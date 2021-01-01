Theyre dismissed because its 18th July and the window has 6 weeks left.





Firstly, thank you for responding, I hate making a long (and what I would consider, thoughtful) post only for someone to dosmiss it without engaging. In response:Theyre dismissed because its 18th July and the window has 6 weeks left.As I explained, if this were a one off, that would be fine, but it has now become a pattern.Last summer we played a great game and got Jota for buy now pay later. Wed not have got that early in the window.We also tried to spend £24m on a defender during the Jan window. No one was crying poverty, just crying for the right player and not some desperate wrong signing to fill a hole for 6 months and then sit on the bench for 4.5 more years. Seems we played it right.Or, another way to look at this is we got one player when we needed more than one, failed to get one in the Winter when we really, really needed one and are now in the summer with many problems still unresolved.The window is following the same pattern that every window follows for pretty much ever club. I mean look how many big deals have been done.All people are saying it writing a fucking novel about how shite we are and how shite the owners are and how shite the transfer window is, is probably a tad premature and whilst wondering if itll end this way its maybe wise to just see how things unfold. Then moan if needs be.There is no point saying "it's ok, look at others", Liverpool's problems are their own. Liverpool's problems are, firstly, their aging squad (on average only 5 teams were older last season, Palace, burnley, west ham, Newcastle and Spurs) and after that the lack of depth in certain key positions. Considering that the front three are all turning 30 next season (Salah, Mane, Firmino), 2 of our first 3 in midfild have turned 30 (Henderson and Thiago) and 2 of our first choice CBs (VDV and Matip) are turning or have turned 30 this season, then it would make sense to start investing in the first team. So far Konate and Jota have been brought in, but that is not enough.And if you don't want to read a novel, then don't, but don't read a novel and then dismiss it in one line. Particularly since I don't regard it as whining, but a real issue that needs addressing.