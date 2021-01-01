Minamino has also sufferend in arriving here at possibly the worst time ever. He arrives mid season and soon after he arrived, the world locks down, and he goes back to Japan for a bit as the club decide its better for him to be at home than stuck by himself in a flat/apartment in Liverpool.



Then comes back, and since then had barely a lot of time to train and learn as its been such a condensed fixture list. Just a shame for him really that it didnt work out. He may never have been a star, but without all the upheaval and lack training time and proper pre-seasons up to now, he may well have progressed better.