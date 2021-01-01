« previous next »
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42440 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:05:26 pm
Fucking hell going hard with the 'I was on the Musialowski train first' plan here, eh?!

He is a generational talent to be fair.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42441 on: Today at 02:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:02:48 pm
Aouar's stock has fallen but he's only just turned 23 and has amassed a ton of experience at a good Lyon side, including reaching the latter stages of the Champions League the season before last. Very little injury history either.

I'm not sure he's exactly the type we'd want, but if his rumoured price is correct and the wages are reasonable, then it could be a worthwhile gamble with loads of potential upside.

He seems like a really obvious target for us - weve tracked him for years (apparently), his price is down due to his contract, perception and club financial worries and hes versatile, could be used in different ways

No idea why his stock has fallen so much except that everyone keeps saying it has
Seems clear he played a different role last season but his under lying numbers are still really good and theres no doubting the talent
Again comes down to what kind of played we want to sign - him Bissouma and Neuhaus arent all on the same list for example
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42442 on: Today at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:07:17 pm
He seems like a really obvious target for us - weve tracked him for years (apparently), his price is down due to his contract, perception and club financial worries and hes versatile, could be used in different ways

No idea why his stock has fallen so much except that everyone keeps saying it has
Seems clear he played a different role last season but his under lying numbers are still really good and theres no doubting the talent
Again comes down to what kind of played we want to sign - him Bissouma and Neuhaus arent all on the same list for example

Complete guesswork but I wonder if there was maybe a fallout with Aulas, he was supposed to move last summer and seemingly chose not to. Plus maybe a general feeling that his time at Lyon was up, maybe led to a dip in performance. Definitely seemed to drop out of the starting line-up at some point, but still not all that bad - of the 31 league games he was available for, he started 23 and was subbed on in seven. Couple of minor injuries last year, plus COVID and a suspension in there too.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42443 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Just signed this fella.



If his mentality is on the same level as his talent, he will become a great player ...
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42444 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
Obviously good at pens
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42445 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm »
And Then There Were Three

Quote
Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign Houssem Aouar - Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are still in it.  [@AlexisBernard10- @le10sport]]
Online tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42446 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm »
Doesn't really look like the kind of player Utd will be after, they have more pressing concerns in defence and for a holding midfielder.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42447 on: Today at 03:11:16 pm »
Did you just kill another club Fatso?

And Then There Were Two.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42448 on: Today at 03:14:10 pm »
He's not Portuguese which leaves...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42449 on: Today at 03:15:40 pm »
VBG coming in when the mystery is revealed and claiming the victory.  ;D

Hi old man. :wave
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42450 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
I bet he ends up somewhere random like Porto or Anzhi Makhachkala
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42451 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm »
Lobo what kind of game are you playing here?  ??? :o
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42452 on: Today at 03:19:07 pm »
Frustration
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42453 on: Today at 03:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:40 pm
VBG coming in when the mystery is revealed and claiming the victory.  ;D

Hi old man. :wave

 :wave
