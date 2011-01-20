« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm
Still pushing the no weights line I see.

Its called body weight training
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm
Saw in the training pics that Billy Hogan is currently with the squad. Know he doesn't get involved in player recruitment but is he involved in budgets at all?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
He's in charge of day to day running of the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
Its called body weight training

Popular with vegans. And Traore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
Its called body weight training

Weight being the key word
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
He's in charge of day to day running of the club.

No, that would be Millie, Samie my mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
Liverpool and Chelsea will move in for Saul if the deal to Barcelona collapses.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Liverpool are the 'most enthusiastic about getting Saul to sign this summer.

Source: @diarioas
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
Don't worry, he's away with the squad in Austria, Salah will be able to give him a few pointers.

Or sandwiches...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
The Saul thing is interesting because it did feel that we briefed the other day that our interest wasnt real. But was that maybe because we thought Barcelona was a done deal and we were saving face?

My feeling is that our MO is to have players commit to us and us only. So I dont see us going for Saul if we feel hes not 100% on us and is instead willing to move to a number of clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:01:31 pm
https://twitter.com/ellarguero/status/1416511471605981194
Quote
Informs
@ellarguero


- Saúl Barter Cools
- Saúl prefers the Premier

- At Atlético they believe that they cannot pay Griezmann what he charges now

- The ball is on the Barcelona court. Bartering, leaving, will not be quick or easy

Sounds like Saul not keen on Barcelona

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:01:31 pm
https://twitter.com/ellarguero/status/1416511471605981194
Sounds like Saul not keen on Barcelona



More than just a club. A shitshow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm
Announce Purple Aki!


Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
Don't worry, he's away with the squad in Austria, Salah will be able to give him a few pointers.
While nabbing his muffins
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
The Saul thing is interesting because it did feel that we briefed the other day that our interest wasnt real. But was that maybe because we thought Barcelona was a done deal and we were saving face?

My feeling is that our MO is to have players commit to us and us only. So I dont see us going for Saul if we feel hes not 100% on us and is instead willing to move to a number of clubs.

Yeah I think so too. I think for most transfers in recent seasons, we'll have been talking to the player for a while before anything comes out in the press and by the time it does from reliable sources, the player is on board and we're pretty much there in terms of the transfer.

I can't think of a transfer recently where we've been involved in a bidding war, so to speak. That's why I'm surprised about the Saul links, especially if Chelsea are interested and he's undecided. It might happen but it just feels a little different than usual.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
Yeah I think so too. I think for most transfers in recent seasons, we'll have been talking to the player for a while before anything comes out in the press and by the time it does from reliable sources, the player is on board and we're pretty much there in terms of the transfer.

I can't think of a transfer recently where we've been involved in a bidding war, so to speak. That's why I'm surprised about the Saul links, especially if Chelsea are interested and he's undecided. It might happen but it just feels a little different than usual.

One of the more interesting things in the transfer market recently is the disappearance of the 'bidding war'

Feels like now that clubs just talk to players directly and agree terms and discover their preference before approaching the selling club so that clubs don't bother fighting with each other over fee

(And fwiw I don't believe we're in for Saul at all :) )
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
That's a fair point. The news about Saul and Aouar this week feels a bit old school in that respect :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Saul wants the reds, and who can blame him? Any sane player would.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
That's a fair point. The news about Saul and Aouar this week feels a bit old school in that respect :P

Feels like they've both got very hard working agents with Romanos whats app number :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
If Saul prefers the Premier League then why have Barca and Atletico been negotiating? Maybe hes trying to work a higher wage or keeping his options open 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
If Saul prefers the Premier League then why have Barca and Atletico been negotiating? Maybe hes trying to work a higher wage or keeping his options open 🤷🏻‍♂️

If he wants a higher wage, why is he negotiating with Barcelona? They can't even register the players they've already signed on frees unless they offload some big earners.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Greassyman is a c*nt.  Say's he'll take a "paycut" to rejoin Atletico but wants Barca to subsidise the rest of his wages that he earns at Barca. Not really a pay cut is it you daft wanker?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 01:13:14 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Greassyman is a c*nt.  Say's he'll take a "paycut" to rejoin Atletico but wants Barca to subsidise the rest of his wages that he earns at Barca. Not really a pay cut is it you daft wanker?
Nothing wrong with that though. Why should he be expected to lose out on money promised to him so Barca can sign his replacements?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 06:45:38 am
Were so gonna sign Saul.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 06:59:30 am
Looks like Saul's back on the menu boys.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 07:10:21 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:59:30 am
Looks like Saul's back on the menu boys.


Because Barca has no Saul?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 07:31:31 am
Saul good man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 07:39:17 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:59:30 am
Looks like Saul's back on the menu boys.

Love a bit of lemon Saul.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 07:52:56 am
Im curious what french journo's think of where Aouar will end up and our interest in him? (im really surprised we still havent jumped considering the prices bandied around for him atm). Interest in any other french players?. Same with Portugese journo's about Saul and where is he likely to end up?.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 08:09:15 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm
Keeping the cards close to the chest is the right thing to do but I dont agree with sell to buy and the conservatism in our approach at times, if it means that we miss out on players because we waited too long or failed to provide adequate resources to the manager and suffer from squad gaps which totally unbalances the side then the inflexibility in the approach needs course correcting, we have a strategy but that shouldnt let become dogma
There's a contrary inference to take from our dealings, which is that when there is a stand-out preferred target, we move early and decisively (Konate this season) and when the stats suggest alternatives are perhaps just as attractive as the first target, we negotiate and see which selling club offers the deal we want (Robinson, Mo, Jota etc.). It's a strategy that has served us well so far and while complacency should not creep in, I imagine Klopp trusts the process. So why shouldn't we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 08:31:41 am
The deal for a swap between Griezmann and Saul cools down. Saul prefers to go to the Premier League. Atleti dont think they can pay Griezmanns salary.

Source: @ellarguero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Today at 08:34:08 am
Sign Aouar or Saul and bring bring Griezman in on a season loan.
