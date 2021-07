He was 26 in April, still got years ahead of him but does he have the hunger? Not for me. I can see his career fizzling out by the time he's 30.



Fair enough, Wikipedia has him at 28 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Divock_Origi The thing for me, if he really scored a ton in France for Lille or looked the business in Germany or for his country even then there'd be enough to go on to say he just needs a change of scenery to kickstart his career.I think he's just one of those enigmatic players who will hit the odd hot streak but otherwise do nothing. In the age of analytics that's not going to help him get a good move, especially not at 26 when potential no longer cuts it.