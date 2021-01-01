It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.





Massive revisionism here. We finished 18 points ahead of City in 19/20 and 33 ahead of United. In the summer, all three of us added three players of note - we got Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota, City got Ake, Dias and Torres and United got Telles, Van De Beek and Cavani. And the only person we lost from our first team squad was Lovren, while City lost Sane and Silva.So it's pretty clear we did strengthen heavily last summer, and our summer window was every bit as good, if not better, than City and United. It doesn't need repeating why we dropped so much, but it's nothing to do with a lack of strengthening and everything to do with a freak injury crisis which left us without our three senior CBs for most of the season.We've already signed a massive prospect in Konate, and it seems clear we'll strengthen further once we can free up some spots in the squad.Also worth reiterating that media headlines do not equal actual transfers. People freak out about what other clubs say they'd like to do, rather than what they actually do. City might get Kane and Grealish, just as Chelsea might get Haaland, but until those deals happen it's meaningless. I think the problem a lot of people have is that we don't brief the media on our plans, so people take the absence of information as confirmation of inactivity. Despite last summer being a pretty strong indicator that we're very busy with transfers even if we don't feel the need to get positive headlines by talking up potential deals which may or may not happen.