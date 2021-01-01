yep, completley. It was a farce quite frankly.



Not a great look, even the most religiously dedicated to FSG and the recruitment cant argue positively for January!



Watch this:January was a good win for the transfer committee. Kabak outside of c-car was literally the best available defender on the freaking planet and we got him for a song of a loan fee. This left us without pissing our money away and ready able and willing to sign Konate a few months later, who is who we wanted in the first place. We signed davies also for a snip just in case kabak couldn't do it and hes probably a profit sale so thats all good as well. With the added defensive cover Klopp was able to coax a better tune out of the old jalopy, he got us smoking and chugging back down the road and we ended up finishing 3rd in some style.Everything worked out and we didn't knee jerk Konate away in a panic. Nothing wrong with that window at all. Not getting anything close to kabak was a big possibility, not getting Konate later because we spent the money was a big possibility, for what was on the table they did fine and people are just mad it took them the whole window instead of day one. well, there are counterpartys in the transactions as well. You dont get to just say "hand over the player on favorable terms because the fans are very impatient"