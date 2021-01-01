« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42560 on: Today at 11:08:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:26 am
It is his first pre-season with us, so it remains to be seen how will he integrate. I think it could easilly go both ways. Anyway, we have many other players to sell ahead of Minamino ...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team

Second pre-season. We signed him in Jan 2020.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42561 on: Today at 11:09:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:26 am
It is his first pre-season with us, so it remains to be seen how will he integrate. I think it could easilly go both ways. Anyway, we have many other players to sell ahead of Minamino ...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team

Yeah because everything has to go in a pre determined order.
MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42562 on: Today at 11:10:36 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:01:22 am
Got to say, I'm surprised there's no (reported) interest in Minamino. I did see us flipping him for a profit this summer, he's at a decent age and has some of his best years ahead of him and has got some minimal premier league experience under his belt now. If he stays next season and gets as much football as you'd expect him too, we'd be selling for quite a bit less next year barring some kind of Edwards miracle.
Far too slow & weak for many clubs in the PL & Bundesliga.

I think some lower Bundesliga clubs would take him but probably wouldnt offer much money.

I think we are going to struggle to move on some of our squad players like Minamino,Origi & even Shaqiri. So may need to loan one or two to make space for a new forward.
All 3 dont contribute much imo. Shaq has some quality but goes missing in large parts. Origi looks disinterested at times. Minamino isnt good enough.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42563 on: Today at 11:11:13 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:08:45 am
Second pre-season. We signed him in Jan 2020.

We didn't really have a pre-season last summer. This is his first proper pre-season with us. I don't think that Klopp is in any hurry to sell him, especially if he impresses during pre-season ...
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42564 on: Today at 11:12:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:11:13 am
We didn't really have a pre-season last summer. This is his first proper pre-season with us. I don't think that Klopp is in any hurry to sell him, especially if he impresses during pre-season ...

Except for the fact that he is available for transfer should a bid come in for him that is decent.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42565 on: Today at 11:13:36 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:09:42 am
Yeah because everything has to go in a pre determined order.

When you have competent people like Klopp and Edeards running the show, of course there is an order. You don't just buy and sell for the sake of it ...
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42566 on: Today at 11:15:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:13:36 am
When you have competent people like Klopp and Edeards running the show, of course there is an order. You don't just buy and sell for the sake of it ...

So does it go Origi first and we just dont entertain any bids for Minamino?
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42567 on: Today at 11:15:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:13:36 am
When you have competent people like Klopp and Edeards running the show, of course there is an order. You don't just buy and sell for the sake of it ...

Yep, if City bid £50m for Shaqiri we'd be like thanks but no, Origi must be sold first.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42568 on: Today at 11:17:04 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:12:44 am
Except for the fact that he is available for transfer should a bid come in for him that is decent.

That could be said about any of our squad players. If a top offer arrives for any of them, of course that Klopp and Edwards would consider selling. Like I said above, they are both very competent about our transfer business, so I am pretty relaxed about it ...
LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42569 on: Today at 11:22:32 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:15:44 am
Yep, if City bid £50m for Shaqiri we'd be like thanks but no, Origi must be sold first.

 ;D
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42570 on: Today at 11:24:20 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:15:30 am
So does it go Origi first and we just dont entertain any bids for Minamino?

From what I have seen, Klopp and Edwards have these groups of squad players available for transfer, and they act on the arriving bids. For example, we know that all of Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn are available for sale, but not all of them will be sold at any price. Depends on the bids we get ...

Quote
Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are seen as 'dispensable' by the club. Liverpool won't force them out but they won't stand in their way of an exit if the right offer comes in.

Source: @neiljonesgoal
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:15 am by PeterTheRed »
Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42571 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:13:00 am
How long has it been since they properly contributed?
Pushing the other players in training is a contribution and we know very little about it. I think Origi is on a decent wage and is also a pretty good player. He has also scored a few very important goals in this team's recent history.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42572 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:10:30 pm
Pushing the other players in training is a contribution and we know very little about it. I think Origi is on a decent wage and is also a pretty good player. He has also scored a few very important goals in this team's recent history.

