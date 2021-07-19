« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43000 on: Today at 01:45:41 am
I miss watching Harry Redknapp talking to reporters through his car window about wheeling and dealing when the transfer window was about to close.

Simpler times.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43001 on: Today at 02:02:22 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:29:07 am
Cool we got there in the end  sort of 

Given I never said we had a good Jan in the first place...

Tell you what though, you waited less time for that than I have for you to answer me about Oleh in the other thread  ???


Quote
I have no idea if wed have signed both because its a hypothetical - clearly we couldve if we wanted to we have the money .. but we didnt do the first part so I have no clue if wed have done the second in a world where wed pulled out finger out in January!

Well its reported Car is now being hawked around for even cheaper and were not in for him. Kinda says everything, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43002 on: Today at 02:03:25 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:45 am
yep, completley. It was a farce quite frankly. 

Not a great look, even the most religiously dedicated to FSG and the recruitment cant argue positively for January!


Watch this:   ;D

January was a good win for the transfer committee. Kabak outside of c-car was literally the best available defender on the freaking planet and we got him for a song of a loan fee. This left us without pissing our money away and ready able and willing to sign Konate a few months later, who is who we wanted in the first place. We signed davies also for a snip just in case kabak couldn't do it and hes probably a profit sale so thats all good as well. With the added defensive cover Klopp was able to coax a better tune out of the old jalopy, he got us smoking and chugging back down the road and we ended up finishing 3rd in some style.

Everything worked out and we didn't knee jerk Konate away in a panic. Nothing wrong with that window at all.  Not getting anything close to kabak was a big possibility, not getting Konate later because we spent the money was a big possibility, for what was on the table they did fine and people are just mad it took them the whole window instead of day one. well, there are counterpartys in the transactions as well. You dont get to just say "hand over the player on favorable terms because the fans are very impatient"
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43003 on: Today at 02:30:55 am
Good point about counterparties. Were also talking people not property like houses, so in any deal the selling club wants to maximise their benefits, the buying club wants to minimise their costs, and the player wants to get the best deal for them (and often their family who will have to emigrate with them). Any issue can stall or even end negotiations. Negotiations may also be long. Switching to an alternative player isnt as easy as, say, buying a different house.

Look at United with Sancho, its a shame they seem to have followed our strategy, because in the past they would have just made an alternative marquee signing and made the same mistakes as with the signings of Di Maria, Sanchez etc.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43004 on: Today at 02:42:52 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:02:22 am
Given I never said we had a good Jan in the first place...

Tell you what though, you waited less time for that than I have for you to answer me about Oleh in the other thread  ???

Well its reported Car is now being hawked around for even cheaper and were not in for him. Kinda says everything, no?

Ive no idea what it says - youve honestly lost me again.
At the start of this post you say you agree we didnt have a good january window and then at the end youre talking about Car again as if we dodged a bullet or something if Im reading it right .. I have no opinion on Car
We needed a centre back at the start of the January window, we were titting about with about 5 different names on the last day  it was a low point for them in their dealings which they got away with by the skin of their teeth  - lets hope lessons were learned all round.

Ill look at the other thread now no idea what you asked soz 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43005 on: Today at 08:52:38 am
Some interesting snippets in the Athletic article this morning

https://theathletic.com/2713743/2021/07/19/jordan-henderson-and-liverpool-a-contract-dilemma-causing-a-lot-of-uncertainty/

"A big part of the FSG strategy this summer surrounds player retention. Edwards and Gordon are trying to shape what the squad is going to look like for the next three or four years"

"Instead, FSG views 2022 as the year to really start refreshing and regenerating the squad. It believes that by then, the financial impact of the pandemic will have receded and the market will be more settled."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43006 on: Today at 09:02:49 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:52:38 am
Some interesting snippets in the Athletic article this morning

https://theathletic.com/2713743/2021/07/19/jordan-henderson-and-liverpool-a-contract-dilemma-causing-a-lot-of-uncertainty/

"A big part of the FSG strategy this summer surrounds player retention. Edwards and Gordon are trying to shape what the squad is going to look like for the next three or four years"

"Instead, FSG views 2022 as the year to really start refreshing and regenerating the squad. It believes that by then, the financial impact of the pandemic will have receded and the market will be more settled."

Ha, its always next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43007 on: Today at 09:05:04 am
nothing about Firmino getting a new contract.

Milner will probably move on next summer.
To lose Henderson as well would be a big mistake.

