https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1417873250445451265



Seems like Bowen wont be happening as expected to be honest.

West Ham are very short in attacking area's too



West Ham wanting more than £35m for Bowen doesn't strike me as particularly mad, really. Not saying we should be going for him, but I'd have expected them to claim he's worth a lot more considering he cost them more than £20m.I think sometimes we read a little much into the real reason why a story emerges and assume it's to send a message to another club or a smokescreen to allow us to carry on negotiations for another player. Let's see if that's the case here, or if it's just that we're feeding scraps to club journos on players we admire but have no intention of signing.