The Saul thing is interesting because it did feel that we briefed the other day that our interest wasnt real. But was that maybe because we thought Barcelona was a done deal and we were saving face?



My feeling is that our MO is to have players commit to us and us only. So I dont see us going for Saul if we feel hes not 100% on us and is instead willing to move to a number of clubs.



Yeah I think so too. I think for most transfers in recent seasons, we'll have been talking to the player for a while before anything comes out in the press and by the time it does from reliable sources, the player is on board and we're pretty much there in terms of the transfer.I can't think of a transfer recently where we've been involved in a bidding war, so to speak. That's why I'm surprised about the Saul links, especially if Chelsea are interested and he's undecided. It might happen but it just feels a little different than usual.