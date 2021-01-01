« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1058 1059 1060 1061 1062 [1063]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE  (Read 1848818 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42480 on: Today at 05:44:55 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:38:19 pm
Cometh the man cometh the aouar.
OK, I know.

how would he fit in to aouar midfield?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42481 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:40:13 pm
Nothing wrong with having 2 similar players

It feels like we have two groups of midfielders though, the "stalwarts" if you like (Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner) and then the other group of generally more attacking/direct/progressive types, with Jones, Keita, and Chamberlain. It feels like with the latter group, we basically never start two of them at once. It would always be one of that group, plus two of the former group.

Think Aouar would fall into the latter category, and then you're talking about four players competing for one position which feels a bit unbalanced, unless one of Keita/Ox goes. Whereas I think someone like Saul or even Sanches could happily play in just about any combination of midfielders we'd put out.

Dunno, just doesn't feel a legitimate link to me. He could go on to develop into a really top player but he'd need gametime to do that, and the same is true of Curtis. I think it'd be difficult to properly develop them both at the same time.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42482 on: Today at 06:03:53 pm »
Lazio make a first offer to Liverpool worth 12m [10m + 2m bonuses] for Xherdan Shaqiri. Lazios sporting director called Maurizio Sarri yesterday and the manager gave him his approval. Liverpool want 15M.

Source: @LazioSiamonoi
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42483 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm »
Hopefully the Aouar thing is real as he looks a talent and by all accounts can be got at a very reasonable price, but not sure we can fit him in if Ox and Keita are sticking around. And as the Haggis said, Curtis Jones needs time too cos he's going to be special I feel.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42484 on: Today at 06:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:52:04 pm
It feels like we have two groups of midfielders though, the "stalwarts" if you like (Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner) and then the other group of generally more attacking/direct/progressive types, with Jones, Keita, and Chamberlain. It feels like with the latter group, we basically never start two of them at once. It would always be one of that group, plus two of the former group.

Think Aouar would fall into the latter category, and then you're talking about four players competing for one position which feels a bit unbalanced, unless one of Keita/Ox goes. Whereas I think someone like Saul or even Sanches could happily play in just about any combination of midfielders we'd put out.

Dunno, just doesn't feel a legitimate link to me. He could go on to develop into a really top player but he'd need gametime to do that, and the same is true of Curtis. I think it'd be difficult to properly develop them both at the same time.

Not necessarily. We've had problems breaking teams down. Other than maybe 10 games a season, we're faced with 10 men behind the ball. So in those games we could start one of Fab, Hendo, Thiago and two of Jones, Ox, Keita, new midfielder.

Milner I feel would be used more as fullback cover than in midfield unless there's a spate of injuries or we're playing the kids
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,256
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42485 on: Today at 06:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Just signed this fella.


Serial killer
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,184
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42486 on: Today at 06:13:19 pm »
So if Jones takes Ginis place, whos taking Jones? 
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42487 on: Today at 06:17:17 pm »
ESPN are now reporting that Spurs have offered Ndombele back to Lyon in exchange for Aouar and talks are ongoing.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42488 on: Today at 06:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:17:17 pm
ESPN are now reporting that Spurs have offered Ndombele back to Lyon in exchange for Aouar and talks are ongoing.

I think ESPN may be full of BS  :D

That would make zero sense, I know Ndombele has been a flop so far for Spurs, but still, that just doesnt make whole lot of sense to me, he has a long time left on his deal, and Id presume is on a shit ton more money at Spurs than he was at Lyon. Not sure if hes walking away from that to allow his pal to move the other way!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42489 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm »
Quote from the ESPN article regarding Aouar.

Quote
However, Liverpool's relationship with Lyon has not been the same since they tried to sign striker Nabil Fekir in 2018 but the deal failed to materialise.

Have we ever previously done business with Lyon. ;D
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42490 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:09:57 pm
Not necessarily. We've had problems breaking teams down. Other than maybe 10 games a season, we're faced with 10 men behind the ball. So in those games we could start one of Fab, Hendo, Thiago and two of Jones, Ox, Keita, new midfielder.

Milner I feel would be used more as fullback cover than in midfield unless there's a spate of injuries or we're playing the kids

I don't necessarily disagree, but that's just not how Klopp sets us up. Late on in games as a sub to try and break down teams sure, but I'd be willing to bet pretty good money that you won't see many (if any) starting line-ups with 2 of Jones, Ox, Keita and an Aouar-type player. You're more likely to see us play all three from that more "defensively sound" group than you are to see us line up with only one and two of the more attacking mids.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42491 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:13:19 pm
So if Jones takes Ginis place, whos taking Jones?
Keita or Ox. Or if they can't be trusted new signing
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1058 1059 1060 1061 1062 [1063]   Go Up
« previous next »
 