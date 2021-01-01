« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)

« Reply #43960 on: Today at 07:57:50 pm »
Origi has had some special moments with us. I will never forget the derby, boing, boing, goal. Pickford, so, so crap. Ha ha! And who can forget the Barcelona winner, top corner from Trents quick thinking.

It was a joy for me a couple of years ago to go with my lad to Notre Dame Univeristy, here in Indiana, to see the mighty reds in a preseason friendly against Dortmund. Jamie Webster was there and there was a little fanzone, stage, songs, police all looking bemused as they watched on. We sang the songs and loved it all. We sang the Origi song and it was brilliant.

I love the player and will never forget what he has done. But it is time to say goodbye.

I think when Jurgen arrived he said of Origi, We will have some fun with this one. He would never say it, as the man is top notch, but we havent had the fun with Origi we might have hoped for. Yes, some highs, some very special highs, never to be forgotten. But far too much flat stuff too. I know he got Funes-Moried. I know he had only featured in fits and starts and hasnt had a decent run.

There are mitigating circumstances. And yet

When I look at the physical gifts - pace, size, quick feet, strength, a wicked shot I cant help but think he could have, should have, done more. He can still easily kick on and shine, regularly, but not for us. The hope of that has gone.

So what will it be? See out the contract barely playing? See what offers come in on a Bosman? Thats probably what will happen, but I cant escape the feeling that someone is missing out on a great bargain, as Big Div could be had for £10-15M, and if played regularly there will be a solid return.

Whatever happens to Origi I will always have mixed feeling. Love him for what he has done, and yet also a nagging sense that there should have been more.
« Reply #43961 on: Today at 08:00:34 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:29:35 pm
He said previously that midfield wasn't a priority and that attack was. Just goes to show what he knows/is told.

Everything after clearly is a guess
« Reply #43962 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm »
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jordan-henderson-contract-liverpool-klopp-fsg-b1887769.html

Quote
With the wage bill spiralling  it has risen 95 per cent to £325million  and too many of the first-choice XI about to hit 30, FSG are already looking ahead to a rebuilding cycle and the focus will be on recruiting younger players. The pandemic has hit revenue badly.
« Reply #43963 on: Today at 08:03:54 pm »
Bellingham and Camavinga are quite young. Just saying.
« Reply #43964 on: Today at 08:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:02:51 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jordan-henderson-contract-liverpool-klopp-fsg-b1887769.html


What a god-awful bit of writing that is, from a professional no less!

"it has risen 95 per cent to £325million" - compared to when? Last week? 1892?

Also wage bill is "£325million" when? Per year? Month? Wages tend to refer weekly, is it per week?

Written so badly it makes it totally pointless
« Reply #43965 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:02:51 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jordan-henderson-contract-liverpool-klopp-fsg-b1887769.html

Awful article that.  Half baked rubbish.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:06:46 pm
What a god-awful bit of writing that is, from a professional no less!

"it has risen 95 per cent to £325million" - compared to when? Last week? 1892?

Also wage bill is "£325million" when? Per year? Month? Wages tend to refer weekly, is it per week?

Written so badly it makes it totally pointless
All of this.
« Reply #43966 on: Today at 08:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:14:00 pm
The sequel "Coming 2 America" is shite lads. They're basically reusing the same jokes. I'll stay clear of it.
One of the worst films I've ever seen, absolutely no charm at all. They were barely even in America. Shite.
« Reply #43967 on: Today at 08:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:57:08 pm
Your piss smells of corned beef
Super Noodle nonce
