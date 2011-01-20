« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)

Origi has had some special moments with us. I will never forget the derby, boing, boing, goal. Pickford, so, so crap. Ha ha! And who can forget the Barcelona winner, top corner from Trents quick thinking.

It was a joy for me a couple of years ago to go with my lad to Notre Dame Univeristy, here in Indiana, to see the mighty reds in a preseason friendly against Dortmund. Jamie Webster was there and there was a little fanzone, stage, songs, police all looking bemused as they watched on. We sang the songs and loved it all. We sang the Origi song and it was brilliant.

I love the player and will never forget what he has done. But it is time to say goodbye.

I think when Jurgen arrived he said of Origi, We will have some fun with this one. He would never say it, as the man is top notch, but we havent had the fun with Origi we might have hoped for. Yes, some highs, some very special highs, never to be forgotten. But far too much flat stuff too. I know he got Funes-Moried. I know he had only featured in fits and starts and hasnt had a decent run.

There are mitigating circumstances. And yet

When I look at the physical gifts - pace, size, quick feet, strength, a wicked shot I cant help but think he could have, should have, done more. He can still easily kick on and shine, regularly, but not for us. The hope of that has gone.

So what will it be? See out the contract barely playing? See what offers come in on a Bosman? Thats probably what will happen, but I cant escape the feeling that someone is missing out on a great bargain, as Big Div could be had for £10-15M, and if played regularly there will be a solid return.

Whatever happens to Origi I will always have mixed feeling. Love him for what he has done, and yet also a nagging sense that there should have been more.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
He said previously that midfield wasn't a priority and that attack was. Just goes to show what he knows/is told.

Everything after clearly is a guess
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jordan-henderson-contract-liverpool-klopp-fsg-b1887769.html

Quote
With the wage bill spiralling  it has risen 95 per cent to £325million  and too many of the first-choice XI about to hit 30, FSG are already looking ahead to a rebuilding cycle and the focus will be on recruiting younger players. The pandemic has hit revenue badly.
Bellingham and Camavinga are quite young. Just saying.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jordan-henderson-contract-liverpool-klopp-fsg-b1887769.html


What a god-awful bit of writing that is, from a professional no less!

"it has risen 95 per cent to £325million" - compared to when? Last week? 1892?

Also wage bill is "£325million" when? Per year? Month? Wages tend to refer weekly, is it per week?

Written so badly it makes it totally pointless
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jordan-henderson-contract-liverpool-klopp-fsg-b1887769.html

Awful article that.  Half baked rubbish.

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm
What a god-awful bit of writing that is, from a professional no less!

"it has risen 95 per cent to £325million" - compared to when? Last week? 1892?

Also wage bill is "£325million" when? Per year? Month? Wages tend to refer weekly, is it per week?

Written so badly it makes it totally pointless
All of this.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:14:00 pm
The sequel "Coming 2 America" is shite lads. They're basically reusing the same jokes. I'll stay clear of it.
One of the worst films I've ever seen, absolutely no charm at all. They were barely even in America. Shite.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm
Your piss smells of corned beef
Super Noodle nonce
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm
What a god-awful bit of writing that is, from a professional no less!

"it has risen 95 per cent to £325million" - compared to when? Last week? 1892?

Also wage bill is "£325million" when? Per year? Month? Wages tend to refer weekly, is it per week?

Written so badly it makes it totally pointless

Its Tony Evans, what else would you expect
So I see a load of revisionist shite is being posted about Origi.

Whatever you think of him, hes had more impact than many a player who has passed through Anfield during their career. Yes, its incredibly frustrating he didnt push on after 18/19 and Funes Mori assault as a mitigating factor aside, seems to lack the drive and hunger to be in Klopps plans.

But to read stuff thats disparaging of him (like hes our version of Winston Bogarde) and downgrading his contribution, just makes me think many otherwise good Reds here, are in fact twats with very short memories.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:57:28 pm
So I see a load of revisionist shite is being posted about Origi.

Whatever you think of him, hes had more impact than many a player who has passed through Anfield during their career. Yes, its incredibly frustrating he didnt push on after 18/19 and Funes Mori assault as a mitigating factor aside, seems to lack the drive and hunger to be in Klopps plans.

