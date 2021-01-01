For example; we all agree the club should be self sustaining and we dont want to become another Chelsea or city so we sell to buy, thats not controversial, where I see a problem is that we take that literally and wait until the cash is in the account before we buy, we might not be able to offload players until the end of the window, that shouldnt mean the manager has less time to work with his team
Get them in early, integrate them into the squad and then yes balance the books but lets not lose critical time for the coaching staff to make these new arrivals familiar with their team mates, our playing philosophy and everything else and then spend the whole season wondering why theyve not hit the ground running
We don't do that though. We never really have.
We've spent £36m before anything in this summer.
Last summer we signed Tsimikas and Thiago with only Lovren going out during the same period. We obv did the Hoever/Jota deal at same time after these. The main sale, Brewster, came well after these.
In 18/19 we signed Keita, Alisson, Fabinho and Shaq before we made any sales (Ward).
So for the most part we don't wait until the money is in the bank. We do prob want to know we have deals lined up rather than run the high risk of ending up with 3 or 4 players in the squad you thought wouldn't be here.