Not for a long time though and yes training may be where he helps but thats not a certainty as we know little to nothing about it.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42573 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:48:35 pm
Not for a long time though and yes training may be where he helps but thats not a certainty as we know little to nothing about it.

That is why the manager is making the decisions who stays and who leaves ...
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,251
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42574 on: Today at 01:02:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:03:59 am
@ptgorst: "Liverpool value their players based on market trends. It's how they got £23m for Rhian Brewster, basing it on the £28m Villa paid for Ollie Watkins. Michael Edwards will be determined to get top dollar for anyone heading out the door."

Young English players (particularly one with good goal records) are always going to have high market value.

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42575 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:59:07 pm
That is why the manager is making the decisions who stays and who leaves ...

Yes and which is way quite a lot of players are available for sale. We seem wanting to sell the likes of Minamino.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,251
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42576 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:10:36 am
Far too slow & weak for many clubs in the PL & Bundesliga.

I think some lower Bundesliga clubs would take him but probably wouldnt offer much money.

I think we are going to struggle to move on some of our squad players like Minamino,Origi & even Shaqiri. So may need to loan one or two to make space for a new forward.
All 3 dont contribute much imo. Shaq has some quality but goes missing in large parts. Origi looks disinterested at times. Minamino isnt good enough.

Did the scouts just fuck up with Minaimino, or was it just deemed a very low risk/high reward signing with the low fee and opening up the far east market for us?

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,210
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42577 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:00 pm
Did the scouts just fuck up with Minaimino, or was it just deemed a very low risk/high reward signing with the low fee and opening up the far east market for us?

It was always pretty low risk, and it had it's benefits like you said. It won't be the end of the world if he stays another season.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42578 on: Today at 01:07:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:00 pm
Did the scouts just fuck up with Minaimino, or was it just deemed a very low risk/high reward signing with the low fee and opening up the far east market for us?



I dont know about all that marketing stuff but he did do well at Salzburg and with such a low fee it was probably a calculated gamble. You cant get them all right.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42579 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:03:19 pm
Yes and which is way quite a lot of players are available for sale. We seem wanting to sell the likes of Minamino.

All of our squad players are available for sale for the right price, and have always been under Klopp and Edwards ...
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42580 on: Today at 01:10:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:00 pm
Did the scouts just fuck up with Minaimino, or was it just deemed a very low risk/high reward signing with the low fee and opening up the far east market for us?

It was a fuck up, you over rate players who do well against your team, Minamino/Daka are both examples of players who did really well against us in a particular system but are probably not good enough

It becomes an emotional decision rather than a rational one i.e. they wouldnt be on our shopping list if it wasnt for that performance in a particular game, its not indicative of how they will perform for us
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,251
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42581 on: Today at 01:12:18 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:07:55 pm
I dont know about all that marketing stuff but he did do well at Salzburg and with such a low fee it was probably a calculated gamble. You cant get them all right.

You wonder if he'd been extensively scouted, or we just went for him because he looked good against us in the CL and the players were impressed.

Normally we do a lot of due diligence on signings, but he doesn't seem to have even the basics to succeed in the PL.

Not to write him off completely yet, he could be a wildcard next season. If not though we're probably best loaning him out to somewhere like Italy or France - in a slower league - to get his value back up.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,210
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42582 on: Today at 01:12:35 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:10:09 pm
It was a fuck up, you over rate players who do well against your team, Minamino/Daka are both examples of players who did really well against us in a particular system but are probably not good enough

It becomes an emotional decision rather than a rational one i.e. they wouldnt be on our shopping list if it wasnt for that performance in a particular game, its not indicative of how they will perform for us

I don't think our scouts / Edwards have ever shown emotional decisions - it's hugely analytical.

Now fans, sure, but they aren't acting as fans.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42583 on: Today at 01:13:30 pm
Minamino has also sufferend in arriving here at possibly the worst time ever. He arrives mid season and soon after he arrived, the world locks down, and he goes back to Japan for a bit as the club decide its better for him to be at home than stuck by himself in a flat/apartment in Liverpool.

