LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43200 on: Today at 03:47:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:45:55 pm
No one will take on Ox & Keita with the wages they are on.

Its why we have to hope they somehow come good. They have talent.

Firmino probbaly get 30m max. Stcok has fallen quite a bit now.

Yes but if we don't offer them a contract they will have a year left and we will be losing some big investments we made in them for nothing. Considering we need the money to re-invest, surely we cannot have many players leave for such small amounts or nothing at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43201 on: Today at 03:49:26 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:45:55 pm
Its why we have to hope they somehow come good. They have talent.

Sorry but this made me laugh out loud.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43202 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:22:20 pm
Our wage bill has increased by 95% since 2015. A real lack of investment there.
Revenue has increased to match wage growth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43203 on: Today at 03:54:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:10 pm
I really do think a lot more on here want an Abu Dhabi type owner than they let on.

Thing is when FSG decide to cash I. In their investment who will have a spare 2-3 billion floating around to invest in an, albeit world famous, football club in the NW of England?

A benevolent billionaire or the Saudis?

At least we can compete financially and morally with the other sport washing clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43204 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:22:20 pm
Our wage bill has increased by 95% since 2015. A real lack of investment there.

How much has revenue increased since then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43205 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:47:40 pm
Yes but if we don't offer them a contract they will have a year left and we will be losing some big investments we made in them for nothing. Considering we need the money to re-invest, surely we cannot have many players leave for such small amounts or nothing at all.

Unfortunately this isnt Football Manager where you can take over other clubs and sign all the players you want to sell :(

I imagine when its comes to both of them itll be a case of well obviously youre not getting a pay rise, and you wont get as much elsewhere, so how much do you want to stay?. Id rather keep trying to get them fit then accept silly amounts for them. If that means they end up leaving on a free, so be it. I cant imagine were getting many offers for them at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43206 on: Today at 03:56:06 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:54:30 pm
Thing is when FSG decide to cash I. In their investment who will have a spare 2-3 billion floating around to invest in an, albeit world famous, football club in the NW of England?

A benevolent billionaire or the Saudis?

At least we can compete financially and morally with the other sport washing clubs.

No one will ever meet FSG's asking price. The only way i see it is people/consortiums buying into FSG and their share being diluted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43207 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:27:31 pm
100%. And for those that don't but that still complain, I can only presume they've been conditioned by the media to believe that summer signings equals success. We laugh about Everton winning transfer windows but it feels like some of our own genuinely see it as its own little competition - something to use to get on over on some mates or to shout about on Twitter. Probably not helped by FIFA and Football Manager, either.

I mean, all the comments in here on the topic of transfers in the last few days have been on age profile and depth. You have imagined into exsistence something no one has actually spoken about (prestige buys).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43208 on: Today at 03:59:29 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:55:36 pm
Unfortunately this isnt Football Manager where you can take over other clubs and sign all the players you want to sell :(

I imagine when its comes to both of them itll be a case of well obviously youre not getting a pay rise, and you wont get as much elsewhere, so how much do you want to stay?. Id rather keep trying to get them fit then accept silly amounts for them. If that means they end up leaving on a free, so be it. I cant imagine were getting many offers for them at the moment.

Considering we need that money to be able to sign new players, cant see how its wise just to let them go for free in the vague hope we get them to a level of consistency they havent managed in three seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43209 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:49:26 pm
Sorry but this made me laugh out loud.
yeah same i decided just go with it  ;D
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:47:40 pm
Yes but if we don't offer them a contract they will have a year left and we will be losing some big investments we made in them for nothing. Considering we need the money to re-invest, surely we cannot have many players leave for such small amounts or nothing at all.
The problem is we have so many players on 2 years.
Not even been mentioned about offering Firmino a new contract. Henderson we are having issues. Gini gone a free.
We are not in the greatest positions looking ahead long term atm.

Yes you can negotiate contracts all at once but deals at or around 30 are often difficult negotiations as Gini & now Henderson have shown.

We will lose more players on a free the question is how many.

