Origi has had some special moments with us. I will never forget the derby, boing, boing, goal. Pickford, so, so crap. Ha ha! And who can forget the Barcelona winner, top corner from Trents quick thinking.



It was a joy for me a couple of years ago to go with my lad to Notre Dame Univeristy, here in Indiana, to see the mighty reds in a preseason friendly against Dortmund. Jamie Webster was there and there was a little fanzone, stage, songs, police all looking bemused as they watched on. We sang the songs and loved it all. We sang the Origi song and it was brilliant.



I love the player and will never forget what he has done. But it is time to say goodbye.



I think when Jurgen arrived he said of Origi, We will have some fun with this one. He would never say it, as the man is top notch, but we havent had the fun with Origi we might have hoped for. Yes, some highs, some very special highs, never to be forgotten. But far too much flat stuff too. I know he got Funes-Moried. I know he had only featured in fits and starts and hasnt had a decent run.



There are mitigating circumstances. And yet



When I look at the physical gifts - pace, size, quick feet, strength, a wicked shot I cant help but think he could have, should have, done more. He can still easily kick on and shine, regularly, but not for us. The hope of that has gone.



So what will it be? See out the contract barely playing? See what offers come in on a Bosman? Thats probably what will happen, but I cant escape the feeling that someone is missing out on a great bargain, as Big Div could be had for £10-15M, and if played regularly there will be a solid return.



Whatever happens to Origi I will always have mixed feeling. Love him for what he has done, and yet also a nagging sense that there should have been more.