Then comes back, and since then had barely a lot of time to train and learn as its been such a condensed fixture list.  Just a shame for him really that it didnt work out.  He may never have been a star, but without all the upheaval and lack training time and proper pre-seasons up to now, he may well have progressed better.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42584 on: Today at 01:18:03 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:10:09 pm
It was a fuck up, you over rate players who do well against your team, Minamino/Daka are both examples of players who did really well against us in a particular system but are probably not good enough

It becomes an emotional decision rather than a rational one i.e. they wouldnt be on our shopping list if it wasnt for that performance in a particular game, its not indicative of how they will perform for us

I remember one of Rafa's interviews when he was our manager, and he mentioned at the time that we have close to 100,000 players of all ages in our database, but that we monitor only 11-12.000 of them. He also said that when it comes to senior signings, rarely more than 100 players are seriously considered and analysed for a specific transfer window. Knowing that Edwards is probably a bigger freak than Rafa when it comes to these matters, it is pretty funny to suggest that we have signed Minamino based on 1-2 games  ;D
No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42585 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm
There is also the fact that Klopp treats his fringe players with courtesy - he's honest with them; there's no freezing out to push them through the door. Much as we acknowledge we must sell to buy (to some extent) it would be foolish not to acknowledge also that treating the squad players with dignity and concern, treating them as people as worthy of pastoral care rather than commodities, has a knock-on effect in terms of respect for the manager and cohesion among the group.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42586 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:12:35 pm
I don't think our scouts / Edwards have ever shown emotional decisions - it's hugely analytical.

Now fans, sure, but they aren't acting as fans.

Why the urgency to sign Minamino after a few decent games against us? Are you saying without those performances he wouldve been the next name on this list? I call that one out as BS the games directly affected how we viewed him and he was moved from a peripheral target to a key one as a result



 
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42587 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:18:03 pm
I remember one of Rafa's interviews when he was our manager, and he mentioned at the time that we have close to 100,000 players of all ages in our database, but that we monitor only 11-12.000 of them. He also said that when it comes to senior signings, rarely more than 100 players are seriously considered and analysed for a specific transfer window. Knowing that Edwards is probably a bigger freak than Rafa when it comes to these matters, it is pretty funny to suggest that we have signed Minamino based on 1-2 games  ;D

A) He played well against us
B) There was a low risk clause in his contract which made him cheap

Neither of those is a good reason to sign someone
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42588 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:13:30 pm
Minamino has also sufferend in arriving here at possibly the worst time ever. He arrives mid season and soon after he arrived, the world locks down, and he goes back to Japan for a bit as the club decide its better for him to be at home than stuck by himself in a flat/apartment in Liverpool.

Then comes back, and since then had barely a lot of time to train and learn as its been such a condensed fixture list.  Just a shame for him really that it didnt work out.  He may never have been a star, but without all the upheaval and lack training time and proper pre-seasons up to now, he may well have progressed better.

This is a fair point and one that may well have impacted his ability to integrate
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42589 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:23:52 pm
A) He played well against us
B) There was a low risk clause in his contract which made him cheap

Neither of those is a good reason to sign someone

And neither of those were the main reason why we signed him. Under Klopp and Edwards, we never sign players only because they have played well against us, or because they have a low release clause ...
MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42590 on: Today at 01:26:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:00 pm
Did the scouts just fuck up with Minaimino, or was it just deemed a very low risk/high reward signing with the low fee and opening up the far east market for us?
Low risk & they probably thought he could adapt to the PL. If his buyout was 20m we would not have bought him I dont think.
I think marketing may  have  played a small plart in the signing as well. LFC Japan Twitter was set up just when he signed.

Who knows he still might come good but i cannot see it.

He is two footed & a good finisher so not a bad player but not good enough for us.

I do think he will move this summer still possibly on loan.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,210
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42591 on: Today at 01:29:24 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:22:27 pm
Why the urgency to sign Minamino after a few decent games against us? Are you saying without those performances he wouldve been the next name on this list? I call that one out as BS the games directly affected how we viewed him and he was moved from a peripheral target to a key one as a result

If that was the case I'd put it on Klopp more than Edwards. The one thing we know about the latter is he is super super analytical. He would not be swayed by good games against us.

