That's the case with FSG though isn't it? To be fair to them they've always said this will be their approach even though the value of the club is probably 10 x more than what they paid. We had a £500m plus investment recently but that was to cover the losses due to Covid so at least we know the tea lady will be paid after the furlough debacle.



Klopp will continue to work his magic and do his job with one hand tied behind his back again.



For example; we all agree the club should be self sustaining and we dont want to become another Chelsea or city so we sell to buy, thats not controversial, where I see a problem is that we take that literally and wait until the cash is in the account before we buy, we might not be able to offload players until the end of the window, that shouldnt mean the manager has less time to work with his teamGet them in early, integrate them into the squad and then yes balance the books but lets not lose critical time for the coaching staff to make these new arrivals familiar with their team mates, our playing philosophy and everything else and then spend the whole season wondering why theyve not hit the ground running