LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 10:52:19 am
McGinn rumors started and ended shorter than an erection, are we still linked or were we ever?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:52:32 am
If his name was Jair Bowinho you'd be feeling differently though eh? Eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:53:18 am
Liverpool have monitored Jarrod Bowen

RAWK Jarrod fucking Bowen?!?! Cant fucking believe weve signed him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:53:21 am
The fact that his name has been linked to Pearce means we will 100% not be signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 10:53:32 am
I like Bowen. Looked impressive on most occasions I saw West Ham last season, albeit he did have a bit of a problem with sticking the ball in the net often enough. Also, given they paid about 20m for him, you would assume we'd have to pay a lot more, and I'm sure we could get a better player elsewhere for less.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:53:43 am
Not very inspiring. But if Jurgen is a big fan, and happy with it, that's the main thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:54:44 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:52:10 am
Youre not just scraping the bin, youve basically become the bin trying to find logic ;D

Yeah I probably have. But like I said, its most likely a bull shit story, but of course a bit funny at the same time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:55:45 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:53:18 am
Liverpool have monitored Jarrod Bowen

RAWK Jarrod fucking Bowen?!?! Cant fucking believe weve signed him

Its more the fact were having our reputation taking a hit by being linked with these players ;D If we insist on smokescreens at least pretend wed like Haaland or Dybala.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 10:56:05 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:42:08 am
Bowen??!

Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool's shortlist for potential attacking targets. Jurgen Klopp a big fan. Whether they reinforce the squad in that area in this window depends largely on whether Origi/Shaqiri move on. #LFC
Bowen is actually an alright player, Harvey Barnes-type direct runner with a lower ceiling and worse underlying stats. The problem is, he's 25 (so not young enough to massively improve), already cost West Ham in excess of £20m to sign, is crucial to the way they play in transitions, exceeded his xG and xA by a bit too much to suggest sustained improvement and most crucially of all, isn't good enough for Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:56:55 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:52:32 am
If his name was Jair Bowinho you'd be feeling differently though eh? Eh?

There is, I think that's the Brazilian president mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:56:58 am
Pearce & some others did say we were looking outside the PL last week.

Probably just a player we have tracked cant see us moving for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 10:57:50 am
Had a suspicion we'd be looking at a homegrown attacker or someone who is under the age required to be registered as an overseas player.

Makes the decision to sign up Adrian for another year as third choice keeper even more baffling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:58:13 am
I'll rather buy Harvey Barnes double the price of Bowen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:59:10 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:52:32 am
If his name was Jair Bowinho you'd be feeling differently though eh? Eh?

An exotic foreign name always appeals, such as....


Blackburn striker Brereton                                  Chile international striker Diaz

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 10:59:49 am
We sure love throwing these curve balls out to confuse the gullible public 😁
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 11:03:26 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:50:47 am
Has no one noticed Pearce is on the wind up? McGinn and Bowen. Yeah. Tbf the amount of shit people give him he's fully entitled to go on the wind up like this.

We might have an interest in these players but the prices are going to be ridiculous.

The Premier League really isn't the market to be shopping in this summer, unless you're prepared to pay big money. The value is going to be elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:08:04 am
Bowen is an interesting one. He is a tidy little player but given that he's english, on a ling contract and purchased for 25 million by west ham not so long ago, I think he'll get priced out of a move here. I think he's one of our lower cost options but west ham will value him at 50million plus so I doubt this'll get anywhere. All that said, I do like the player and even though I cant see him getting even Jota's level of goal return in the near future, I can see him being a very very good option for us who will still get decent numbers and provide more variations in attack. He also seemingly had a good work ethic whenever I watched him play, so he'll fit into the culture we're propagating more easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:10:57 am
Wonder how short the short list actually is?!?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 11:11:35 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:57:50 am
Had a suspicion we'd be looking at a homegrown attacker or someone who is under the age required to be registered as an overseas player.

Makes the decision to sign up Adrian for another year as third choice keeper even more baffling.

The problem with homegrown is the prices are a joke, unless you sign them before they move to the PL. When Ben White is going for 50 mill and you're talking nearly double that for Grealish (players who couldn't even get into the England team at the Euros). I wouldn't mind Ollie Watkins at a reasonable price but not for what Villa would want, same with Harvey Barnes. Bowen I wouldn't be too sold on regardless.

You're either paying silly money for quality, or good money for players who are not good enough. Last year we were looking at Jamal Lewis for example, a bang average player.

We can still bring in a non-homegrown midfielder and forward if 2 of Shaq/Origi and Taki move on this window.  In future windows we will need to start prioritising homegrown players but that costs more money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:11:38 am
No.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:12:20 am
"Let's have a look at who you could have signed"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:14:09 am
Statsbomb's James Yorke from 18 months ago on Bowen. I'll be honest - I love this link. It's a Robertson style link.

https://statsbomb.com/2020/01/jarrod-bowens-unique-skill/

Jarrod Bowen's Unique Skill
By James Yorke | January 31, 2020 | Premier League

Jarrod Bowen has been hot for a while now. The Hull City man has scored 52 goals in the last three Championship seasons, of which only four have been penalties. His rate has accelerated too, with the 0.55 non-penalty goals per 90 he's achieved in 2019-20 ahead of a rate closer to 0.4 for the previous two seasons.