Although Im sure a new deal gets done at some point but it could drag on a while

Im sure if another lockdown is needed. They'll be another excuse in 2022 & they'll plan to invest in 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43008 on: Today at 09:05:17 am
Caleta-Car's form dropped off a cliff after the move fell through and he had a pretty shaky Euros, but he's still a good player. He needs a move, some confidence and not playing in a basket case team like Marseille. He'll be one of the bargains of the summer. Now we have Konate, I don't think we need him, but let's not all of a sudden pretend he's crap and we dodged a bullet. He's an excellent young centre half with a solid amount of experience and has been trained in the Red Bull system.

Saul's move to Barca is in doubt again, absolute saga that one is becoming.

Lots of weak links to Aouar again this morning.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43009 on: Today at 09:17:29 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:02:49 am
Ha, its always next year.
Even though I know its not that straightforward, cant help but feel the same initial reaction.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43010 on: Today at 09:20:12 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:52:38 am
"A big part of the FSG strategy this summer surrounds player retention. Edwards and Gordon are trying to shape what the squad is going to look like for the next three or four years"

"Instead, FSG views 2022 as the year to really start refreshing and regenerating the squad. It believes that by then, the financial impact of the pandemic will have receded and the market will be more settled."
When did Noah build the Ark? Before the rain. 
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43011 on: Today at 09:21:55 am
Brighton want Phillips  tp replace Ben White according to Athletic

Quote
Brighton and Hove Albion are poised to step up their interest in Liverpools Nat Phillips now that Ben White is on his way to Arsenal.

Phillips is understood to be a leading choice to restore the numbers in the centre of defence, although Brighton face competition to land the 24-year-old from rival Premier League clubs.

seems Phillips will be sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43012 on: Today at 09:22:13 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:17:29 am
Even though I know its not that straightforward, cant help but feel the same initial reaction.

You can never believe these reports. The reality is, we will sign at least one, probably two more senior players this summer. The irony of the 'player retention' thing is that our priority needs to be the opposite in some ways. Our squad is bloated with players Klopp doesn't trust, at all. We're spending 100,000s a week in wages on players who will only ever get minutes in catastrophic circumstances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43013 on: Today at 09:23:52 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:52:38 am
"Instead, FSG views 2022 as the year to really start refreshing and regenerating the squad. It believes that by then, the financial impact of the pandemic will have receded and the market will be more settled."

We only have Klopp for 3 more seasons. Don't waste a second. Foolish to not try and maximize this period by giving him the tools to compete. Who knows what happens under the next guy.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43014 on: Today at 09:24:22 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:17:29 am
Even though I know its not that straightforward, cant help but feel the same initial reaction.

There is some sympathy, such as the stance on Henderson. I get that bit and my response was a bit tongue in cheek.

But i do find those reports funny. In 2019 the press said it was in 2020 we would do our signings because 2019 was about contract extensions. Then in 2020 it was the pandemic. Now in 2021 its lets wait until the pandemic is over.

Next year no doubt it will be contract extensions again as an excuse.

On top of that we always get the same threats. We were doing shite by Feb last year and the press couldnt wait to tell us how we would miss out on top players if we didnt get top four. Well Klopp gets us it and now its like we never planned to buy top players anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43015 on: Today at 09:25:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:42:52 am
Ive no idea what it says - youve honestly lost me again.
At the start of this post you say you agree we didnt have a good january window and then at the end youre talking about Car again as if we dodged a bullet or something if Im reading it right .. I have no opinion on Car
We needed a centre back at the start of the January window, we were titting about with about 5 different names on the last day  it was a low point for them in their dealings which they got away with by the skin of their teeth  - lets hope lessons were learned all round.

Ill look at the other thread now no idea what you asked soz

I dont think they are saying we dodge a bullet with Car, just that he clearly isn't the guy we actually want (as he is going for so cheap and we have no interest at all) so January was a sticky situation of sign him and that likely be our defence/likely miss Konate, or get a stop gap in an emergency and get Konate.

January was a very poor situation, essentially we tried to do what we did when we missed out on Van Dijk, except we lost Matip for the rest of the season too and had to scrabble around.

But honestly I wouldn't be fearful based on that window above and beyond the other windows where we did really well. Unless this current window turns out to be a massive fuck up in a years time, I personally am alright to call the January window a disaster in an overall catastrophic situation of a season, which we thankfully navigated with minimal long term impact, but still an outlier in a system which has proven itself extremely effective.

