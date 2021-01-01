« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: fucking appalled
So did Traore take the blue pill or the red pill?  ???



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: disgraced cake
Saul wants the reds, and who can blame him? Any sane player would.

What about the insane players? Don't we cater to those players as well? We're missing a trick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Feels like no club is willing to buy Saul and Atlético & Barcelona are panicking or maybe we are just waiting to get a better deal knowing how desperate they are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Egyptian36

Feels like no club is willing to buy Saul and Atlético & Barcelona are panicking or maybe we are just waiting to get a better deal knowing how desperate they are.

Or maybe Saul wants to join LFC, and is waiting for Atletico to lower their valuation, so we can get him. At this point, everything is speculation, so we should just relax and enjoy the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.

FGS's excuse for not spening big last 2 summers was that they are saving for a marquee transfer. Now all the noise is that Covid has affected those plans and we need to sell to buy. Weird that out of all the big english clubs, only we are affected the most. They are wasting having one of the best managers in the world at the club and not backing him fully. I always felt FSG got lucky with Klopp and fear for the club once he leaves in 2024.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
It's not weird covid has affected all bar sugar daddy owned clubs. We live within our means and don't have sugar daddy owners. Why does this fuckin' shite have to be repeatedly evrey fuckin' time?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.

FGS's excuse for not spening big last 2 summers was that they are saving for a marquee transfer. Now all the noise is that Covid has affected those plans and we need to sell to buy. Weird that out of all the big english clubs, only we are affected the most. They are wasting having one of the best managers in the world at the club and not backing him fully. I always felt FSG got lucky with Klopp and fear for the club once he leaves in 2024.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-debt-glazers-news-20845739
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Samie
It's not weird covid has affected all bar sugar daddy owned clubs. We live within our means and don't have sugar daddy owners. Why does this fuckin' shite have to be repeatedly evrey fuckin' time?

Also ignores our massive injury crisis at the back and to some extent in midfield, being partly responsible for being 'way off the pace' last season.

Last season was an odd one anyway, we were top in December, then went on a horrid run and then went on a Championship winning run to finish third. And that with the problems we had at the back - which we've addressed via the transfer market this summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
So are people thinking the swap deal between Greasyman and Saul was just hoping to flush bidders out for both and it's sort of fizzled out? Atlwtico just don't need him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.

FGS's excuse for not spening big last 2 summers was that they are saving for a marquee transfer. Now all the noise is that Covid has affected those plans and we need to sell to buy. Weird that out of all the big english clubs, only we are affected the most. They are wasting having one of the best managers in the world at the club and not backing him fully. I always felt FSG got lucky with Klopp and fear for the club once he leaves in 2024.

We signed 3 players last season for the 1st team squad. Its like a few have blocked that out!  If that happens again this summer, all good no? We are a 3rd of the way there with Konate.

You surely know by now that spending big by which i guess you mean spending like Man Utd, Abu Dhabi and Chelsea isnt how they work. That doesnt mean the squad isnt getting strengthened.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.

FGS's excuse for not spening big last 2 summers was that they are saving for a marquee transfer. Now all the noise is that Covid has affected those plans and we need to sell to buy. Weird that out of all the big english clubs, only we are affected the most. They are wasting having one of the best managers in the world at the club and not backing him fully. I always felt FSG got lucky with Klopp and fear for the club once he leaves in 2024.

No it wasn't. The FSG policy has always been sell to buy. That's more tricky when it's no longer a seller's market.

A marquee signing would only be made after a Coutinho type sale of a Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
It's not just injuries at the back, injuries in midfield and playing midfielders as CB's also impacted us. Mane and Bobby were below their standards, that is true, Mane however did have Covid, and Jota was also out for 3 months. Ox and Shaqiri, who contributed with goals from midfield in previous seasons, were also out for a significant period of time.

So signing Konate alone doesn't make us challengers, but having our best players available in multiple positions does.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.

FGS's excuse for not spening big last 2 summers was that they are saving for a marquee transfer. Now all the noise is that Covid has affected those plans and we need to sell to buy. Weird that out of all the big english clubs, only we are affected the most. They are wasting having one of the best managers in the world at the club and not backing him fully. I always felt FSG got lucky with Klopp and fear for the club once he leaves in 2024.

Source for this, please? News to me?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Pretty certain we'll get our Saul, especially since David Lynch rubbished it. What can that wacky shit-haired filmmaker know? Just make a new film or Twin Peaks season, you lazy git.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
It will be massively disappointing if the club don't sign a couple of top players this summer. Last season showed needed strengthening as LFC were way off the pace from City and even United finished above us.


