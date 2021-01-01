Nothing wrong with having 2 similar players



It feels like we have two groups of midfielders though, the "stalwarts" if you like (Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner) and then the other group of generally more attacking/direct/progressive types, with Jones, Keita, and Chamberlain. It feels like with the latter group, we basically never start two of them at once. It would always be one of that group, plus two of the former group.Think Aouar would fall into the latter category, and then you're talking about four players competing for one position which feels a bit unbalanced, unless one of Keita/Ox goes. Whereas I think someone like Saul or even Sanches could happily play in just about any combination of midfielders we'd put out.Dunno, just doesn't feel a legitimate link to me. He could go on to develop into a really top player but he'd need gametime to do that, and the same is true of Curtis. I think it'd be difficult to properly develop them both at the same time.