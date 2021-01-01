The kid is very talented, and has all the tools to become a top player. Personally, I would love to see Klopp doing another striker project after 11 years ...



It's been a long time since we've bought at the 19-22 year old range of talent.We tend to either spend 30+ million on someone around 23-25 who's just short of being the finished article and has already been doing some pretty great things but are nonetheless undervalued.Other than Jomez, whom we got at a stunning bargain for 5m at the age of 19, the most recent players we got in that age range were Markovic, Origi and Can the window we lost Suarez.We spent some fairly decent coin on those and with the except of Can, none turned out to be first XI players - although Origi has obviously made a tremendous impact at key moments as well.With that in mind, my sense is we would go in for Hlozek, but only if available at a bargain and/or he's an absolute sure thing that's closer to the Haaland category, rather than the Origi category.