With goals a desirable currency in football for some years now, it's mildly surprising that the 23 year old Herefordshire-born attacker hasn't been lured away from Hull before. That's changed this deadline day with a reported switch to West Ham on the cards after interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, all teams for which his propensity for goals will surely assist. Bowen is a left footed attacker who generally plays from the right side but is fairly versatile as to positions he can inhabit across the attacking band. That main profile in itself already marks him as relatively scarce, as I discussed some years back.

Here's his shot map for the last two seasons:



What can we learn from this?

-His frequent right sided starting position is reflected by a skew to that side for shot locations.

-His shot selection shows a relatively high volume of attempts from long range and difficult wide positions.

-He has shown an ability to score from range with five goals including one free-kick.

-He's scored well from through-balls (represented by triangles), seven from seventeen attempts.

-Lots of goals from high value close, central locations, including deep into the six yard box.

-Few headers, only twelve in total and one goal, from very close range.

Okay so this is all pretty good and without even looking at any other aspects of his play, is an obvious hook for suitors.

But it's not the whole story in relation to his shooting. Bowen is actually a unicorn.

One of the benefits of data is the ability to test ideas. How many lefties score lots of goals with their right foot? Riyad Mahrez? Romelu Lukaku? Sure, both score a few but usually from more central locations. How many lefties score often with their right foot from wide on the right? This is what makes Bowen, in this aspect of his game, unique. Look at the split here:



Finishing from wide is hard. It stands to reason: the goalkeeper fills more of the goal and the target gets small quickly. Nonetheless, players often overrate their ability to score from sharp angles, and with their stronger foot too. In contrast, Bowen both shoots and scores with his off foot from wide positions. If you watch how he takes his shots, he often shoots quickly and hard, catching keepers off guard. That he can do this with both feet and in tough zones with his off foot? That's not a common skill. It also gives him an advantage against the defender, as there isn't a sensible direction to shepherd him if he's in possession in the box.

We've only explored one aspect of Bowen's game here, albeit a crucial one, but it already makes him an interesting player to evaluate further. With a broad dataset of multiple leagues and industry-leading detail such as that available from StatsBomb, it is possible to understand how a player's talents fit within the world of football, and when you find players that impress with the scarcity of their ability, it pays to sit up and take notice.

Bowen was a player we reported on in the first tranche of player reports from the StatsBomb Pro Scouting service that has launched recently and within that we explored the rest of his game in detail too. We offer professional in depth evaluations of players from both a data and traditional scouting perspective and CEO Ted Knutson spoke more about it here. Further information about the service is available from Sales@StatsBomb.com

One question remains though. Do Bowen's suitors realise that he is a prolific goalscorer or a both a prolific and unique goalscorer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:14:10 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:12:20 am
"Let's have a look at who you could have signed"



 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:15:19 am
there is now way the deal will happen anyway.
West Ham are very short in attacking a area's anyway. Lingaard back at Man Utd,Anderson sold,Haller sold & they have Europe next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 11:15:46 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:50:47 am
Has no one noticed Pearce is on the wind up? McGinn and Bowen. Yeah. Tbf the amount of shit people give him he's fully entitled to go on the wind up like this.

Gotta secure the exclusive interview about how Curtis Jones made the decision to get a goldfish for a pet by towing the club line about British players that we wont actually sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 11:16:48 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:50:01 am
Scraping the bin here but maybe its to get the back up from non foreign players?

But I am sure its a planted story from the club.

Well it's certainly got my back up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:18:31 am
I always liked Bowen. Was too good for the championship and has done well at West Ham under a coach who hasn't actually improved him. Klopp would do wonders with him. However West Ham would demand a high fee, would be surprised if we got him unless there's something going on which means we get him for a cut price deal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:22:28 am
Agree with the McGinn comparisons, both good players who would do well here albeit not as guaranteed starters.  But the price just isn't worth it, the time to get Bowen was before his West Ham move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:23:39 am
I think he's super. Smashing even.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:23:42 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:14:09 am
Snip

Okay - now show one from the premier league where, since that article, he's wracked up 3500 very mediocre minutes
Dont believe we're remotely interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:25:22 am
Bowen-Origi swap deal. I'm in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:25:44 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:15:19 am
there is now way the deal will happen anyway.
West Ham are very short in attacking a area's anyway. Lingaard back at Man Utd,Anderson sold,Haller sold & they have Europe next season.

It's wasting time going after players like Bowen and Mcginn anyway who are going to be very problematic to get their clubs to sell, unless you're prepared to throw big bucks at it.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:26:28 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:14:09 am
Interesting. But I can't see the value being there as it was with Robbo, even if the mythical part-exchange was possible with Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:26:41 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:23:42 am
Okay - now show one from the premier league where, since that article, he's wracked up 3500 very mediocre minutes
Dont believe we're remotely interested.

