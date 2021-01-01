Aouar's stock has fallen but he's only just turned 23 and has amassed a ton of experience at a good Lyon side, including reaching the latter stages of the Champions League the season before last. Very little injury history either.



I'm not sure he's exactly the type we'd want, but if his rumoured price is correct and the wages are reasonable, then it could be a worthwhile gamble with loads of potential upside.



He seems like a really obvious target for us - weve tracked him for years (apparently), his price is down due to his contract, perception and club financial worries and hes versatile, could be used in different waysNo idea why his stock has fallen so much except that everyone keeps saying it hasSeems clear he played a different role last season but his under lying numbers are still really good and theres no doubting the talentAgain comes down to what kind of played we want to sign - him Bissouma and Neuhaus arent all on the same list for example