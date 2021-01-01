Yeah of course but then de-risking the transfer is going to cost a lot more now. Even someone like Ben White, one season in the PL (and not even a particularly great one) after a great season in the Championship has seen his price more than double to £50 million. It might be that we have to move forward one step occasionally, whilst still looking for the Jota/Konate type deals in the meantime.



It will, but thats why our hit rate on the big transfers where we focus on quality over quantity has been so good and thats why the reality is that for us to continue this success that we have to continue this model, in my opinion.The thing with youngsters is as we have seen many dont follow a linear path in the same way top players may not. If we sign a youngster like we did Elliott and we bank our hopes on him replacing a front three player, then its very risky. We all think Elliott will be a good player but are we sure that even next season he could replace Mane or Salah?Also the real elite youngsters have gone for a fair bit of money, more than what we have spent and they also have needed a fair amount of game time. If we start buying youngsters like Sancho and Bellingham, can we afford to loan them out? What about if we are banking on our current side continuing its progression and before you know it the form of a player falls off a cliff like Mane's did last season? Will we have the money left to deviate course and get a top player in for the short term?Its tough but I think we should continue with the approach that has brought us success thus far, even if that means having to sell a top player now and then to continue buying the proven players we have done thus far.