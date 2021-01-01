« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42560 on: Today at 11:08:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:26 am
It is his first pre-season with us, so it remains to be seen how will he integrate. I think it could easilly go both ways. Anyway, we have many other players to sell ahead of Minamino ...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team

Second pre-season. We signed him in Jan 2020.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42561 on: Today at 11:09:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:26 am
It is his first pre-season with us, so it remains to be seen how will he integrate. I think it could easilly go both ways. Anyway, we have many other players to sell ahead of Minamino ...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team

Yeah because everything has to go in a pre determined order.
Logged

MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42562 on: Today at 11:10:36 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:01:22 am
Got to say, I'm surprised there's no (reported) interest in Minamino. I did see us flipping him for a profit this summer, he's at a decent age and has some of his best years ahead of him and has got some minimal premier league experience under his belt now. If he stays next season and gets as much football as you'd expect him too, we'd be selling for quite a bit less next year barring some kind of Edwards miracle.
Far too slow & weak for many clubs in the PL & Bundesliga.

I think some lower Bundesliga clubs would take him but probably wouldnt offer much money.

I think we are going to struggle to move on some of our squad players like Minamino,Origi & even Shaqiri. So may need to loan one or two to make space for a new forward.
All 3 dont contribute much imo. Shaq has some quality but goes missing in large parts. Origi looks disinterested at times. Minamino isnt good enough.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42563 on: Today at 11:11:13 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:08:45 am
Second pre-season. We signed him in Jan 2020.

We didn't really have a pre-season last summer. This is his first proper pre-season with us. I don't think that Klopp is in any hurry to sell him, especially if he impresses during pre-season ...
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42564 on: Today at 11:12:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:11:13 am
We didn't really have a pre-season last summer. This is his first proper pre-season with us. I don't think that Klopp is in any hurry to sell him, especially if he impresses during pre-season ...

Except for the fact that he is available for transfer should a bid come in for him that is decent.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42565 on: Today at 11:13:36 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:09:42 am
Yeah because everything has to go in a pre determined order.

When you have competent people like Klopp and Edeards running the show, of course there is an order. You don't just buy and sell for the sake of it ...
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42566 on: Today at 11:15:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:13:36 am
When you have competent people like Klopp and Edeards running the show, of course there is an order. You don't just buy and sell for the sake of it ...

So does it go Origi first and we just dont entertain any bids for Minamino?
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42567 on: Today at 11:15:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:13:36 am
When you have competent people like Klopp and Edeards running the show, of course there is an order. You don't just buy and sell for the sake of it ...

Yep, if City bid £50m for Shaqiri we'd be like thanks but no, Origi must be sold first.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42568 on: Today at 11:17:04 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:12:44 am
Except for the fact that he is available for transfer should a bid come in for him that is decent.

That could be said about any of our squad players. If a top offer arrives for any of them, of course that Klopp and Edwards would consider selling. Like I said above, they are both very competent about our transfer business, so I am pretty relaxed about it ...
Logged

LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42569 on: Today at 11:22:32 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:15:44 am
Yep, if City bid £50m for Shaqiri we'd be like thanks but no, Origi must be sold first.

 ;D
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42570 on: Today at 11:24:20 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:15:30 am
So does it go Origi first and we just dont entertain any bids for Minamino?

From what I have seen, Klopp and Edwards have these groups of squad players available for transfer, and they act on the arriving bids. For example, we know that all of Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn are available for sale, but not all of them will be sold at any price. Depends on the bids we get ...

Quote
Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are seen as 'dispensable' by the club. Liverpool won't force them out but they won't stand in their way of an exit if the right offer comes in.

Source: @neiljonesgoal
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:15 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42571 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:13:00 am
How long has it been since they properly contributed?
Pushing the other players in training is a contribution and we know very little about it. I think Origi is on a decent wage and is also a pretty good player. He has also scored a few very important goals in this team's recent history.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42572 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:10:30 pm
Pushing the other players in training is a contribution and we know very little about it. I think Origi is on a decent wage and is also a pretty good player. He has also scored a few very important goals in this team's recent history.

Not for a long time though and yes training may be where he helps but thats not a certainty as we know little to nothing about it.
Logged
