For me, under Klopp:

Caulker

Solanke

Klavan

Manninger

Shaqiri

Adrian

Minamino

Tsimikas

Davies



And Manninger (And Lonergan) we can put very much in the never going to play anyway category.Backups are always going to be tougher, as of course -theres a reason they are considered in that role to start with.And if they end up being more than backups, theyll want to play more, so either that happens, or they are sold.Shaq was the perfect backup in his first season. But injuries ruined that.Klavan was a great 4th choice centre half, oh to have had a similar type of player from the get go last year.Solanke - did what was expected really, played a bit, but not that much, was ok, but not great of course, then got sold for an incredible fee.Tsimikas we will see, everything that could go wrong did go wrong last year, this season will be the true test. Minamino yes - dissapointing - but again, like Tsminkas, a difficult situation.But all told, its gone as youd hope/expect when you factor in injuries having an adverse affect on a few.