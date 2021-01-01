« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1096 1097 1098 1099 1100 [1101]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)  (Read 1913734 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44000 on: Today at 08:23:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:01:25 am
You do know that none of those players are any of those ages now?

Yep because from the moment you posted and this post, Origi has turned 33.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44001 on: Today at 08:25:31 am »
And it's sad to see the physical decline of 54 year old Salah. He's really let himself go.


Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44002 on: Today at 08:48:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:01:25 am
You do know that none of those players are any of those ages now?

 ;)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44003 on: Today at 08:49:30 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:25:31 am
And it's sad to see the physical decline of 54 year old Salah. He's really let himself go.

And Firmino still moves pretty well for his age, but you can't be competing at the highest level with a 62 year old leading your forward line
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,789
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44004 on: Today at 09:04:46 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:52:24 am
I'm more worried about our entire front line ageing at the same time. Bobby (33), Salah (32), Mane (32) and Origi (31) are all approaching the end of their careers and we don't seem to be doing anything about it.

You just know our old mate Fromola is quoting this on another forum telling people the sky is definitely falling now.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44005 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
Rumors we had scouts watching Hlozek playing for Sparta against Rapid in a CL qualifier yesterday.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-liverpool-set-sights-on-signing-hlozek-after-transfer-mission/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44006 on: Today at 09:37:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:22:28 am
Rumors we had scouts watching Hlozek playing for Sparta against Rapid in a CL qualifier yesterday.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-liverpool-set-sights-on-signing-hlozek-after-transfer-mission/

He sounds some talent. Question from me is whether he'd be able to make an impact right away, considering he's 18 and coming from the Czech league? Feels like one where you'd want a more established signing alongside him. I know Peter is very high on him!
Logged

Offline welshred1976

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • make us dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44007 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
What's the source for the Bowen stuff please? Any chance of skipping the humorous replies?
Logged
The status of the club is incredible, but its only until you come in it that you understand everything that goes on with the football club, with the Hillsborough Support Group ... its more than a football club, this is a way of life." Mr. Rodgers

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44008 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: welshred1976 on Today at 09:43:16 am
What's the source for the Bowen stuff please? Any chance of skipping the humorous replies?
James Pearce said he's one of many on a list of players we've looked at
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44009 on: Today at 09:46:01 am »
Quote from: welshred1976 on Today at 09:43:16 am
What's the source for the Bowen stuff please? Any chance of skipping the humorous replies?

Seems to be a bit of a dart throw to be honest.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,909
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44010 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:37:31 am
He sounds some talent. Question from me is whether he'd be able to make an impact right away, considering he's 18 and coming from the Czech league? Feels like one where you'd want a more established signing alongside him. I know Peter is very high on him!

You might see us going for someone in that 18-21 bracket from abroad as they won't qualify as senior homegrown and won't cost a billion quid because they're not English.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline welshred1976

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • make us dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44011 on: Today at 09:48:16 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:45:16 am
James Pearce said he's one of many on a list of players we've looked at

Ta
Logged
The status of the club is incredible, but its only until you come in it that you understand everything that goes on with the football club, with the Hillsborough Support Group ... its more than a football club, this is a way of life." Mr. Rodgers

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44012 on: Today at 09:55:04 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:46:07 am
You might see us going for someone in that 18-21 bracket from abroad as they won't qualify as senior homegrown and won't cost a billion quid because they're not English.

Yeah it's a benefit for sure. Although (and I know this stuff is boring) but that would only be the case in the Premier League. In the CL, you only don't have to count youngsters towards you main numbers if they've been with the club for two years - which is why for example a couple of years ago we had to list Elliott and Van Den Berg in the main squad even though they were in their teens.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,481
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44013 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:46:01 am
Seems to be a bit of a dart throw to be honest.
Aren't FSG trying to stay in the black but out of the red?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,789
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44014 on: Today at 09:56:15 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:37:31 am
He sounds some talent. Question from me is whether he'd be able to make an impact right away, considering he's 18 and coming from the Czech league? Feels like one where you'd want a more established signing alongside him. I know Peter is very high on him!