Personally I think it was a case of him being monitored for a while, and we saw the opportunity to get him cheap.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42592 on: Today at 01:32:18 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
There is also the fact that Klopp treats his fringe players with courtesy - he's honest with them; there's no freezing out to push them through the door. Much as we acknowledge we must sell to buy (to some extent) it would be foolish not to acknowledge also that treating the squad players with dignity and concern, treating them as people as worthy of pastoral care rather than commodities, has a knock-on effect in terms of respect for the manager and cohesion among the group.

I agree and word gets around among players too over time.

If our ex players have generally positive things to say about how we treat our players it can only be a good thing,for example when we target someone who's heard them for a transfer.
67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42593 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm
Minamino looks like a rabbit in the headlights and has done for 18 months. It's the lack of adaptation that's held him back more than anything, because he has talent.

Do we cut our losses or persevere and wait for him to fully master the language / his surroundings so he can integrate in to the squad fully? I'd go for the first option personally, but there's still a small chance he could turn this around.
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,817
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42594 on: Today at 01:43:08 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
There is also the fact that Klopp treats his fringe players with courtesy - he's honest with them; there's no freezing out to push them through the door. Much as we acknowledge we must sell to buy (to some extent) it would be foolish not to acknowledge also that treating the squad players with dignity and concern, treating them as people as worthy of pastoral care rather than commodities, has a knock-on effect in terms of respect for the manager and cohesion among the group.

Spot on. I know this thread is mainly for poor wretches with fuck all better to do and who obviously choose to ignore Klopp's mantra as above, something which has been glaringly obvious to anyone with half a brain since the day he walked in the door; but, also conveniently forgotten is the boss' ability to make players better, no matter their experience. I hope our business is done, I really do. Let the squad get on with an intense training camp where it seems new ideas, new tactics, fitness and togetherness are in abundance. Should have the league wrapped up by Christmas so we can concentrate on the CL and FA Cup.
Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42595 on: Today at 01:59:27 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
There is also the fact that Klopp treats his fringe players with courtesy - he's honest with them; there's no freezing out to push them through the door. Much as we acknowledge we must sell to buy (to some extent) it would be foolish not to acknowledge also that treating the squad players with dignity and concern, treating them as people as worthy of pastoral care rather than commodities, has a knock-on effect in terms of respect for the manager and cohesion among the group.
Summed it up well, we have a divine team spirit. One reason for that is the way how our players are treated by the club. Except for ESL, obviously :D .
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42596 on: Today at 02:00:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:26 am
It is his first pre-season with us, so it remains to be seen how will he integrate. I think it could easilly go both ways. Anyway, we have many other players to sell ahead of Minamino ...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team

Didn't he have last pre-season? He's been here 18 months now.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,699
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42597 on: Today at 02:10:00 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:10:09 pm
It was a fuck up, you over rate players who do well against your team, Minamino/Daka are both examples of players who did really well against us in a particular system but are probably not good enough

It becomes an emotional decision rather than a rational one i.e. they wouldnt be on our shopping list if it wasnt for that performance in a particular game, its not indicative of how they will perform for us

Hahahaha. Theres no chance he was signed because of that game nor that it was an emotional decision. Thats how fans choose players. The club have huge resources and data to make rational decisions. The only emotional decision will be based on whether the person, not the player, will fit in with the squad.
Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42598 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:10:00 pm
Hahahaha. Theres no chance he was signed because of that game nor that it was an emotional decision. Thats how fans choose players. The club have huge resources and data to make rational decisions. The only emotional decision will be based on whether the person, not the player, will fit in with the squad.

Who knows. Maybe Klopp thought he will be a good backup for Firmino after seeing him play and asked the club to do it.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42599 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:10:00 pm
Hahahaha. Theres no chance he was signed because of that game nor that it was an emotional decision. Thats how fans choose players. The club have huge resources and data to make rational decisions. The only emotional decision will be based on whether the person, not the player, will fit in with the squad.
At the end theyre humans making decisions though, not flawless robots. Transfers are always a gamble.