That's what I'm saying though - Robertson was highly rated, then went to Hull. Silva got a decent tune out of him and he had some real standout games against high profile sides... then Steve Bruce got the Hull job. Bowen under Moyes is a bit like Robertson under Bruce. Pricey though, you'd think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:28:39 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:14:09 am
Statsbomb's James Yorke from 18 months ago on Bowen. I'll be honest - I love this link. It's a Robertson style link.

https://statsbomb.com/2020/01/jarrod-bowens-unique-skill/

Jarrod Bowen's Unique Skill
By James Yorke | January 31, 2020 | Premier League

Jarrod Bowen has been hot for a while now. The Hull City man has scored 52 goals in the last three Championship seasons, of which only four have been penalties. His rate has accelerated too, with the 0.55 non-penalty goals per 90 he's achieved in 2019-20 ahead of a rate closer to 0.4 for the previous two seasons.

With goals a desirable currency in football for some years now, it's mildly surprising that the 23 year old Herefordshire-born attacker hasn't been lured away from Hull before. That's changed this deadline day with a reported switch to West Ham on the cards after interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, all teams for which his propensity for goals will surely assist. Bowen is a left footed attacker who generally plays from the right side but is fairly versatile as to positions he can inhabit across the attacking band. That main profile in itself already marks him as relatively scarce, as I discussed some years back.

Here's his shot map for the last two seasons:



What can we learn from this?

-His frequent right sided starting position is reflected by a skew to that side for shot locations.

-His shot selection shows a relatively high volume of attempts from long range and difficult wide positions.

-He has shown an ability to score from range with five goals including one free-kick.

-He's scored well from through-balls (represented by triangles), seven from seventeen attempts.

-Lots of goals from high value close, central locations, including deep into the six yard box.

-Few headers, only twelve in total and one goal, from very close range.

Okay so this is all pretty good and without even looking at any other aspects of his play, is an obvious hook for suitors.

But it's not the whole story in relation to his shooting. Bowen is actually a unicorn.

One of the benefits of data is the ability to test ideas. How many lefties score lots of goals with their right foot? Riyad Mahrez? Romelu Lukaku? Sure, both score a few but usually from more central locations. How many lefties score often with their right foot from wide on the right? This is what makes Bowen, in this aspect of his game, unique. Look at the split here:



Finishing from wide is hard. It stands to reason: the goalkeeper fills more of the goal and the target gets small quickly. Nonetheless, players often overrate their ability to score from sharp angles, and with their stronger foot too. In contrast, Bowen both shoots and scores with his off foot from wide positions. If you watch how he takes his shots, he often shoots quickly and hard, catching keepers off guard. That he can do this with both feet and in tough zones with his off foot? That's not a common skill. It also gives him an advantage against the defender, as there isn't a sensible direction to shepherd him if he's in possession in the box.

We've only explored one aspect of Bowen's game here, albeit a crucial one, but it already makes him an interesting player to evaluate further. With a broad dataset of multiple leagues and industry-leading detail such as that available from StatsBomb, it is possible to understand how a player's talents fit within the world of football, and when you find players that impress with the scarcity of their ability, it pays to sit up and take notice.

Bowen was a player we reported on in the first tranche of player reports from the StatsBomb Pro Scouting service that has launched recently and within that we explored the rest of his game in detail too. We offer professional in depth evaluations of players from both a data and traditional scouting perspective and CEO Ted Knutson spoke more about it here. Further information about the service is available from Sales@StatsBomb.com

One question remains though. Do Bowen's suitors realise that he is a prolific goalscorer or a both a prolific and unique goalscorer?
Roy - good post and shows Bowen's spread nicely - the issue being he was 23 at the time playing in the Championship. I think now, at 25, in the Premier League, with almost 18 months of data to go at, I find it hard to see anything in the underlying numbers that point to why we would sign him, beyond increasing the English contingent and him being roundly decent.

In my eyes, that's all he is though, decent. He works hard, has decent production (13 combined G+A in 35 games last season) but doesn't strike me as someone who will ever improve much beyond what he's currently producing. West Ham is probably about his level and if he ever breaks combined 18 G+A in his Premier League career I'll be shocked. Awful pressing numbers and doesn't seem to be able to pass a ball with any sort of consistency (68.7% success over last season) and doesn't really have any dribbling progressives to speak of, which does surprise me compared what I was expecting to find, having thought that was the main part of his game to the eye. It might be a limitation of West Ham's system, that he is purely a pacey outball for them - I just think the numbers worry me at actually attributing a reasonable fee towards him.

If I was to take a guess and The Athletic's piece is right, he's one of about 20 wide players we have on a list and has been elevated by dint of his homegrown status rather than his productivity or ability. I like him, but he's not Liverpool quality. If this was a Shaqiri style cut price deal from a relegated club I'd be all for it. The reality is West Hame would probably want £35m+ and that's an awful use of funds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:29:28 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:14:09 am

https://statsbomb.com/2020/01/jarrod-bowens-unique-skill/



Statsbomb, Statsbomb you're my Statsbomb
And baby you can turn me on


(sorry I'll go back into me shell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Today at 11:29:29 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:50:52 am
Jarrod Bowen is a smokescreen for Harvey Barnes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Today at 11:30:41 am
It's more fun than Monday, any road :D
