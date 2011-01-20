playing Devils advocate do you not think Klopps interview about not crying like a child cos he cant get what he wants suggests that a target had been identified but he was told no?
Or that maybe targets are now out of reach due to covid finances?
Or that he was talking about the childlike mentality of some people towards transfers, like it's the end of the world if we don't sign player X?
Or it was a standard Klopp general philosophy thing?
Or any of the other dozen things it could mean?
You can find the meaning you want in any quote if you try hard enough.