And to top it all off, I would still draw back to the fact that it is July still, the major tournaments which stall moves only finished a week ago, and most top level European and South American players are still on Holiday, or just returning now. So maybe a bit early to be declaring this summer a failure and thus our upcoming season a write off/struggle for top 4 at best
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43016 on: Today at 09:30:49 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:24:22 am
There is some sympathy, such as the stance on Henderson. I get that bit and my response was a bit tongue in cheek.

But i do find those reports funny. In 2019 the press said it was in 2020 we would do our signings because 2019 was about contract extensions. Then in 2020 it was the pandemic. Now in 2021 its lets wait until the pandemic is over.

Next year no doubt it will be contract extensions again as an excuse.

On top of that we always get the same threats. We were doing shite by Feb last year and the press couldnt wait to tell us how we would miss out on top players if we didnt get top four. Well Klopp gets us it and now its like we never planned to buy top players anyway.

Yeah I'm pretty frustrated with that line, but I guess it depends on what is meant by "refreshing and regenerating the squad".

I'm sure we will sign another midfielder and forward this summer as part of a refresh, bit does that line mean we are going to do significant business next summer to replace aging star players?

I guess as ever it can only really be judged with hindsight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43017 on: Today at 09:39:04 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:30:49 am
Yeah I'm pretty frustrated with that line, but I guess it depends on what is meant by "refreshing and regenerating the squad".

I'm sure we will sign another midfielder and forward this summer as part of a refresh, bit does that line mean we are going to do significant business next summer to replace aging star players?

I guess as ever it can only really be judged with hindsight

I think we will sign some players as well but it may be lower profile ones and I think the owners will be aware that they wont look as shiny as the ones that could be bought by our rivals. Almost to say you will get those profile players next summer.

Not quite sure i believe them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43018 on: Today at 09:44:56 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:20:12 am
When did Noah build the Ark? Before the rain. 
My point here was that you refresh and regenerate in advance, like any successful succession and transition plan. Pushing things back another year, whilst our competitors do the opposite, is a very risky game.

Im not sure why the club is briefing this as a fallow summer in terms of big investment, it is possible to retain key players and extend contracts whilst recruiting for expensive first XI signings. The two arent necessarily mutually exclusive.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43019 on: Today at 09:46:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:39:04 am
I think we will sign some players as well but it may be lower profile ones and I think the owners will be aware that they wont look as shiny as the ones that could be bought by our rivals. Almost to say you will get those profile players next summer.

Not quite sure i believe them.
Teasing Mbappe 22 probably ::)
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43020 on: Today at 09:46:58 am
I have to say, the level of anxiety is an eye opener on here - it's not from knee jerking contributors, it's from people who are rational and level headed. I sit on the calmer side of the fence. I think, had it been an 'ordinary' season, last summer would have been seen as a pretty good one from a transfer perspective. Lovren left, Lallana left... looking back on it now we had so much confidence in Neco that we were happy to trade in the Hoever chip for a little Jota... and we ended up with 3 new 1st team squad contributors with what looked like decent depth and balance.

It's easy to forget how mental the season was, isn't it? We lost all of our senior starting centre halves, and in the process due to trying to contest, started our defensive midfield options at centre half when otherwise they'd have been recovering, and hey presto we ended up with an unprecedented injury crisis in the area of our side where we looked strongest. It's bananas looking back on it. Add to that the assault on Thiago, a few COVID infections, and the weird fielding of Jota in what seemed a dead rubber in the CL, and we ended up with an injury situation that went way beyond anything we'd ever experienced before. Add to that our release of one of our closest-to-ever present contributors in Wijnaldum, and it can quite quickly feel like we're down to the bare bones.

I think it's pretty natural that a situation like that has a psychological impact on us, the obsessive scrutineers. But I think there's an illusion in the mix when it comes to our perception of the squad's balance and depth.

There are positives.
We have our senior centre halves returning to fitness (four of them), and we've added Konate.
We have two midfielders available for selection who weren't available before (whether we can rely on them to stay fit is the question).
On the 'regenerate and refresh' question, we have internal promotions in tow - Harvey on the one hand, and Curtis on the other - in particular, Curtis looks like he's on the cusp of really becoming a mainstay in the side.
We have bids in for players who are surplus to requirements, and clear statements from the club that once they're shifted, we'll look to bolster the squad. As it stands we have too many numbers and concerns over the homegrown quota question (the Adrian decision looks a peculiar one in that respect unless he's going to be a mascot like Seabiscuit's goat).

