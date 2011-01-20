« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1094 1095 1096 1097 1098 [1099]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)  (Read 1908029 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,908
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43920 on: Today at 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:15:16 pm
He was 26 in April, still got years ahead of him but does he have the hunger? Not for me. I can see his career fizzling out by the time he's 30.

Fair enough, Wikipedia has him at 28 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Divock_Origi

The thing for me, if he really scored a ton in France for Lille or looked the business in Germany or for his country even then there'd be enough to go on to say he just needs a change of scenery to kickstart his career.

I think he's just one of those enigmatic players who will hit the odd hot streak but otherwise do nothing. In the age of analytics that's not going to help him get a good move, especially not at 26 when potential no longer cuts it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43921 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:19:19 pm
One step from going full Macca there Roy ;D

And what a way to go! :D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43922 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1417873250445451265

Quote
Keeping hold of Bowen is just as important as ensuring Rice & Soucek don't leave this summer
and pick #LFC and Klopp interested but no approach made so far
 #WHUFC hierarchy think a bid would need to be in excess of £35m for 24-year-old

Seems like Bowen wont be happening as expected to be honest.
West Ham are very short in attacking area's too


Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43923 on: Today at 05:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:37 pm
His career best is 8 league goals in a season for Lille (did manage 11 in all comps for us once in 43 appearances). He's now 28. He's never going to be a reliable goalscorer.

Mad that hes 28. Hes basically sat around looking zen for his whole career.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43924 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 05:31:38 pm
Mad that hes 28. Hes basically sat around looking zen for his whole career.

He has gained 2 years in a page. Think thats the premise of a film.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43925 on: Today at 05:34:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:30:52 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1417873250445451265

Seems like Bowen wont be happening as expected to be honest.
West Ham are very short in attacking area's too

That's not as stupid money as I expected. It is not exclusionary money either. Not like McGinn who was what £50 million?

I don't think anything will happen, but that to me reads like West Ham putting a price out there for a deal to be done. I don't think it will be but I don't think that's a "Fuck Off" price tag
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43926 on: Today at 05:35:25 pm »
Divock gave me the best moment of my life. And then went on to score the winner in a European Cup semi-final and final.

Contract for life, crossbar named after him and a statue for the derby winner alone. The night a little armed tyrannosaurus was born.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,771
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43927 on: Today at 05:35:38 pm »
Origi is one of those 30 something players we need to be getting rid of. Far too old at 31.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,831
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43928 on: Today at 05:36:46 pm »
The only thing I'd say about Bowen is he doesn't profile like any of our other forward signings so I have trouble believing it's something real.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43929 on: Today at 05:37:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:33:49 pm
He has gained 2 years in a page. Think thats the premise of a film.

Haha. Just read the correction!

Off topic that new m night film looks kind of interesting. Although since watching the happening Im always wary of his flicks. Eye gougingly awful.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43930 on: Today at 05:39:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:35:38 pm
Origi is one of those 30 something players we need to be getting rid of. Far too old at 31.

We gave Milner a contract and divock, although older seems to be in equally good shape.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43931 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:34:14 pm
That's not as stupid money as I expected. It is not exclusionary money either. Not like McGinn who was what £50 million?

I don't think anything will happen, but that to me reads like West Ham putting a price out there for a deal to be done. I don't think it will be but I don't think that's a "Fuck Off" price tag

Doubt he is worth that.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43932 on: Today at 05:46:38 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:40:56 pm
Doubt he is worth that.

I'm not saying he is either, but if West Ham didn't want to sell/were not open to offers they would put a stupid price on him. 35 million reads to me like them going "Oh No! I sure hope you don't bid 35 million for our player. Oh we REALLY want to keep him!"

It's not like 50 million which you'd expect for a player like Watkins, which is there to stop you from buying him.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43933 on: Today at 05:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 04:46:40 pm
Our academy seems to lack any real English international presence, Williams and Jones (under 21s)

Elliot only recently enough stepped up to under 19s, Norris and Balagizi with under 17s

Not that its a real benchmark of course.

But we do need to start developing some top homegrown talent at academy level first and foremost.

Have Cain, Clarkson or Morton any international caps?
Doesn't really matter if they're English nationals, any player coming through our academy will count as "home grown" if they train with us for a minimum of 3 years between the ages of 16 and 21.

For example, Musialowski will count as home grown if he makes it into our first team in 2 years.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43934 on: Today at 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:30:52 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1417873250445451265

Seems like Bowen wont be happening as expected to be honest.
West Ham are very short in attacking area's too

West Ham wanting more than £35m for Bowen doesn't strike me as particularly mad, really. Not saying we should be going for him, but I'd have expected them to claim he's worth a lot more considering he cost them more than £20m.