Massive revisionism here. We finished 18 points ahead of City in 19/20  and 33 ahead of United. In the summer, all three of us added three players of note - we got Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota, City got Ake, Dias and Torres and United got Telles, Van De Beek and Cavani. And the only person we lost from our first team squad was Lovren, while City lost Sane and Silva.

So it's pretty clear we did strengthen heavily last summer, and our summer window was every bit as good, if not better, than City and United. It doesn't need repeating why we dropped so much, but it's nothing to do with a lack of strengthening and everything to do with a freak injury crisis which left us without our three senior CBs for most of the season.

We've already signed a massive prospect in Konate, and it seems clear we'll strengthen further once we can free up some spots in the squad.

Also worth reiterating that media headlines do not equal actual transfers. People freak out about what other clubs say they'd like to do, rather than what they actually do. City might get Kane and Grealish, just as Chelsea might get Haaland, but until those deals happen it's meaningless. I think the problem a lot of people have is that we don't brief the media on our plans, so people take the absence of information as confirmation of inactivity. Despite last summer being a pretty strong indicator that we're very busy with transfers even if we don't feel the need to get positive headlines by talking up potential deals which may or may not happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Hazell
Also ignores our massive injury crisis at the back and to some extent in midfield, being partly responsible for being 'way off the pace' last season.

Last season was an odd one anyway, we were top in December, then went on a horrid run and then went on a Championship winning run to finish third. And that with the problems we had at the back - which we've addressed via the transfer market this summer.

We've always struggled a bit in Jan-Feb under Klopp but in previous seasons have ground the results out. In 18/19 we dropped most of our points in that period and 19/20 had an iffy February culminating in the Watford and Atletico defeats.

The difference was losing both Fabinho and Henderson from the midfield in Jan and Feb which made us easy to play against. Fabinho was then back in midfield for most of the last 10 games that we won 8 of.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Massive revisionism here. We finished 18 points ahead of City in 19/20  and 33 ahead of United. In the summer, all three of us added three players of note - we got Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota, City got Ake, Dias and Torres and United got Telles, Van De Beek and Cavani. And the only person we lost from our first team squad was Lovren, while City lost Sane and Silva.

So it's pretty clear we did strengthen heavily last summer, and our summer window was every bit as good, if not better, than City and United. It doesn't need repeating why we dropped so much, but it's nothing to do with a lack of strengthening and everything to do with a freak injury crisis which left us without our three senior CBs for most of the season.

We've already signed a massive prospect in Konate, and it seems clear we'll strengthen further once we can free up some spots in the squad.

Stop talking sense. This is the transfer thread ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
Problems extended beyond the CB injuries. Mane and Firmino had poor seasons by their standards. Midfield contribution was almost non existent. I don't think signing Konate means we will be back competing for the title. Midfield and attack needs to be bolstered by a couple of top signings.

I did say, in the bit you highlighted, that the situation at the back was partly responsible for where we finished last season ;)

The criticism of the midfield contribution has always been the case, not just last season and people seem to forget that it wasn't much of an issue the two/three years previous. We still have Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain as well, both of whom can contribute from that position. Jones is a year older and better.

I know some are but I'm not bothered by 'top signings' really; having the right players, whether through transfers or via the youth system is far more important. I have no idea who we're going to sign this summer, I think I'll just enjoy it and see where we are at the end of the window instead of worrying about it. I do enough of that during the season when actual football is played.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Fromola
We've always struggled a bit in Jan-Feb under Klopp but in previous seasons have ground the results out. In 18/19 we dropped most of our points in that period and 19/20 had an iffy February culminating in the Watford and Atletico defeats.

The difference was losing both Fabinho and Henderson from the midfield in Jan and Feb which made us easy to play against. Fabinho was then back in midfield for most of the last 10 games that we won 8 of.

Yeah but the drop off was significant last season compared to previous years. Again though, having Fabinho available to play in midfield like you say would have helped as well as Thiago coming back.

It's just curious to me that last season seems to be the norm for a lot of people, when were in far more bizarre circumstances, than the previous few years before that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards
It's not just injuries at the back, injuries in midfield and playing midfielders as CB's also impacted us. Mane and Bobby were below their standards, that is true, Mane however did have Covid, and Jota was also out for 3 months. Ox and Shaqiri, who contributed with goals from midfield in previous seasons, were also out for a significant period of time.

So signing Konate alone doesn't make us challengers, but having our best players available in multiple positions does.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Massive revisionism here. We finished 18 points ahead of City in 19/20  and 33 ahead of United. In the summer, all three of us added three players of note - we got Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota, City got Ake, Dias and Torres and United got Telles, Van De Beek and Cavani. And the only person we lost from our first team squad was Lovren, while City lost Sane and Silva.

So it's pretty clear we did strengthen heavily last summer, and our summer window was every bit as good, if not better, than City and United. It doesn't need repeating why we dropped so much, but it's nothing to do with a lack of strengthening and everything to do with a freak injury crisis which left us without our three senior CBs for most of the season.