I dunno - we have a very very good side indeed, and yes it'd be nice to refresh things, but Klopp wants to retain them - that's what he's asking for internally in meetings - not new signings. It can make the transfer windows a bit surreal, but that's how he rolls. He doesn't have the turnover of players he had at Dortmund because we're a destination.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43021 on: Today at 09:49:17 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:55 am
Brighton want Phillips  tp replace Ben White according to Athletic

seems Phillips will be sold.
That would be a good move for both us and Phillips to be fair. Plus theyve got the £ to spend after the big White sale!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43022 on: Today at 09:49:37 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:58 am
I have to say, the level of anxiety is an eye opener on here - it's not from knee jerking contributors, it's from people who are rational and level headed. I sit on the calmer side of the fence. I think, had it been an 'ordinary' season, last summer would have been seen as a pretty good one from a transfer perspective. Lovren left, Lallana left... looking back on it now we had so much confidence in Neco that we were happy to trade in the Hoever chip for a little Jota... and we ended up with 3 new 1st team squad contributors with what looked like decent depth and balance.

It's easy to forget how mental the season was, isn't it? We lost all of our senior starting centre halves, and in the process due to trying to contest, started our defensive midfield options at centre half when otherwise they'd have been recovering, and hey presto we ended up with an unprecedented injury crisis in the area of our side where we looked strongest. It's bananas looking back on it. Add to that the assault on Thiago, a few COVID infections, and the weird fielding of Jota in what seemed a dead rubber in the CL, and we ended up with an injury situation that went way beyond anything we'd ever experienced before. Add to that our release of one of our closest-to-ever present contributors in Wijnaldum, and it can quite quickly feel like we're down to the bare bones.

I think it's pretty natural that a situation like that has a psychological impact on us, the obsessive scrutineers. But I think there's an illusion in the mix when it comes to our perception of the squad's balance and depth.

There are positives.
We have our senior centre halves returning to fitness (four of them), and we've added Konate.
We have two midfielders available for selection who weren't available before (whether we can rely on them to stay fit is the question).
On the 'regenerate and refresh' question, we have internal promotions in tow - Harvey on the one hand, and Curtis on the other - in particular, Curtis looks like he's on the cusp of really becoming a mainstay in the side.
We have bids in for players who are surplus to requirements, and clear statements from the club that once they're shifted, we'll look to bolster the squad. As it stands we have too many numbers and concerns over the homegrown quota question (the Adrian decision looks a peculiar one in that respect unless he's going to be a mascot like Seabiscuit's goat).

I dunno - we have a very very good side indeed, and yes it'd be nice to refresh things, but Klopp wants to retain them - that's what he's asking for internally in meetings - not new signings. It can make the transfer windows a bit surreal, but that's how he rolls. He doesn't have the turnover of players he had at Dortmund because we're a destination.

When you have had some major success after such a long time its always a worry when things you feel could derail it. Add in Klopp’s exit date and a feeling that he is the source of most of this success then its only natural to worry.

We will definitely compete this season because we still have an amazing team and manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43023 on: Today at 09:54:30 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:55 am
Brighton want Phillips  tp replace Ben White according to Athletic

seems Phillips will be sold.
Be really pleased if he makes that move. Can place relatively deep still, which protects him, but it's a good footballing side and his passing ability will be more useful than it would be at Burnley. He'd have Dunk as someone to look to emulate too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43024 on: Today at 09:57:35 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:44:56 am
My point here was that you refresh and regenerate in advance, like any successful succession and transition plan. Pushing things back another year, whilst our competitors do the opposite, is a very risky game.

Im not sure why the club is briefing this as a fallow summer in terms of big investment, it is possible to retain key players and extend contracts whilst recruiting for expensive first XI signings. The two arent necessarily mutually exclusive.

Yes and on that opening line, it's probably more risky to a big club like us to hold off on investing in new players until next year.

We have huge cashflows beyond the means of over 99% of professional football clubs - now is the time that we can aggressively use that status and throw out weight around [assuming from that report that the intention is club/team management do want to do this, but in 2022]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43025 on: Today at 09:59:00 am
It's natural to worry, for sure (Killer - hiya). I'm just not sure it's rational.

