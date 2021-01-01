Nobody is saying Phillips doesnt have limitations. Neither is there an intimation that there is a gulf between Nat and Kabak. What I dont get is that 18 million valuation for Kabak was perceived as fair while 15 million for Nat is seemingly ridiculous. That is what I mean by undervaluing him far more. Kabak is younger and has more potential perhaps, but in the 6 months they were together, Nat's contribution was more valuable to us. I dont know the future but I agree that Nat probably wont be in a top league champions league side as a starter. That doesnt mean he cant be a successful too division player. The difference between him and Kabak is that there are a couple things Nat is absolutely brilliant at and a couple where he is poor. With Kabak he isnt great at anything in particular. He is a decent young centrehalf but he has to develop his game and attributes before he can get close to his perceived potential. He wouldnt be available for 8.5 million if there were better offers for him. With Nat you know exactly what you'll get. With Kabak, everything depends on if/how/when he fulfils his potential. How then is he worth more than Nat?



To be fair, Schalke probably need funds asap so that might be the reason for the mooted fee. I think it's difficult to say much about Kabak's time here, he looked like a potentially talented young player coming into the team for the first time when he played but he didn't play all that much.But for Phillips, I think it goes the other way too, in that some were talking about Van Dijk needing to earn his place back into the side when he's back from injury. In theory, it's what you want but really, Van Dijk is levels above Phillips (and most other defenders) so when he's back fit, he plays.The truth is for me is probably what the noises from the club seem to be saying, more than Welshred (i.e. he's not shit). He did a brilliant job when he played last season and would like to keep him but his playing time is going to be limited so they'd understand why he'd want to leave. If a reasonable offer comes in, then they'd accept it. Personally think £15m is more than reasonable, but I suspect it might £10m-£12m + add ons. Fair enough either way, I didn't think we'd get that much for him last summer or that he could be a regular Premier League player but I've changed my opinion. And somewhere like Burnley is an obvious choice.