« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1056 1057 1058 1059 1060 [1061]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1846228 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42400 on: Today at 11:25:32 am »
Never seen much of Aouar, but I've seen a few on here saying he wouldn't suit us. Who's he comparable to in a Liverpool/Premier League sense? He is young and has scored a decent number for Lyon.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42401 on: Today at 11:33:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:48:43 am
People said that when Robertson couldn't get a game over Moreno for half a season.


I dont think Moreno and Williams are comparable

Kabak didnt need to wait for a start, we had a crisis in that position
Logged

Offline Lidmanen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42402 on: Today at 11:34:36 am »
I'd actually say Aouar is similar to Jones, so therefore wouldn't make much sense. I agree with Roy that Curtis will get plenty of minutes this season.

Also, he isn't Saul Niguez, so there is that very significant factor going against him too.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42403 on: Today at 11:38:07 am »
Would be great to see Jones get more minutes. We don't have a similar talent for the central striker position, which is another reason to focus our efforts there IMO. Of course, if we do manage to sell 1-2 CMs, that could change.
Logged

Offline Lidmanen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42404 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Think there's also the possibility that Davies was being somewhat protected initially. Klopp was fine to throw Kabak in straight away because if he failed, it didn't matter long term as he wouldn't be sticking around anyway. If Davies was expected to come into that tremendously difficult sink or swim scenario and sank, his Liverpool career would be over before it began.

But yes, I do think once Kabak got injured he would have been in then, but like every great Liverpool centre back, got injured just as we needed him.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42405 on: Today at 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:36:54 am
Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured. Davies was injured.


Yes I acknowledged that II didnt realise that in a previous post, I was just replying to Formolas comparison

READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREADR EAD THE THREAD  READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD  READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD

 
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42406 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:43:48 am

Yes I acknowledged that II didnt realise that in a previous post, I was just replying to Formolas comparison

READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREADR EAD THE THREAD  READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD  READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD

I did. You went back to your original position though, which was odd, no?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42407 on: Today at 12:02:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:51:44 am
I did. You went back to your original position though, which was odd, no?


I was adressing what I considered a poor comparisson by Formola

Repeatedly shouting something at someone who you know is already aware of the fact is also odd, no.?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,240
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42408 on: Today at 12:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:33:11 am

I dont think Moreno and Williams are comparable

Kabak didnt need to wait for a start, we had a crisis in that position

No, but Klopp is quite unique in the way he works on developing players. Rodgers would write players off in 5 minutes flat and that'd be that.

Davies had his fitness problems and presumably wasn't adapting quickly enough in training to the system. Kabak got thrown straight in the deep end.

Davies has his chance in pre-season now. The problem would be if he's still not convincing Klopp he's ready if needed.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42409 on: Today at 12:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:02:12 pm

I was adressing what I considered a poor comparisson by Formola

Repeatedly shouting something at someone who you know is already aware of the fact is also odd, no.?

OK. I'm sorry and take full responsibility for all the misunderstandings, and lay myself at your feet asking for your forgiveness. Let's just get along.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42410 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:06:32 pm
OK. I'm sorry and take full responsibility for all the misunderstandings, and lay myself at your feet asking for your forgiveness.
[/b]


Ill have a think and get back to you by close of play  ;)
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42411 on: Today at 12:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:09:21 pm
Ill have a think and get back to you by close of play  ;)

Fair enough, I'll tie your shoelaces together. :wave

Either way, Ben Davies is now recovered from injury and is participating in pre-season training.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42412 on: Today at 12:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:05:07 pm
No, but Klopp is quite unique in the way he works on developing players. Rodgers would write players off in 5 minutes flat and that'd be that.

Davies had his fitness problems and presumably wasn't adapting quickly enough in training to the system. Kabak got thrown straight in the deep end.

Davies has his chance in pre-season now. The problem would be if he's still not convincing Klopp he's ready if needed.

In the interests of Royhendo's sanity
I agree and you've won the discussion  :thumbup
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42413 on: Today at 12:40:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:00:42 am
Not to be overly suspicious but I'd guess its all more along the lines of trying to get the best price for him rather than openly advertising that he's for sale. Just find it very hard to believe, even accounting for injuries, that he didnt get a single minute of football for us last season if the plan was to keep him this.

I considered that but it just seems odd we would play games over a player like Davies, and we've had no issue naming the price for other players.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,793
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42414 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:40:49 pm
I considered that but it just seems odd we would play games over a player like Davies, and we've had no issue naming the price for other players.