We've already signed a massive prospect in Konate, and it seems clear we'll strengthen further once we can free up some spots in the squad.

Also worth reiterating that media headlines do not equal actual transfers. People freak out about what other clubs say they'd like to do, rather than what they actually do. City might get Kane and Grealish, just as Chelsea might get Haaland, but until those deals happen it's meaningless. I think the problem a lot of people have is that we don't brief the media on our plans, so people take the absence of information as confirmation of inactivity. Despite last summer being a pretty strong indicator that we're very busy with transfers even if we don't feel the need to get positive headlines by talking up potential deals which may or may not happen.

Nice one, far better put than I could have done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Hazell
I did say, in the bit you highlighted, that the situation at the back was partly responsible for where we finished last season ;)

The criticism of the midfield contribution has always been the case, not just last season and people seem to forget that it wasn't much of an issue the two/three years previous. We still have Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain as well, both of whom can contribute from that position. Jones is a year older and better.

I know some are but I'm not bothered by 'top signings' really; having the right players, whether through transfers or via the youth system is far more important. I have no idea who we're going to sign this summer, I think I'll just enjoy it and see where we are at the end of the window instead of worrying about it. I do enough of that during the season when actual football is played.

They have been at the club for 3 years and haven't contributed much, especially Keita. So depending on them to turn it around is very optimistic. Klopp didn't even trust Keita in the last few crucial games.

Seems like the club has done a good job at PR and setting expectations if you are not bothered by lack of top signings. To me it shows a clear lack of ambition by the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Fromola
A marquee signing would only be made after a Coutinho type sale of a Salah.

That Coutinho money went a long way...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
They have been at the club for 3 years and haven't contributed much, especially Keita. So depending on them to turn it around is very optimistic. Klopp didn't even trust Keita in the last few crucial games.

I disagree, at least when Keita's been on the pitch, he's usually contributed, it's just that he's not been on the pitch an awful lot. Keita not playing the last few games isn't an issue, we were winning so that's the only thing that matters.

Quote from: CalgarianRed
Seems like the club has done a good job at PR and setting expectations if you are not bothered by lack of top signings. To me it shows a clear lack of ambition by the club.

No no, you misunderstand. I'm never bothered by the lack of so called 'top signings'. The joy for me in supporting the club is watching them play during the season, not the summer transfer window. I'll get annoyed or upset when we lose matches, not if we don't sign another midfielder this summer. And I don't care who we're signing and whether they're better than whoever Man Utd/Man City/Chelsea are signing. We'll always sign players, some will work out, some won't, some top players will work out and some won't, some players who people aren't that excited will do brilliantly, some won't. We won't know until we're into the season. So basically the transfer window is an opportunity for a bit of a larf really before the serious business starts :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
They have been at the club for 3 years and haven't contributed much, especially Keita. So depending on them to turn it around is very optimistic. Klopp didn't even trust Keita in the last few crucial games.

Seems like the club has done a good job at PR and setting expectations if you are not bothered by lack of top signings. To me it shows a clear lack of ambition by the club.

Last summer, during the pandemic, we signed a fella broadly regarded as one of the best centre mids on the planet. In fact, we managed to convince him to turn down a new deal with the current European champions to make the move. If that wasn't an ambitious move then I don't know what is.

Now, it's true that we don't go for the mega deals - the players who'll cost £70m+ and demand £300k a week in wages. If you see that as a failure of the club then fair enough. So we don't always sign the most sought after players, but we tend to sign ones that fit the club like a glove. And our track record has been pretty phenomenal... Matip, Mane, Gini in 16/17, Salah, Virgil and Robertson in 17/18, Alisson and Fabinho in 18/19, and then Thiago and Jota in 20/21. Not bad going is it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: PeterTheRed
Or maybe Saul wants to join LFC, and is waiting for Atletico to lower their valuation, so we can get him. At this point, everything is speculation, so we should just relax and enjoy the summer ...

We need a striker more than another midfielder imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: CalgarianRed
Seems like the club has done a good job at PR and setting expectations if you are not bothered by lack of top signings. To me it shows a clear lack of ambition by the club.

Over the last 10 months we have signed one of the best midfielders in the World, a £45 million backup forward and a £35 million backup central defender. All of that in the middle of the biggest financial crisis since The Great Depression. We obviously have a very different understanding of the term "a clear lack of ambition" ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
We need a striker more than another midfielder imo.

Most of us probably think the same, but ultimately, it is up to Klopp to define the priorities ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Having the fans in does for the rest of the league, only city who are used to no real fans and prefer influencers on line to that noisy stuff will still compete but the first time bobby dazzler scores a no look and the place goes nuts its over for everybody else. OVER!

