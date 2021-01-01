« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE  (Read 1883991 times)

Offline KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43280 on: Yesterday at 09:59:35 pm »
Anyone else just dread their first trip to a proctologist but can't put up with the itching and burning any longer?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43281 on: Yesterday at 10:03:31 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
I feel people need to remember. Klopp came to us because it was a project not because he would be winning every year. He actually said that last season is the stuff he lives for as a manager. Don't project your own desires onto Klopp.

I'm not saying that he doesn't want to win like. Him being a winner is why he is successful as he is. Obviously. But he's no Mourinho. He'll get the best out of the situation he can by bringing the team together, having them play good football and fight the hardest they can  That's what I believe he's about. Not spending 100mil plus every year to win the title.
Go ed Bo mate :)
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43282 on: Yesterday at 10:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Yesterday at 02:48:37 pm
We had space for a Werner type player to rotate with Salah and/or Mane but decided not to pay the money.   

Having one quality replacement for three forwards is risky and it cost us last year.

We dodged a bullet with Werner, mate. Imagine if he'd had his season and played like that for us with all that dough spunked on him. What would you be saying? 'Get another one, get another one...in whatever accent you have  ;)
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43283 on: Yesterday at 10:04:40 pm »
We often talk about Malen and Madueke, but I think that from PSV's attackers, Gakpo is the best fit for what we need ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43284 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm »
Hahaha Judith ;D

The ol Richard Pryor Eddie Murphy Thread title change. Nice ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43285 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:54:46 pm
No, but Ive been here long enough to know whats acceptable.

Putting up a Klopp thinks sort of post genuinely doesnt meet those standards.

This is a football forum, pretty sure acceptable stretches as far as being respectful to other posters, not using certain language or terminology and not posting certain links and not much further

Posting an opinion people may not agree with (every post in the history of the forum) doesn't fail to meet some imaginary standard on this forum. We aren't kings and queens :lmao it's a site to discuss football ffs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43286 on: Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
Rumours abound that Origi is being approached by West Ham

I actually think that is a good career turnaround situation for him if he was to go there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43287 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm
Our wage bill has increased by 95% since 2015. A real lack of investment there.

There have been a number of posters who have put this question to the naysayers who dream of oil and Russian Oligarchs, LCH. Up to now, none have addressed it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43288 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:54:12 pm
Revenue has increased to match wage growth.

I've trawled a bit further down and found this. Revenue has increased, why? Because of the success on the pitch, no? Doesn't it make you feel good that we spend what we earn, like a proper club, yes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43289 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:04:04 pm
The Chinese, a great bunch of lads.

They might be listening...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43290 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
They might be listening...
If they are they didn't hear what they thought they did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43291 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm

He actually said that last season is the stuff he lives for as a manager.

Did he actually say that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43292 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm
Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc on PSV's asking price of 30m (£25M) for Donyell Malen,: "It has to be a sensible decision. It has to fit financially, otherwise you have to say no."
Bit rich coming from a team that just sold Sancho for £75m and will likely charge higher for Haaland
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43293 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Bit rich coming from a team that just sold Sancho for £75m and will likely charge higher for Haaland

Yeah. How dare they try to sell players for as much as possible whilst signing players for as little as possible. The fools. They should sell their players on the first bid they get whilst paying whatever clubs want for players they want to sign right?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43294 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Bit rich coming from a team that just sold Sancho for £75m and will likely charge higher for Haaland

it really isnt though is it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43295 on: Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
it really isnt though is it.
Why is 25m too much for Malen? They paid similar for Haaland and why do Ajax not have a right to demand  top dollar for a player Dortmund will likely end up selling for x3 of the 25m in a few years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43296 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm
Why is 25m too much for Malen? They paid similar for Haaland and why do Ajax not have a right to demand  top dollar for a player Dortmund will likely end up selling for x3 of the 25m in a few years

It's not just the price tag, its the wages he wants that are high given hes an unproven player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43297 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm
Why is 25m too much for Malen? They paid similar for Haaland and why do Ajax not have a right to demand  top dollar for a player Dortmund will likely end up selling for x3 of the 25m in a few years

Because that's how transfers works. The selling club want to get as much money as possible and the buying club wants to get it done as cheaply as possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43298 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Bit rich coming from a team that just sold Sancho for £75m and will likely charge higher for Haaland

Well, unlike Man Utd, Dortmund are careful with their finances, especially since they went close to bankruptcy at one point ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43299 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm »
Porto are in advanced talks with Liverpool for the return of the midfielder Marko Grujić.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1417249678278766593?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43300 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:03:31 pm
Go ed Bo mate :)

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Did he actually say that?


Klopp also said (Im paraphrasing) I dont want to coach the best team, I want to be the coach of the team that beats the best teams. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43301 on: Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm
Porto are in advanced talks with Liverpool for the return of the midfielder Marko Grujić.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1417249678278766593?

Apparently he's left the training camp and arrived in Portugal. Or so says O Jogo.

Some talk that it's just a loan with an option to buy...  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43302 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm »
Surely after him being on loan for about 4 years it won't be another loan? Not sure it'd really surprise me but I think this is the time it'd be best for all parties for him to move on. There was nothing reported in the way of wildly differing evaluations of the player either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43303 on: Yesterday at 11:54:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm
Surely after him being on loan for about 4 years it won't be another loan? Not sure it'd really surprise me but I think this is the time it'd be best for all parties for him to move on. There was nothing reported in the way of wildly differing evaluations of the player either.

If we cant sell him we might as well loan him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43304 on: Today at 12:00:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Apparently he's left the training camp and arrived in Portugal. Or so says O Jogo.

Some talk that it's just a loan with an option to buy...  :-X

Marko Grujić is almost done to Porto from Liverpool on a permanent deal. Ready a Contract until 2025 with option for another year.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1417254320127553541?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43305 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
Rumours abound that Origi is being approached by West Ham

Sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43306 on: Today at 12:11:18 am »
permanent deal now so its not a loan? Maybe they finally decided to stump up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43307 on: Today at 12:17:25 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm
Why is 25m too much for Malen? They paid similar for Haaland and why do Ajax not have a right to demand  top dollar for a player Dortmund will likely end up selling for x3 of the 25m in a few years

Probably because hes a PSV player?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43308 on: Today at 12:19:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:32:30 am
I deliberately put in our league - barca are a mess
The premier league clubs have suffered about 15 months of a revenue hit on the back of 10+ years of huge growth  and now have future years locked in. Theyre more than fine which is why prices havent dipped in our league

That's why they are linked, Barca's mess will cost us £17m, that's money we are not spending
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43309 on: Today at 12:24:48 am »
Lots of reports now saying it's a loan for Grujic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43310 on: Today at 12:25:22 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:04:00 pm
We dodged a bullet with Werner, mate. Imagine if he'd had his season and played like that for us with all that dough spunked on him. What would you be saying? 'Get another one, get another one...in whatever accent you have  ;)

You never know really, the one thing about Klopp is that he gets the best out of players, you only have to look at players that he's sold, they almost always sink without trace (Ings excepted)
