The really fascinating thing is this .if you really drill into a lot of the criticism of FSG and their lack of investment youll actually see theres an undercurrent of I dont really like how this squad has been built but am I fuck criticising Jurgen



Seen it all now. No dissent allowed, nobody has actually criticised the maanager in the slightest but you want to find an invisible angle nobody else is smart enough to see.Would love to get Klopp's honest take on Gini's departure. I would imagine he is loathe to lose such a trusted lieutenant, but is such a class act that he would never cause any ructions by mouthing off about it.Not only has the boss lost a player he always counted on, but murmurs are now that we won't even replace him because seemingly Ox, Naby and Shaq will rip it up this season and its also a forgone conclusion that Curtis Jones (a completely different player) will be a world beater. Wijnaldum will surely have to be replaced, if he isn't then its simply plain daft, we all knew for last 8 months he was off.I think the club need to drop their extortinate valuations of some of our fringe players when its clear there doesn't seem to be any takers at those prices (if its clear this is our only source of funds). FSG seem to be masters at coming up with new and improved reasons for not spending on the playing staff.If we talk about squad numbers/management, then the handling of the amount of non homegrown/british numbers has been poor, handing Adrian a contract to take up one of these spots, also the signing of Minamino was a clear shot in the dark, sign cheap in the hope of flogging him for 2 or 3 times his value, I don't for one second believe Klopp went to FSG/Edwards and proclaimed we must sign the fella.Alot of stealing from Peter to give to Paul about our dealings. My fear is that this fantastic run of signing success we have had in recent times will start to level out now we have reached a level where we have cultivated some stars, they have earned their fat contracts and now as they approach their peak years 28-32 we have one eye on flogging them to take the next punt on mere potential.The sell to buy strategy is just so small time for a club of our size, and its like walking a tight rope, get it wrong and you are stuck in a flux unable to sell or buy anyone.