I think its the smart thing to do, similar to Elliott albeit further along in his development so obviously more expensive.

If we think we've maybe got another 2/3 years of the fab three playing at their best, it might be an idea to try and uncover a couple of wonderkids to be ready to step in once they start to tail off rather than waiting for players like him to get a move to another league and then going 'Ok now we know he's really good, anyone got that £55 million we need for him?'. Its a bit like Doku, who is still raw as fuck and would cost us probably north of £45 million to sign from Rennes. I think more and more you'll see fairly middling clubs taking the risks on the 'wonderkid' players from those leagues in the hope they end up with a Haaland.

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,789
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44015 on: Today at 09:58:47 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:46:01 am
Seems to be a bit of a dart throw to be honest.

In 1......is a smashing answer.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:38 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT96

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44016 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
The problem with those sorts of players is that they need a combination of game time and whilst we focus on the handful of successes, there are loads that dont deliver to the elite level that we have been used to these last few years. Trying unearth a good PL level footballer is hard enough but then unearth a player who can step into shoes of a player who helped win us a league is another thing entirely.

Its why our signings have been so good. We have allowed our signings to showcase their ability and we have subsequently de risked that transfer.

We could do that approach of taking more of a gamble but we would have to loan these players out straight away in order to see how they develop.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44017 on: Today at 10:09:07 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:52:24 am
I'm more worried about our entire front line ageing at the same time. Bobby (33), Salah (32), Mane (32) and Origi (31) are all approaching the end of their careers and we don't seem to be doing anything about it.

But we are doing something about it. Jota last summer was the first to come in with a view to being quality backup now and one of those to take the place of one of the usual front 3 in future years. The good news is that Jota already looks at the level required. If we bring in another this summer, perhaps a Firmino backup, then were well on course for phasing new guys in and the old guys out.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,873
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44018 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:01:12 am
We could do that approach of taking more of a gamble but we would have to loan these players out straight away in order to see how they develop.

Certainly seems a preferable option to being priced out on them because we missed the boat.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,789
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44019 on: Today at 10:13:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:01:12 am
The problem with those sorts of players is that they need a combination of game time and whilst we focus on the handful of successes, there are loads that dont deliver to the elite level that we have been used to these last few years. Trying unearth a good PL level footballer is hard enough but then unearth a player who can step into shoes of a player who helped win us a league is another thing entirely.

Its why our signings have been so good. We have allowed our signings to showcase their ability and we have subsequently de risked that transfer.

We could do that approach of taking more of a gamble but we would have to loan these players out straight away in order to see how they develop.

Yeah of course but then de-risking the transfer is going to cost a lot more now. Even someone like Ben White, one season in the PL (and not even a particularly great one) after a great season in the Championship has seen his price more than double to £50 million. It might be that we have to move forward one step occasionally, whilst still looking for the Jota/Konate type deals in the meantime.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44020 on: Today at 10:16:04 am »
I realise we pay big wages, but isn't that offset slightly by having a smaller squad? City practically have two first teams and United are bloated with dross and players best described as functional.

In terms of squad size, how do we measure up to other European teams?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44021 on: Today at 10:19:05 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:09:07 am
But we are doing something about it. Jota last summer was the first to come in with a view to being quality backup now and one of those to take the place of one of the usual front 3 in future years. The good news is that Jota already looks at the level required. If we bring in another this summer, perhaps a Firmino backup, then were well on course for phasing new guys in and the old guys out.
But with Jota about to turn 30 he can't be seen as a long term solution.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,789
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44022 on: Today at 10:23:13 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:16:04 am
I realise we pay big wages, but isn't that offset slightly by having a smaller squad? City practically have two first teams and United are bloated with dross and players best described as functional.

In terms of squad size, how do we measure up to other European teams?

I think United, City and Chelsea are practically the worst for that in Europe. And obviously PSG.