But to read stuff thats disparaging of him (like hes our version of Winston Bogarde) and downgrading his contribution, just makes me think many otherwise good Reds here, are in fact twats with very short memories.

I know its a different set of circumstances but when Nat Philips wasnt in either side the other night and there were rumours he might be off, the amount of people celebrating his potential departure knocked me sick. Not arsed if you dont think hes good enough, same with Origi, thats fine its not an unpopular opinion but the amount of our own fans who sling around this shit about players whove done their best and helped the club. Its horrid.
Sheyi Ojo has emerged as a surprise target for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Ojo, who hasn't featured for Liverpool in three years, and has spent five of the last six seasons out on loan with Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and Cardiff, isn't present on the Reds' pre-season tour of Austria.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, who specialise in news and updates on players with Nigerian heritage, like Ojo, stated that Bayer Leverkusen have made the out-of-favour winger a primary target to replace Everton target Demarai Gray.

With the 24-year-old beginning his pre-season training with Liverpools under-23 side, it seems like a transfer away from Anfield is on the cards, especially as the player only has two years left on his contract.
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
I know its a different set of circumstances but when Nat Philips wasnt in either side the other night and there were rumours he might be off, the amount of people celebrating his potential departure knocked me sick. Not arsed if you dont think hes good enough, same with Origi, thats fine its not an unpopular opinion but the amount of our own fans who sling around this shit about players whove done their best and helped the club. Its horrid.
Aye, huge huge factor in us getting CL and I dread to think what would have happened without CL qualification.
Never let anyone down, proper pro!
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm
Sheyi Ojo has emerged as a surprise target for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Ojo, who hasn't featured for Liverpool in three years, and has spent five of the last six seasons out on loan with Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and Cardiff, isn't present on the Reds' pre-season tour of Austria.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, who specialise in news and updates on players with Nigerian heritage, like Ojo, stated that Bayer Leverkusen have made the out-of-favour winger a primary target to replace Everton target Demarai Gray.

With the 24-year-old beginning his pre-season training with Liverpools under-23 side, it seems like a transfer away from Anfield is on the cards, especially as the player only has two years left on his contract.
I'd imagine he'll go for a similar amount as Gray. He really needs to find a home and kick start his career.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm
Sheyi Ojo has emerged as a surprise target for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Ojo, who hasn't featured for Liverpool in three years, and has spent five of the last six seasons out on loan with Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and Cardiff, isn't present on the Reds' pre-season tour of Austria.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, who specialise in news and updates on players with Nigerian heritage, like Ojo, stated that Bayer Leverkusen have made the out-of-favour winger a primary target to replace Everton target Demarai Gray.

With the 24-year-old beginning his pre-season training with Liverpools under-23 side, it seems like a transfer away from Anfield is on the cards, especially as the player only has two years left on his contract.

Ojo clearly has a good agent.
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:25:27 pm
See this? https://mobile.twitter.com/Getintothis/status/1417609897546485760

Very apt!

And didn't even play a game for us. I knew our recruitment had gone to shit.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm
And didn't even play a game for us. I knew our recruitment had gone to shit.

Maybe he needed to bulk up a bit?
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm
Ojo clearly has a good agent.

You think? I imagine weve been more keen to sell him than even Harry Wilson and hes still here! Cant be that great.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
Maybe he needed to bulk up a bit?
Is he quick?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
Is he quick?

Shanks would have fed him steaks. Joe Louis liked steaks and if they were good enough for Joe Louis, they were good enough for Shanks to feed to Joe Louis.

(RIP The Saint.) :) 
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm
Ojo clearly has a good agent.

I like Ojo, he's a fun player to watch abeit he's very frustrating.  When watching him for Rangers the other season, he drifted out of games far too much. He does have that bit of magic about him at times. Leverkusen is a massive step up for him, i can see him fitting into how they play. He has the talent, but he just needs to kick on. 
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:32:17 pm
My ITK has told me that we are looking at forwards, so may sign one, but it's not definite. It could be within the next 2 weeks, but Liverpool are willing to wait for a bargain price at the end of the window. Immobile won't be the one signed.

So between now and the end of the window we might sign a forward but we also might not.

Does your guy understand what the 'K' in ITK stands for?
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
So between now and the end of the window we might sign a forward but we also might not.