In terms of succession planning, we can't have it all ways. James Pearce is writing articles about Henderson having 2 years left on his contract (not easy writing 'long form' articles for The Athletic when there's not that much to write about), and people are going mad about us letting Wijnaldum go, but these are the things that go hand in glove with changing the profile of the squad. Edwards, Klopp and Co have set it all up so that we look to promote from within first if we can - that's a proven formula - they're effectively trying to set things up to make us tick along like Bayern Munich (just my view but I think there's a strong argument for it). We already have two genuinely homegrown kids in two key slots in the squad - 2 out of 11 - and elsewhere there are indispensable players we signed for peanuts. Gomez pre-dates Klopp but not Edwards and the others; Robertson cost a Kevin Stewart.

I dunno. People can worry all they want but it doesn't change the fact this lot are as good at the job as it's possible for them to be really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43026 on: Today at 10:02:56 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:59:00 am
It's natural to worry, for sure (Killer - hiya). I'm just not sure it's rational.

In terms of succession planning, we can't have it all ways. James Pearce is writing articles about Henderson having 2 years left on his contract (not easy writing 'long form' articles for The Athletic when there's not that much to write about), and people are going mad about us letting Wijnaldum go, but these are the things that go hand in glove with changing the profile of the squad. Edwards, Klopp and Co have set it all up so that we look to promote from within first if we can - that's a proven formula - they're effectively trying to set things up to make us tick along like Bayern Munich (just my view but I think there's a strong argument for it). We already have two genuinely homegrown kids in two key slots in the squad - 2 out of 11 - and elsewhere there are indispensable players we signed for peanuts. Gomez pre-dates Klopp but not Edwards and the others; Robertson cost a Kevin Stewart.

I dunno. People can worry all they want but it doesn't change the fact this lot are as good at the job as it's possible for them to be really.

I get that and I have said before that there is a priority list on who should get new contracts and in my opinion Jordan isnt on it. I have sympathy with them not offering Gini a contract and I have the same with Henderson and its the hard headed but right thing to do. Id even put that against Firmino and possibly Mane as well.

My main gripe with the approach is the transfer ins. The line of not wanting the squad to get old together whilst also in their clear briefing that next summer is now the time. Its something we have heard before.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43027 on: Today at 10:08:25 am
Something we've heard before then seen them contradict a few days/weeks later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #43028 on: Today at 10:15:34 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:08:25 am
Something we've heard before then seen them contradict a few days/weeks later.
This for me, is key. They do seem opportunistic as owners, alongside moments that were clearly more carefully planned in the long run. I have the slight touch of uneasiness that other posters have - the rhetoric that's come out of the club in the last two years hasn't been the most pleasing to hear, but I'm willing to reassess my judgement post-window.

For me, if they clear some players out, add a midfielder capable of starting and a forward of Jota-level quality or better, then I'll be roundly satisfied. If we essentially 'go with what we've got,' given the age profile of the squad, the contract situations starting to arise and the increased challenge from rivals, then it will be a different matter entirely. It's worth noting that in the past, when a Coutinho or a Suarez could be poached and used to restructure the squad through the proceeds, we weren't the beast we are now, nor are the typical predators strong enough to do that to us. We are essentially part of a group at the top of the food chain at present.

Konate was an excellent start. We are little over a week removed from two continental tournaments finishing and haven't yet played a friendly. Time is still on our side and we can reassess in August in regards to how the owners have handled this window.
« Last Edit:
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43029 on: Today at 10:16:40 am »
our biggest improvement came in 2018.
This was when we had big investment.

2 world record transfers at the time in Alisson & Van Dijk. Yes we made some other great deals Salah,Mane.Fabinho,Robertson,Gini, Matip.
But without those 2 players we would have not won the PL or CL.

The worry going forward is we wont have a huge sale to fund replacements in the squad.
Because we are probably not going to get much money for our older players in their 30's

And the sales of our squad players looks to be slowing down a bit too. Clubs probably a bit wary after how Brewster performed & dont want to over pay for our squad players anymore.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43030 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
I'd be worried if the club was briefing that our business was done for the summer. They're very clearly not doing that - everything seems to point to bringing in a couple of players, albeit contingent on creating space and/or funds from the sale of the likes of Grujic/Awoniyi/Shaq/Origi/Minamino/Wilson/Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43031 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
Oh great, now Hendo is going to leave too. Shocking window, barely sign anyone, cant sell our squad players and our captain who has two years remaining on his deal is going to leave due to initial talks not progressing so well. Tough times :(
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43032 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:22:50 am
I'd be worried if the club was briefing that our business was done for the summer. They're very clearly not doing that - everything seems to point to bringing in a couple of players, albeit contingent on creating space and/or funds from the sale of the likes of Grujic/Awoniyi/Shaq/Origi/Minamino/Wilson/Phillips.
This is it for me, we need to create the space for new signings or we'll be in similar position to Barca of having players that we can't register. There's no way can could demand £15-20m for Shaq (as an example) when clubs know there's no room in the squad for him, we'd end up loaning him on deadline day just so he's not twiddling his thumbs in Kirkby until January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43033 on: Today at 10:31:30 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:59:00 am
It's natural to worry, for sure (Killer - hiya). I'm just not sure it's rational.