Also ive stuck a pin in Doku because who else do we want than Baby Sadio , nobody thats who. So that will be fine when it happens and qwitcherbitchin you impatient yutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Hazell
I disagree, at least when Keita's been on the pitch, he's usually contributed, it's just that he's not been on the pitch an awful lot. Keita not playing the last few games isn't an issue, we were winning so that's the only thing that matters.

I badly want to agree with you as I rate Keita, hes shown flashes of being an unreal player. But that away game to Madrid which completely passed him by was I think the reason he didnt get another run out the rest of the season not just that Klopp had the team running. That Madrid performance was so meek and baffling, I thought it was the death knell of his LFC career.  Hope he turns it around still
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Rhi
The last few pages have been almost as bad as Pete's derailing of the thread with bickering, but at least there's a semblance of transfer talk when he does it. Back to transfers and less of the handbags, please.

So, are you arguing the case for transfer discussion when handbags are clearly dominant in this topic - playing Devil's Advocate huh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler
Anfield Watch has connections to The Sun, so best swerving it.

Didn't realize. Deleted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Easily the single most boring football topic in the entire history of the game is the home grown thing ...christ alive its dull.
No no please.... tell me more about quotas .. that's what I got into this for... I remember when me and he lads just to debate how long a player should be in the domestic game before he qualified long into the night over a few jars
The Anfield wrap seems obsessed by it at the moment .. as do several 'briefed' journalists... can't they write 300 words on us signing Bellingham next summer? ... no?  ...too interesting?

Its not going to stop us signing a single player we want to sign is it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Didn't realize. Deleted.
No worries, mate.  They used to be called Anfield HQ but rebranded when they got found out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: mallin9
I badly want to agree with you as I rate Keita, hes shown flashes of being an unreal player. But that away game to Madrid which completely passed him by was I think the reason he didnt get another run out the rest of the season not just that Klopp had the team running. That Madrid performance was so meek and baffling, I thought it was the death knell of his LFC career.  Hope he turns it around still

Agree about his Real Madrid performance, he didn't have a good game to say the least but generally when he's been on the pitch, I think he's performed really well. The problem IMO is less about his performances than actually getting him to stay fit and having him on the pitch. If we can do that (and I realise at this stage it might be a bit of a forlorn hope) then he can offer the threat from midfield that some find we lack. The club at least don't appear to have any plans to sell him so that gives me some hope Klopp has plans to use him this season and I hope he can, I think he genuinely can be a brilliant player for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Massive revisionism here. We finished 18 points ahead of City in 19/20  and 33 ahead of United. In the summer, all three of us added three players of note - we got Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota, City got Ake, Dias and Torres and United got Telles, Van De Beek and Cavani. And the only person we lost from our first team squad was Lovren, while City lost Sane and Silva.

So it's pretty clear we did strengthen heavily last summer, and our summer window was every bit as good, if not better, than City and United. It doesn't need repeating why we dropped so much, but it's nothing to do with a lack of strengthening and everything to do with a freak injury crisis which left us without our three senior CBs for most of the season.

We've already signed a massive prospect in Konate, and it seems clear we'll strengthen further once we can free up some spots in the squad.

Also worth reiterating that media headlines do not equal actual transfers. People freak out about what other clubs say they'd like to do, rather than what they actually do. City might get Kane and Grealish, just as Chelsea might get Haaland, but until those deals happen it's meaningless. I think the problem a lot of people have is that we don't brief the media on our plans, so people take the absence of information as confirmation of inactivity. Despite last summer being a pretty strong indicator that we're very busy with transfers even if we don't feel the need to get positive headlines by talking up potential deals which may or may not happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: vivabobbygraham
Source for this, please? News to me?


It was alluded to by shite journalists with no quotes attached to it, so of course it must be true
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Samie
VBG that's just a pic of your meds.

I have these green ones...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Quote from: Samie
Quote
Fernando Torres has advised Saúl that if he has to go, he should choose Liverpool over Barcelona. Saul is thinking about it.

[@MercadoATM]]



People are paid, like actual money, for writing this shit? Good god, we live in a mad world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
If we hypothetically don't sign any more players this summer and if you don't count signing Konate and if you don't count signing Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas and if you forget about all of the contract extensions we give out and if you think about how crap we were for parts of last season and forget that it was caused by having no fit centre backs then it becomes very apparent that we should be very worried.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Francesc Aguilar@FApor_elmundo·30m
While Atleti and Barça remain stranded in the negotiations for Saúl Ñíguez and Antoine Griezmann, their manager, the Englishman Jonathan Barnett, is advancing the negotiations with Manchester United that has taken a decisive step for the rojiblanco, surpassing Liverpool.
