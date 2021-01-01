« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE  (Read 1885680 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43320 on: Today at 03:40:46 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:27:06 am
It's apparently a buy with an option to loan.
Good thing I'm having white wine and the carpet is beige. Had it been a red wine, I'd be sending you the cleaning bill.

Good one, mate!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43321 on: Today at 04:22:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:34:24 pm
I agree about the age for GK & CB. But in midfield 30 isnt the ideal age for us with our style of play unless your a freak of nature like Milner.
Henderson is  picking up more injuries. I do think we will be ok in that position next season though as I rate Jones higher that most.

Forward area is where we need another dynamic player.

Also last season going with 3 CB's. 2 of which in Gomez & Matip pick up injuries was always a risk.

I have always said I think we will get the players in near the end of August.
I just dont agree that we dont need to sign more this summer. I think we do.

Salah I can see becoming a CF in 3 years time.
Salah is already the striker, he just plays it from a non central position. He could it more centrally too if they needed too but he best attacking the channel btw the CB and LB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43322 on: Today at 06:43:52 am »
Awoniyi, £6.5m deal agreed with Union Berlin and medical happening today.

So thats Awoniyi and Grujic out, but still no space in the non-homegrown list until we can find moves for Shaq/Origi/Minamino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43323 on: Today at 06:45:19 am »
Jonesey with the crisp biscuits this morning.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43324 on: Today at 06:47:06 am »
Liverpool are working on their outgoings in order to sign new players in the next weeks. Marko Grujić will be announced as new Porto player - agreement completed.

Grujić will sign until June 2026 and wanted to re-join Porto on a long term project, after Sassuolo bid.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1417314035935195141?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43325 on: Today at 06:52:25 am »
Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to complete a £6.5m move to Union Berlin. Fee agreed, medical to take place later today.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1417356093588656130?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43326 on: Today at 06:58:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:43:52 am
Awoniyi, £6.5m deal agreed with Union Berlin and medical happening today.

So thats Awoniyi and Grujic out, but still no space in the non-homegrown list until we can find moves for Shaq/Origi/Minamino.

How many non-homegrown players do we currently have which includes Grujic? And how many homegrown players do we have mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43327 on: Today at 07:00:24 am »
How do other clubs value him at £6.5m? (Not saying that's highbor low, but where do they get to see him play)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43328 on: Today at 07:03:06 am »
Got to say I didn't think Neil Jones had it in him to step up as the main reporter, but he's definitely getting stories before other local journalists now and taken that chance
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43329 on: Today at 07:03:08 am »
Grujic move to Porto is a permanent one, fee £10.5m.

Liverpool have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for both he and Awoniyi.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1417362591308001288?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43330 on: Today at 07:04:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:43:52 am
Awoniyi, £6.5m deal agreed with Union Berlin and medical happening today.

So thats Awoniyi and Grujic out, but still no space in the non-homegrown list until we can find moves for Shaq/Origi/Minamino.
There is space, we'd just not register one of those 3 if need be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43331 on: Today at 07:10:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:00:24 am
How do other clubs value him at £6.5m? (Not saying that's highbor low, but where do they get to see him play)

He started last season on fire before he got an injury I think, and it was at Union Berlin. Good that these two are free to push on with their careers now eh? The loan thing is a bit mental.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43332 on: Today at 07:20:23 am »
£16.5 m and theyve never played for us (or has Grujic? I forget).

Splendid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43333 on: Today at 07:24:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:23 am
£16.5 m and theyve never played for us (or has Grujic? I forget).

Splendid
You mean you've already forgotten Grujic's goal against Lincoln last season?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43334 on: Today at 07:26:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:23 am
£16.5 m and theyve never played for us (or has Grujic? I forget).

Splendid

Actually, it is £17 million, and we also have 10% sell-on clause on both players. I think that both of them cost us less than £6 million, and we have also received some loan fees for them. The model is working ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43335 on: Today at 07:26:47 am »
Where do the West Ham and Origi rumours originate? Would be a good move for him as the system could suit him. There's a decent player in him somewhere, completely unfazed by pressure games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43336 on: Today at 07:29:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:23 am
£16.5 m and theyve never played for us (or has Grujic? I forget).

Splendid
I think we sold ourselves short with Grujic... Was expecting more of a 15m fee...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43337 on: Today at 07:35:10 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:29:35 am
I think we sold ourselves short with Grujic... Was expecting more of a 15m fee...

Well, we have already received more than 5 million in loan fees for him, so it was fair from our side to allow the player to join the club he wants ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43338 on: Today at 07:38:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:23 am
£16.5 m and theyve never played for us (or has Grujic? I forget).

Splendid

Minus the purchase costs and wages, but plus the loan fees we've received. I wonder what the eventual profit/loss is?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43339 on: Today at 07:40:35 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:38:08 am
Minus the purchase costs and wages, but plus the loan fees we've received. I wonder what the eventual profit/loss is?

We have already received more in loan fees than what we have paid for them, and I don't think we have been paying their wages too often ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43340 on: Today at 07:41:54 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:26:47 am
Where do the West Ham and Origi rumours originate? Would be a good move for him as the system could suit him. There's a decent player in him somewhere, completely unfazed by pressure games.
Imagine going from playing under Klopp to running dem laps with Moyes though.

Poor Divock.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43341 on: Today at 07:43:31 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:41:54 am
Imagine going from playing under Klopp to running dem laps with Moyes though.

Poor Divock.

To be honest, Origi would be a good fit at West Ham, and they have a decent team ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43342 on: Today at 07:47:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:29:35 am
I think we sold ourselves short with Grujic... Was expecting more of a 15m fee...

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43343 on: Today at 07:52:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:03:08 am
Grujic move to Porto is a permanent one, fee £10.5m.

Liverpool have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for both he and Awoniyi.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1417362591308001288?


Thats good business, I think we got decent amount in loan fees over the years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43344 on: Today at 07:55:58 am »
Another 15 m for Wilson and 15 m for Philipps quite likely. One of Minamino, Origi and Shaqiri could also be sold for about 10-15 m and then we are looking at about 50 -60 m made from sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43345 on: Today at 07:56:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:43:31 am
To be honest, Origi would be a good fit at West Ham, and they have a decent team ...
No666 already made that point in the post I quoted but your opinion carries so much more weight.
