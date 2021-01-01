So does it go Origi first and we just dont entertain any bids for Minamino?
From what I have seen, Klopp and Edwards have these groups of squad players available for transfer, and they act on the arriving bids. For example, we know that all of Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn are available for sale, but not all of them will be sold at any price. Depends on the bids we get ...
Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are seen as 'dispensable' by the club. Liverpool won't force them out but they won't stand in their way of an exit if the right offer comes in.
Source: @neiljonesgoal