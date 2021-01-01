It's apparently a buy with an option to loan.
I agree about the age for GK & CB. But in midfield 30 isnt the ideal age for us with our style of play unless your a freak of nature like Milner.Henderson is picking up more injuries. I do think we will be ok in that position next season though as I rate Jones higher that most.Forward area is where we need another dynamic player.Also last season going with 3 CB's. 2 of which in Gomez & Matip pick up injuries was always a risk.I have always said I think we will get the players in near the end of August.I just dont agree that we dont need to sign more this summer. I think we do.Salah I can see becoming a CF in 3 years time.
Awoniyi, £6.5m deal agreed with Union Berlin and medical happening today. So thats Awoniyi and Grujic out, but still no space in the non-homegrown list until we can find moves for Shaq/Origi/Minamino.
How do other clubs value him at £6.5m? (Not saying that's highbor low, but where do they get to see him play)
£16.5 m and theyve never played for us (or has Grujic? I forget).Splendid
I think we sold ourselves short with Grujic... Was expecting more of a 15m fee...
Minus the purchase costs and wages, but plus the loan fees we've received. I wonder what the eventual profit/loss is?
Where do the West Ham and Origi rumours originate? Would be a good move for him as the system could suit him. There's a decent player in him somewhere, completely unfazed by pressure games.
Imagine going from playing under Klopp to running dem laps with Moyes though.Poor Divock.
Grujic move to Porto is a permanent one, fee £10.5m.Liverpool have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for both he and Awoniyi.https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1417362591308001288?
To be honest, Origi would be a good fit at West Ham, and they have a decent team ...