I think we're pretty similar to teams like Bayern, Juve, Real, Barca etc in terms of how many players we actually use but we are also probably a little bit skewed by having the likes or Shaq, Origi etc who rarely play but are still technically first back up in certain positions.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44023 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:13:07 am
Yeah of course but then de-risking the transfer is going to cost a lot more now. Even someone like Ben White, one season in the PL (and not even a particularly great one) after a great season in the Championship has seen his price more than double to £50 million. It might be that we have to move forward one step occasionally, whilst still looking for the Jota/Konate type deals in the meantime.

It will, but thats why our hit rate on the big transfers where we focus on quality over quantity has been so good and thats why the reality is that for us to continue this success that we have to continue this model, in my opinion.

The thing with youngsters is as we have seen many dont follow a linear path in the same way top players may not. If we sign a youngster like we did Elliott and we bank our hopes on him replacing a front three player, then its very risky. We all think Elliott will be a good player but are we sure that even next season he could replace Mane or Salah?

Also the real elite youngsters have gone for a fair bit of money, more than what we have spent and they also have needed a fair amount of game time. If we start buying youngsters like Sancho and Bellingham, can we afford to loan them out? What about if we are banking on our current side continuing its progression and before you know it the form of a player falls off a cliff like Mane's did last season? Will we have the money left to deviate course and get a top player in for the short term?

Its tough but I think we should continue with the approach that has brought us success thus far, even if that means having to sell a top player now and then to continue buying the proven players we have done thus far.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,319
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44024 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:37:31 am
He sounds some talent. Question from me is whether he'd be able to make an impact right away, considering he's 18 and coming from the Czech league? Feels like one where you'd want a more established signing alongside him. I know Peter is very high on him!
It's difficult to know how the Czech League stands in terms of quality - it's ranked 17th, so worse than Cyprus, Denmark, Ukraine and Serbia. The lad is clearly talented, but there was a wide forward in that league a few years back, Srdjan Plavsic, that I was certain was going to be a star, having seen him light up the league for Sparta in a couple of highlights packages and a Europa League game. I was certain he'd move to a top European league and be a solid player.

He had a trial at Bristol City in the Summer of 2018, didn't get signed, then had a trial at Hull and didn't get signed, before going back to Sparta and allowed to let his contract run down before he joined Slavia. It's so difficult to gauge quality in the leagues outside of the top 8.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44025 on: Today at 10:34:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:30:13 am
It's difficult to know how the Czech League stands in terms of quality - it's ranked 17th, so worse than Cyprus, Denmark, Ukraine and Serbia. The lad is clearly talented, but there was a wide forward in that league a few years back, Srdjan Plavsic, that I was certain was going to be a star, having seen him light up the league for Sparta in a couple of highlights packages and a Europa League game. I was certain he'd move to a top European league and be a solid player.

He had a trial at Bristol City in the Summer of 2018, didn't get signed, then had a trial at Hull and didn't get signed, before going back to Sparta and allowed to let his contract run down before he joined Slavia. It's so difficult to gauge quality in the leagues outside of the top 8.

Yep, its probably why we have steered clear of those types of transfers. Its so risky and just a few of them and you have forked out a fair bit.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44026 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
I know its a different set of circumstances but when Nat Philips wasnt in either side the other night and there were rumours he might be off, the amount of people celebrating his potential departure knocked me sick. Not arsed if you dont think hes good enough, same with Origi, thats fine its not an unpopular opinion but the amount of our own fans who sling around this shit about players whove done their best and helped the club. Its horrid.

In fairness I think this is harsh, nobody is celebrating a lad getting the chop, and nobody would dispute his impact in the 2nd half of last season.

No harm in celebrating the fact we may get £15million for a player who was originally set for Swansea for not even a quarter of that fee last summer. Thats a win for us and also a win for Phillips who will no doubt have a good EPL career, get paid well and play every week.

Just seems like whinging for whinging sake that not enough respect is being shown. Being worthy of such a high bid is the ultimate sign of respect, the lad will be alright.

Our club relies on sales in order to buy, so its most definitely something to be positive about.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1096 1097 1098 1099 1100 [1101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 