Fair play to the club, they are using every press avenue to try to get some of the squad shifted.



I don't think we are trying. I just think we are saying to the likes of Shaq, Phillips, Origi etc if an offer comes in that we like it's totally up to you guys if you want to move. If you want to stay then fine. It's not a case they will training with the reverses or something.Offer came in the Shaq of example and we say we want 15m. We are not desperate to sell players. We are being smart.