I do think not just us but free transfers in general are going to become more the norm. Look at Mbappe,Camavinga just 2 examples.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43210 on: Today at 04:00:27 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:54:12 pm
Revenue has increased to match wage growth.

Our revenue has grown 95% since 2015?

Because our revenue for the last set of accounts was £490 million. So our revenue in 2015 was about £250 million?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43211 on: Today at 04:00:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:27:31 pm
100%. And for those that don't but that still complain, I can only presume they've been conditioned by the media to believe that summer signings equals success. We laugh about Everton winning transfer windows but it feels like some of our own genuinely see it as its own little competition - something to use to get on over on some mates or to shout about on Twitter. Probably not helped by FIFA and Football Manager, either.

So we are only allowed to discuss the news from reliable journalists that fits the narrative that you want set?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43212 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:56:06 pm
No one will ever meet FSG's asking price. The only way i see it is people/consortiums buying into FSG and their share being diluted.
The Chinese, a great bunch of lads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43213 on: Today at 04:06:39 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:00:12 pm
yeah same i decided just go with it  ;D

:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43214 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:59:29 pm
Considering we need that money to be able to sign new players, cant see how its wise just to let them go for free in the vague hope we get them to a level of consistency they havent managed in three seasons.

but what offers are we actually getting?

This is going to end up the same as Lallana and Sturridge, with people griping and whining about us not cashing in on them despite getting no offers to cash in on them.

At this point we pretty much have to write off what we paid for them and make a decision about what theyre worth moving forward. If we feel like we cant afford to keep them around in the hope that they get fit and become very useful.then who the fuck can? Because theyd both be a big risk when clubs arent taking many.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43215 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:59:29 pm
Considering we need that money to be able to sign new players, cant see how its wise just to let them go for free in the vague hope we get them to a level of consistency they havent managed in three seasons.

Again, its not money that has been said to be short. If money was short we'd be looking at cheap options and free agents like Rafa is at everton. Our problem is squad size. There is a MASSIVE difference between the two problems. We cannot add before we subtract from the squad. Which is why we have to wait for a clearer picture on exits. I see no evidence of money not being made available where/when needed to invest in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43216 on: Today at 04:28:34 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:55:08 pm
The really fascinating thing is this.if you really drill into a lot of the criticism of FSG and their lack of investment youll actually see theres an undercurrent of I dont really like how this squad has been built but am I fuck criticising Jurgen

Seen it all now. No dissent allowed, nobody has actually criticised the maanager in the slightest but you want to find an invisible angle nobody else is smart enough to see.

Would love to get Klopp's honest take on Gini's departure. I would imagine he is loathe to lose such a trusted lieutenant, but is such a class act that he would never cause any ructions by mouthing off about it.

Not only has the boss lost a player he always counted on, but murmurs are now that we won't even replace him because seemingly Ox, Naby and Shaq will rip it up this season and its also a forgone conclusion that Curtis Jones (a completely different player) will be a world beater. Wijnaldum will surely have to be replaced, if he isn't then its simply plain daft, we all knew for last 8 months he was off.

I think the club need to drop their extortinate valuations of some of our fringe players when its clear there doesn't seem to be any takers at those prices (if its clear this is our only source of funds). FSG seem to be masters at coming up with new and improved reasons for not spending on the playing staff. 

If we talk about squad numbers/management, then the handling of the amount of non homegrown/british numbers has been poor, handing Adrian a contract to take up one of these spots, also the signing of Minamino was a clear shot in the dark, sign cheap in the hope of flogging him for 2 or 3 times his value, I don't for one second believe Klopp went to FSG/Edwards and proclaimed we must sign the fella.

Alot of stealing from Peter to give to Paul about our dealings. My fear is that this fantastic run of signing success we have had in recent times will start to level out now we have reached a level where we have cultivated some stars, they have earned their fat contracts and now as they approach their peak years 28-32 we have one eye on flogging them to take the next punt on mere potential.

