I agree about the age for GK & CB. But in midfield 30 isnt the ideal age for us with our style of play unless your a freak of nature like Milner.
Henderson is picking up more injuries. I do think we will be ok in that position next season though as I rate Jones higher that most.
Forward area is where we need another dynamic player.
Also last season going with 3 CB's. 2 of which in Gomez & Matip pick up injuries was always a risk.
I have always said I think we will get the players in near the end of August.
I just dont agree that we dont need to sign more this summer. I think we do.
Salah I can see becoming a CF in 3 years time.
Salah is already the striker, he just plays it from a non central position. He could it more centrally too if they needed too but he best attacking the channel btw the CB and LB.