His achilles rupture totally changes him as a player - he was sensational before that. I can remember posting at the time I wasn't convinced we'd scouted him properly post injury when we wanted to buy him ... it made total sense pre achilles



In fairness to him he remains a decently dangerous striker when fit - consistently at about 0.4 xG which is good and over 3 shots again in a moribund Palace attack...but he doesnt stay on the pitch for long



If I remember right he had a pretty spotty season before that as well, due to injury. He became a bit streaky again, going long periods without any goals and not racking them up until the end of the season.I feel even without the injury he still wasn't the right type of player for us to buy at that time, but yeah his second and 3rd season at Villa were very streaky, and he was not the same player after injuries.Looking back at that time, and at some of our scouting for that period, it's hard not to feel that we looked at some strikers who did alright at lower level PL clubs and thought "Oh they'll definitely score for us if they can for Fulham/Swansea/Villa" without much more of a look into the actual analytics and how they would fit with us.