The sell to buy strategy is just so small time for a club of our size, and its like walking a tight rope, get it wrong and you are stuck in a flux unable to sell or buy anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43217 on: Today at 04:29:41 pm
So the TAW podcast today is speculating too. Nobody knows anything. It's what a lot of us always hoped would end up happening. So if that means cry arsing on threads like these then good.  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43218 on: Today at 04:29:52 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:18:11 pm
Why are people again getting so fixated on late 20s/early 30s footballers being practically finished? Italy just won the Euros with a CB partnership of 34 and 36. Bayern just won the Bundesliga spearheaded by a 32 year old. Atlético won La Liga headed up by a 34 year old.


It is not so much the issue that they are finished by their 30s so much as a lot of the squad having a similar age profile and while some are going to continue well beyond 30, others may drop more quickly from their peak levels, thus the sensible approach for us as a club would be to plan for the worst by starting to bring in players who can contribute now, but still have room to grow further such as the Jota signing last summer and Konate this one.

If we can get in another one or two like that during this window, while moving along some of our fringe squad players then we will be in a much stronger overall position to start the season and less need to worry about having to spend manchester money in a single summer in a year or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43219 on: Today at 04:34:14 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:29:52 pm
It is not so much the issue that they are finished by their 30s so much as a lot of the squad having a similar age profile and while some are going to continue well beyond 30, others may drop more quickly from their peak levels, thus the sensible approach for us as a club would be to plan for the worst by starting to bring in players who can contribute now, but still have room to grow further such as the Jota signing last summer and Konate this one.

If we can get in another one or two like that during this window, while moving along some of our fringe squad players then we will be in a much stronger overall position to start the season and less need to worry about having to spend manchester money in a single summer in a year or two.

Really top clubs find a way of signing potential stars and bed them in alongside their late 20s/early 30s stars with a hope they can maybe learn something.

But for some reason we have one eye on selling at top of the market, and rolling the dice again with younger players who might win in 3-4 years. Surely you can have both no?

Will be interesting to see if the club have a policy that "some players 30+ might drop off" or if they will treat all players in this age bracket as potentially finished. Going by the Wijnaldum deal I would suspect its the latter. He is a player quite capable of performing at a high level well into his 30s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43220 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:00:27 pm
Our revenue has grown 95% since 2015?

Because our revenue for the last set of accounts was £490 million. So our revenue in 2015 was about £250 million?

Revenue was £301m back in 2015/16, wages were £209m  (69%)

It was £530m before covid in 2020 but okay £490m and wage bill was £325m (66%)

So actually wage bill in a covid affected year is less as a percentage than it was in 15/16. Granted other costs go up. But I think it's fair to say most the wage increase has been covered by revenue increase.

Our wage bill is £114m higher but revenue has gone up £189m.

There is new stands and training grounds to consider though.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43221 on: Today at 04:43:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:29:41 pm
So the TAW podcast today is speculating too. Nobody knows anything. It's what a lot of us always hoped would end up happening. So if that means cry arsing on threads like these then good.  :wave

Likewise other podcasts Ive watched over the past few weeks.

The VVD cock up was a huge game changer and rightly so. So speculation it has to be.

So Ill speculate that notwithstanding the names bandied about over the past month, there will be some new faces in the squad come September, and at least one of them will be a Jota or a Fabinho - out of the blue🤗
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43222 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm
Newhouse is back on the agenda according to Neil Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43223 on: Today at 04:46:09 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 02:52:27 pm
Saw the thread moving a few pages in a couple of hours and thought that something might've actually happened. Unlucky.

I saw the title and thought we had been linked with Koke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43224 on: Today at 04:46:27 pm
Some people will always moan. Probably even next summer, when we sign Mbappe, because his signing-on fee and his wages are too high. The bottom line is, we are a well run club, both at board level, and in the footballing department. We are everything we hoped to become, when NESV saved us from Gillett & Hicks 10 years ago. The biggest trophies once again coming to Anfield, that is being upgraded once again as we speak, only after a few years, and we are welcoming top class talent every summer in our brand new training complex. Can we spend as much as Man City, Chelsea and Man Utd? No, we can't. Can we beat them to the top honors? Of course we can. For me, that is good enough ...
