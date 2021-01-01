There wasn't anything intentionally racial behind it but it could be misconstrued that way so I have deleted it
Saul Niguez's agent Jonathan Barnett:Nothing has been decided, Saul has as many options to stay as to leave. Saul will do with his future what is best for Saul.[@diarioas]
If you know who Purple Aki is then you'd know it's not a racial comment. I can only guess you're 100% not from Merseyside if you don't know him.
There haven't been any links to forwards, have there? Bit worrying
There haven't been any links to forwards, have there? Bit worrying
Asam should just concentrate on how much someone benchpresses.
Never heard of him and I take his word nothing was meant by it
Vlahovich / Malen / Hlozek all been mentioned, Malen interest seems real
It's Harvey all about Elliott and Musialowski this season mate.
Purple Aki was a notorious pest in the greater Merseyside area, touching young guys muscles etc, weird character altogether.
Dont know him but not happy with the using those two words together, doesnt take a genius to see how they could be applied in a racial context
So yeah, nothing racial, just saying you're a sex pest.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]