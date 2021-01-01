« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

I miss watching Harry Redknapp talking to reporters through his car window about wheeling and dealing when the transfer window was about to close.

Simpler times.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:29:07 am
Cool we got there in the end  sort of 

Given I never said we had a good Jan in the first place...

Tell you what though, you waited less time for that than I have for you to answer me about Oleh in the other thread  ???


I have no idea if wed have signed both because its a hypothetical - clearly we couldve if we wanted to we have the money .. but we didnt do the first part so I have no clue if wed have done the second in a world where wed pulled out finger out in January!

Well its reported Car is now being hawked around for even cheaper and were not in for him. Kinda says everything, no?
yep, completley. It was a farce quite frankly. 

Not a great look, even the most religiously dedicated to FSG and the recruitment cant argue positively for January!


Watch this:   ;D

January was a good win for the transfer committee. Kabak outside of c-car was literally the best available defender on the freaking planet and we got him for a song of a loan fee. This left us without pissing our money away and ready able and willing to sign Konate a few months later, who is who we wanted in the first place. We signed davies also for a snip just in case kabak couldn't do it and hes probably a profit sale so thats all good as well. With the added defensive cover Klopp was able to coax a better tune out of the old jalopy, he got us smoking and chugging back down the road and we ended up finishing 3rd in some style.

Everything worked out and we didn't knee jerk Konate away in a panic. Nothing wrong with that window at all.  Not getting anything close to kabak was a big possibility, not getting Konate later because we spent the money was a big possibility, for what was on the table they did fine and people are just mad it took them the whole window instead of day one. well, there are counterpartys in the transactions as well. You dont get to just say "hand over the player on favorable terms because the fans are very impatient"
Good point about counterparties. Were also talking people not property like houses, so in any deal the selling club wants to maximise their benefits, the buying club wants to minimise their costs, and the player wants to get the best deal for them (and often their family who will have to emigrate with them). Any issue can stall or even end negotiations. Negotiations may also be long. Switching to an alternative player isnt as easy as, say, buying a different house.

Look at United with Sancho, its a shame they seem to have followed our strategy, because in the past they would have just made an alternative marquee signing and made the same mistakes as with the signings of Di Maria, Sanchez etc.
Given I never said we had a good Jan in the first place...

Tell you what though, you waited less time for that than I have for you to answer me about Oleh in the other thread  ???

Well its reported Car is now being hawked around for even cheaper and were not in for him. Kinda says everything, no?

Ive no idea what it says - youve honestly lost me again.
At the start of this post you say you agree we didnt have a good january window and then at the end youre talking about Car again as if we dodged a bullet or something if Im reading it right .. I have no opinion on Car
We needed a centre back at the start of the January window, we were titting about with about 5 different names on the last day  it was a low point for them in their dealings which they got away with by the skin of their teeth  - lets hope lessons were learned all round.

Ill look at the other thread now no idea what you asked soz 
