For me, under Klopp:
Caulker
Solanke
Klavan
Manninger
Shaqiri
Adrian
Minamino
Tsimikas
Davies
And Manninger (And Lonergan) we can put very much in the never going to play anyway category.
Backups are always going to be tougher, as of course -theres a reason they are considered in that role to start with.
And if they end up being more than backups, theyll want to play more, so either that happens, or they are sold.
Shaq was the perfect backup in his first season. But injuries ruined that.
Klavan was a great 4th choice centre half, oh to have had a similar type of player from the get go last year.
Solanke - did what was expected really, played a bit, but not that much, was ok, but not great of course, then got sold for an incredible fee.
Tsimikas we will see, everything that could go wrong did go wrong last year, this season will be the true test. Minamino yes - dissapointing - but again, like Tsminkas, a difficult situation.
But all told, its gone as youd hope/expect when you factor in injuries having an adverse affect on a few.