Does your guy understand what the 'K' in ITK stands for?
Kung fu
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
I know its a different set of circumstances but when Nat Philips wasnt in either side the other night and there were rumours he might be off, the amount of people celebrating his potential departure knocked me sick. Not arsed if you dont think hes good enough, same with Origi, thats fine its not an unpopular opinion but the amount of our own fans who sling around this shit about players whove done their best and helped the club. Its horrid.

If I walked around the corner and bumped into Nat, I'd be made up. I'd beam at him and say something like "Fucking hell Nat you fucking legend!" before telling him how many players play a hundred games for us but never have the impact that he did.

And you know what? He'd fucking love that.

Anyone looking at Nat and just seeing £££ signs can fuck off.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm
What a god-awful bit of writing that is, from a professional no less!

"it has risen 95 per cent to £325million" - compared to when? Last week? 1892?

Also wage bill is "£325million" when? Per year? Month? Wages tend to refer weekly, is it per week?

Written so badly it makes it totally pointless

Not a native speaker so I thought I was stupid not to get the meaning of this sentence. The fact it doesnt actually make sense makes me feel better about my english.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:57:28 pm
So I see a load of revisionist shite is being posted about Origi.

Whatever you think of him, hes had more impact than many a player who has passed through Anfield during their career. Yes, its incredibly frustrating he didnt push on after 18/19 and Funes Mori assault as a mitigating factor aside, seems to lack the drive and hunger to be in Klopps plans.

But to read stuff thats disparaging of him (like hes our version of Winston Bogarde) and downgrading his contribution, just makes me think many otherwise good Reds here, are in fact twats with very short memories.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
If I walked around the corner and bumped into Nat, I'd be made up. I'd beam at him and say something like "Fucking hell Nat you fucking legend!" before telling him how many players play a hundred games for us but never have the impact that he did.

And you know what? He'd fucking love that.

Anyone looking at Nat and just seeing £££ signs can fuck off.


People still burying their heads in the sand regards our wage bill I see.
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:16:04 am
People still burying their heads in the sand regards our wage bill I see.

Hardly,we pay decent but not top wages.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:21:42 am
Hardly,we pay decent but not top wages.
We're the 8th biggest wage payers in Europe.  Only the Manchester freaks ahead of us in our league.

That's top wages.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:57:28 pm
So I see a load of revisionist shite is being posted about Origi.

Whatever you think of him, hes had more impact than many a player who has passed through Anfield during their career. Yes, its incredibly frustrating he didnt push on after 18/19 and Funes Mori assault as a mitigating factor aside, seems to lack the drive and hunger to be in Klopps plans.

But to read stuff thats disparaging of him (like hes our version of Winston Bogarde) and downgrading his contribution, just makes me think many otherwise good Reds here, are in fact twats with very short memories.

Just catching up with the thread. Springs to mind it's become a safe haven for pricks to have a pop at all and sundry under the camouflage of 'transfer gossip'. Edwards, FSG, Origi, Taki, Naby, et al, ribboned by guttersnipes and lily livered fly by nights and ne'er do wells, who know the cost of everything and the value of sweet fuck all. I hope we keep Divock, keep Nat, keep the cube and buy McGinn and buy Bowen. That way, some of you fuckers might, hopefully, choke on your own vomit, or spontaneously combust, or shit and piss the bed so often yer da fucking leathers yer to death with his belt. Instead of worrying about 'homegrown,' try fucking smoke some yer blerts  :wave
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:42:53 am
We're the 8th biggest wage payers in Europe.  Only the Manchester freaks ahead of us in our league.

That's top wages.

We spend more than Chelsea?  No way
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 02:05:43 am
We spend more than Chelsea?  No way

And no change Abu Dhabi arent at the top of the pile in the PL. Farcical no one gives a shit about their creative accounting.
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:42:53 am
We're the 8th biggest wage payers in Europe.  Only the Manchester freaks ahead of us in our league.

That's top wages.

Probably counting the bonuses for winning stuff which apparently is famously significant. I'd wager it would be far lower this time around.
Oh woe is us, we have to pay so much in wages. I think they call it the price of success.
I think we need to discuss net spends right about now...
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:28:57 am
I think we need to discuss net spends right about now...

Is net spend the bonuses we pay our players for scoring goals?
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:28:57 am
I think we need to discuss net spends right about now...

Please god no.