I think sometimes we read a little much into the real reason why a story emerges and assume it's to send a message to another club or a smokescreen to allow us to carry on negotiations for another player. Let's see if that's the case here, or if it's just that we're feeding scraps to club journos on players we admire but have no intention of signing.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,908
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43935 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:49:46 pm
West Ham wanting more than £35m for Bowen doesn't strike me as particularly mad, really. Not saying we should be going for him, but I'd have expected them to claim he's worth a lot more considering he cost them more than £20m.

I think sometimes we read a little much into the real reason why a story emerges and assume it's to send a message to another club or a smokescreen to allow us to carry on negotiations for another player. Let's see if that's the case here, or if it's just that we're feeding scraps to club journos on players we admire but have no intention of signing.

He did well in The Championship and West Ham took the plunge and signed him for £20m+ without any PL experience. He's English, done well for them in the PL in a team that's just finished top 6 and are in Europe next season.

You want him, West Ham will want double their investment to even think about it. That's the market.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,980
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43936 on: Today at 06:17:02 pm »
Divock Origi was seventy-five years old when he scored the derby winner!

Divock Origi had come out of retirement to play in that game! The man was seventy-six years old! Divock Origi always lied about his age! He lied about his age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Divock Origi .... Just between me and you, how old is Divock Origi ?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Divock Origi is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!


Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:37 pm
His career best is 8 league goals in a season for Lille (did manage 11 in all comps for us once in 43 appearances). He's now 28. He's never going to be a reliable goalscorer.
FUCK YOU!


Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:15:16 pm
He was 26 in April, still got years ahead of him but does he have the hunger? Not for me. I can see his career fizzling out by the time he's 30.
FUCK YOU!

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:49:57 pm
He isnt guaranteed 10-15 goals. He isnt being signed yet because he isnt very good at all.


...AND FUCK YOU!
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,183
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43937 on: Today at 06:29:29 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:33:49 pm
He has gained 2 years in a page. Think thats the premise of a film.

The new M. Night Shyamalan movie, Old, is pretty much that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43938 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
Capon is horny in heat.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43939 on: Today at 06:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:17:02 pm
Divock Origi was seventy-five years old when he scored the derby winner!

Divock Origi had come out of retirement to play in that game! The man was seventy-six years old! Divock Origi always lied about his age! He lied about his age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Divock Origi .... Just between me and you, how old is Divock Origi ?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Divock Origi is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!

FUCK YOU!

FUCK YOU!


...AND FUCK YOU!


 :wellin
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43940 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote
Dortmund are the most serious contenders for Donyell Malen. Liverpool are not so serious with him anymore. Both BVB and PSV hope to find an agreement in the coming days.

[@RikElfrink]
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43941 on: Today at 06:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:17:02 pm
Divock Origi was seventy-five years old when he scored the derby winner!

Yes!  :lmao

Yis all turn into hard nosed net spend business boys and girls in the summer. Get your priorities straight

Divock 4EVA
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:29 pm by Chip Evans »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,980
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43942 on: Today at 06:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:29:50 pm
Capon is horny in heat.
Your piss smells of corned beef
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43943 on: Today at 07:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:47:10 pm
Doesn't really matter if they're English nationals, any player coming through our academy will count as "home grown" if they train with us for a minimum of 3 years between the ages of 16 and 21.

For example, Musialowski will count as home grown if he makes it into our first team in 2 years.

If we need a homegrown senior midfielder, how about Fabregas?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,011
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43944 on: Today at 07:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:57:08 pm
Your piss smells of corned beef
Hark at you fucking Fray Bentos
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43945 on: Today at 07:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:17:02 pm
Divock Origi was seventy-five years old when he scored the derby winner!

Divock Origi had come out of retirement to play in that game! The man was seventy-six years old! Divock Origi always lied about his age! He lied about his age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Divock Origi .... Just between me and you, how old is Divock Origi ?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Divock Origi is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!

FUCK YOU!

FUCK YOU!


...AND FUCK YOU!

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,011
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43946 on: Today at 07:12:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:12:07 pm

:lmao


Rocky Marciano .. etc etc
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43947 on: Today at 07:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:04 pm
Sky are saying Bayer Leverkusen have approached Nat Phillips to move back to the Bundesliga.

A reminder for the likes of Brighton and Burnley. If you want him pay up
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,888
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43948 on: Today at 07:14:00 pm »
The sequel "Coming 2 America" is shite lads. They're basically reusing the same jokes. I'll stay clear of it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1094 1095 1096 1097 1098 [1099]   Go Up
« previous next »
 