In terms of succession planning, we can't have it all ways. James Pearce is writing articles about Henderson having 2 years left on his contract (not easy writing 'long form' articles for The Athletic when there's not that much to write about), and people are going mad about us letting Wijnaldum go, but these are the things that go hand in glove with changing the profile of the squad. Edwards, Klopp and Co have set it all up so that we look to promote from within first if we can - that's a proven formula - they're effectively trying to set things up to make us tick along like Bayern Munich (just my view but I think there's a strong argument for it). We already have two genuinely homegrown kids in two key slots in the squad - 2 out of 11 - and elsewhere there are indispensable players we signed for peanuts. Gomez pre-dates Klopp but not Edwards and the others; Robertson cost a Kevin Stewart.

I dunno. People can worry all they want but it doesn't change the fact this lot are as good at the job as it's possible for them to be really.

Totally agree that they're as good at it as its possible to be
I know I had an argument over the January shit show in here  (because what else are you going to do with your time on this planet :) ) - but that's not a comment on them overall - elite performers make mistakes too... in general I have zero doubts about their competency level.

I also have no worries about this season, we'll be comfortably top 4 even if we do nothing else this window.
I think we need more renewal (spend) than most people seem to if we're going to compete with City for the league but that's a separate question

Bigger picture I do have concerns that the 'business' model they employ on the playing side is sustainable relative to our competition and can produce another league winning level team
We've ended up in a pretty unique situation where a lot of our moves / development worked like gangbusters and we have a world class squad ageing together - that's a first would problem for sure but a really hard one to solve. Your best players cost the most in wages as their level drops so does their sale price
Those that believe the excellence of our recruitment can solve this without paying higher fees are effectively saying we can out compete the market (the market for us being Chelsea, City and United etc) to the extent that it closes the gap in spending. I'm not convinced this is true at the top level anymore (ie league winning level) ... frankly I don't know - maybe its possible .. but the market has changed massively since 5 years ago. There's a shit load more data across football and almost every big club understands that young elite talent should be really highly valued (way less secrets)
So our 'people' are incredibly competent - the question to me is if they'll be given the resources to solve a really difficult problem over the next 3 years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43034 on: Today at 10:32:10 am »
I thought the RedBird Capital investment was meant to provide the owners with more funds / lessen the impact of Covid.

They're too clever by half. Need to invest this summer. And as someone else said above, we've only got Jurgen for another 3 years - so let's give him the best chance possible. Becoming increasingly frustrated with these owners. If they can't compete with the other clubs, they should bring in more investment (which is what I thought RedBird Capital was intended to do) or move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43035 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:31:30 am
Totally agree that they're as good at it as its possible to be
I know I had an argument over the January shit show in here  (because what else are you going to do with your time on this planet :) ) - but that's not a comment on them overall - elite performers make mistakes too... in general I have zero doubts about their competency level.

I also have no worries about this season, we'll be comfortably top 4 even if we do nothing else this window.
I think we need more renewal (spend) than most people seem to if we're going to compete with City for the league but that's a separate question

Bigger picture I do have concerns that the 'business' model they employ on the playing side is sustainable relative to our competition and can produce another league winning level team
We've ended up in a pretty unique situation where a lot of our moves / development worked like gangbusters and we have a world class squad ageing together - that's a first would problem for sure but a really hard one to solve. Your best players cost the most in wages as their level drops so does their sale price
Those that believe the excellence of our recruitment can solve this without paying higher fees are effectively saying we can out compete the market (the market for us being Chelsea, City and United etc) to the extent that it closes the gap in spending. I'm not convinced this is true at the top level anymore (ie league winning level) ... frankly I don't know - maybe its possible .. but the market has changed massively since 5 years ago. There's a shit load more data across football and almost every big club understands that young elite talent should be really highly valued (way less secrets)
So our 'people' are incredibly competent - the question to me is if they'll be given the resources to solve a really difficult problem over the next 3 years

They're relying on the recruitment team and Jurgen to perform miracles. Again.
