is quite a difficult range to buy players in. The really good ones can be very expensive but also a lot of them come with risk and the need to play them regularly.

19-22 is a hard range to buy in.

Most who are likely to make it have already shown it so their price is quite high. And those who havent yet are probably hard to spot.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44132 on: Today at 12:25:27 am
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 12:18:43 am
19-22 is a hard range to buy in.

Most who are likely to make it have already shown it so their price is quite high. And those who haven’t yet are probably hard to spot.

Yep and also if a 20 or 21 year old has shown it he hasnt shown it for long enough or maybe not for very long at a top level. There is hardly that big a difference between a really good 21 or 22 year old and 25 year old in price.
Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44133 on: Today at 05:07:12 am
Yeah. I wonder if the thinking is that the price is pretty similar at that range and one or two years older, so the risks outweigh the benefits.

Which goes to my point that I don't think we'd be likely to buy at that age range unless the price is right.

You might as well wait and see what their output is like at 23 and pay just a little bit more, rather than paying a bundle for a riskier prospect at 21 that's only shown their stuff for one season.

AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44134 on: Today at 05:08:24 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:17:22 am
We have not really gone big in that age range. I read somewhere that we want to try to get the best youngsters even younger than the 19-22 range hence the signings of Gordon and Elliott.

19-22 is quite a difficult range to buy players in. The really good ones can be very expensive but also a lot of them come with risk and the need to play them regularly, which isnt ideal for a club like ours which doesnt have big spending power but has high expectations.

I Have a different thought about this. Typically you want players have their curve which ofcourse may differ but somehow averages out, wherein 16-22 is growth years, 23-29 is performance years, 30-36 Is senior years. Typically you'd want half your squad in that middle age group and around a quarter or so each on the other two age groups. Guven how Trent, Joe, Kelleher and even Konate are pretty much in that middle age group now, we do lack that balance somewhat. Amongst the current lot, I can see Curtis and Elliott and Neco that fall there and you'd think we want 2 or 3 more in there. We are well stacked in the other age groups.
A more balanced distribution there allows you to see a plan for some natural progression. All that said, this is all hypothetical and purely my opinion, but it does support the theory for the age group we'd supposedly be looking at. In all fairness, if we only sign Hlozek and Camavinga and the outs dont have any surprise names, I'd be very very pleased with the window.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Reply #44135 on: Today at 06:13:58 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:08:24 am
I Have a different thought about this. Typically you want players have their curve which ofcourse may differ but somehow averages out, wherein 16-22 is growth years, 23-29 is performance years, 30-36 Is senior years. Typically you'd want half your squad in that middle age group and around a quarter or so each on the other two age groups. Guven how Trent, Joe, Kelleher and even Konate are pretty much in that middle age group now, we do lack that balance somewhat. Amongst the current lot, I can see Curtis and Elliott and Neco that fall there and you'd think we want 2 or 3 more in there. We are well stacked in the other age groups.
A more balanced distribution there allows you to see a plan for some natural progression. All that said, this is all hypothetical and purely my opinion, but it does support the theory for the age group we'd supposedly be looking at. In all fairness, if we only sign Hlozek and Camavinga and the outs dont have any surprise names, I'd be very very pleased with the window.

Im not sure that we need them. Ultimately we need players who are going to perform.

I know what you mean that having players in that younger age group is great for squad building and future planning but I want the club to be successful and the bulk of our success has been signing proven players in the performance period as you call it. We should continue with that approach and without a large chequebook then we have to.