Its definitely going to be an interesting one this summer.

I'd be astonished if he played a competitive game for us.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,766
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42415 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
Is there anything to be said for a falafel wrap and a quinoa and pomegranate salad?
Might sit nice next to a Kebab.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42416 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:40:54 am
How do we tell if they're credible? We already know that Liverpool-based journos get zilch unless the deal's already done. And we've seen again and again that agents frequently use our name to flush out better deals for their clients.

Haha - good point!  ;D
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42417 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Just signed this fella.

Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,452
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42418 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Just signed this fella.


Are we signing some shoulders for him at some point?
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42419 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
As long as he's got two feet we're good mate.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42420 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm »
Personally would be fucking delighted if we could sign a midfielder, a forward and renew all of our major contracts which are close to expiration (Salah alone would put me in a good mood for the rest of the summer.)

Im sure its all in hand but it does feel a touch frustrating seeing little movement on any of the above (I appreciate that movement likely has taken place but I do fear a situation where we go into the new season without Salahs contract having been sorted, for example.)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42421 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Quote
Liverpool will accept £10million for Harry Wilson as they begin a sale of Jurgen Klopps fringe players. [@MirrorAnderson]
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42422 on: Today at 01:31:26 pm »
Hope Benfica can stump up the cash for him. Be a cool move for him that
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42423 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm »
French journo for Le10Sport.  He thinks Aouar will end up here.  :D

https://twitter.com/AlexisBernard10/status/1415968398350110721

Quote
Liverpool already wanted Houssem Aouar two years ago. The file settled with the arrival of the Covid but there had already been contact at the time
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42424 on: Today at 01:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:43:48 am

Yes I acknowledged that II didnt realise that in a previous post, I was just replying to Formolas comparison

READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREADR EAD THE THREAD  READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD  READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD READ THE THREAD
.  Jack in the shining)?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,515
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42425 on: Today at 01:36:24 pm »
I become more and more convinved every day that Samie is one of the twitter lads with a picture of Phillips and the user name @NotoriousNAT
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42426 on: Today at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Just signed this fella.


who is it ? )
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,457
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42427 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:18 pm
French journo for Le10Sport.  He thinks Aouar will end up here.  :D

https://twitter.com/AlexisBernard10/status/1415968398350110721


Nevena
@NenaCOYG
·
2h
Replying to
@AlexisBernard10
Who will win the race for Aourar? What's your opinion?

Alexis BERNARD
@AlexisBernard10
·
2h
Opinion : Liverpool
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42428 on: Today at 01:37:34 pm »
From the Echo live update, not sure if the source is reliable:
"Lazio have reportedly made an offer to sign Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri.
According to Italian news outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A outfit have made a bid worth 12m (£10m) for the 29-year-old.
Shaqiri looks likely to leave Anfield this summer, but only if Liverpools valuation in the region of £15m is met."

Hopefully start to get some movement on the outgoings- be great to get decent fees for Shaqirir, Grujic and Wilson quickly so will take a bit of pressure off the other sales
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42429 on: Today at 01:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:36:24 pm
I become more and more convinved every day that Samie is one of the twitter lads with a picture of Phillips and the user name @NotoriousNAT

I assure you my twitter is decked out normally and I used part of my name on there.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42430 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 01:37:27 pm
who is it ? )

The holy union of Messi and Lewandowski.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42431 on: Today at 01:42:48 pm »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42432 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:37:31 pm
Nevena
@NenaCOYG
·
2h
Replying to
@AlexisBernard10
Who will win the race for Aourar? What's your opinion?

Alexis BERNARD
@AlexisBernard10
·
2h
Opinion : Liverpool

 :) That's how i'd expect Tom Hicks to spell Aouar.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,675
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42433 on: Today at 01:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:18 pm
French journo for Le10Sport.  He thinks Aouar will end up here.  :D

https://twitter.com/AlexisBernard10/status/1415968398350110721

Might need to bulk up a bit but having Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones and Aouar as the core players to choose from in midfield would be good.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42434 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:37:45 am
In the Athletic article on how poor little Man City are trying to sign both Kane and Grealish, it says the other striker on their list is Darwin Nunez.

Anyone know much about him


He's an American right-winger
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
Pages: 1 ... 1056 1057 1058 1059 1060 [1061]   Go Up
« previous next »
 