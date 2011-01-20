« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:54:41 pm
Sounds like the Saul/Griezmann move may have hit the buffers. Sounds like our interest wasnt genuine though, so doubt it opens the door for us or anything like that. Apparently now a Felix/Griezmann swap is possible.

They'd be mad to even contemplate that,just won La Liga without Griezmann,swap Felix who's improving to someone 10 years older on astronomical wages.
 
Sure,sure Barcelona.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 07:31:53 pm
terrible decision if true.

Selling Nat for around 15 mill and signing Kabak for half that would be good business.  (homegrown issue aside)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Yes the fact that Pearce said Davies is staying makes me think we're very confident we'll get that 15mil or so for Nat.

Will be interesting to see what the situation is with Rhys too. Would all of us Fabinho at CB fearing people be happy with just those 5?

It depends if Davies is ever going to be used for a start. He's got pre-season to show Klopp if he's ready if needed.

If there's any prospect of Fabinho or Henderson having to drop back then we certainly need another midfielder and ideally one who can do a job for us as a 6 in the PL (Gini couldn't)..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 08:29:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:13:55 pm
Oh yeah, Gomez definitely worked out. Clyne and Ings were both good players as well but out of the team for one reason or another. I suspect Ings was partly bought because he was so cheap and we could flip him so I guess that it worked out in that respect. Yeah, so not a bad window that one - massively aided by Klopp's arrival in hindsight - other than Benteke.

The buying and selling of Ings were good deals particularly the 20% sell on for Danny
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:51:38 pm
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!



And Konate towers over him

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/437682-gallery-van-dijk-konate-gomez-trent-matip-lactate-test-in-austria
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Yes the fact that Pearce said Davies is staying makes me think we're very confident we'll get that 15mil or so for Nat.

Will be interesting to see what the situation is with Rhys too. Would all of us Fabinho at CB fearing people be happy with just those 5?

I am fine with keeping Davies as our 5th choice central defender and getting up to £15 million for our new midfielder fund by selling Phillips ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm
It depends if Davies is ever going to be used for a start. He's got pre-season to show Klopp if he's ready if needed.

If there's any prospect of Fabinho or Henderson having to drop back then we certainly need another midfielder and ideally one who can do a job for us as a 6 in the PL (Gini couldn't)..

Maybe the plan is, keep Davies as 5th choice, send Rhys Williams on loan for the season, then Davies can be moved on in 2022/2023 if needs be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Fab and Davies are our options at CB. Phillips wont play much and hes too good to be 5th choice and only playing once a month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Fab and Davies are our options at CB. Phillips wont play much and hes too good to be 5th choice and only playing once a month.

He helped us finish third.  He was decent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
He helped us finish third.  He was decent.

Where is the contradiction?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:19:22 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
Where is the contradiction?

Ha!  I should have said, he helped to rescue a terrible season...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Ha!  I should have said, he helped to rescue a terrible season...
He did indeed. In the process of which his value went from £2m to £15m. If he had a higher ceiling, I'd argue we should keep him, especially considering games against the likes of Burnley. But with so many CBs ahead of Nat, first, he won't get enough games, which is unfair to him, and secondly, we won't get money to improve, which is unfair to the team. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Fab and Davies are our options at CB. Phillips wont play much and hes too good to be 5th choice and only playing once a month.

Fab should never go back to CB.

Lose Matip +1 and Davies is our only backup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:27:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm
He did indeed. In the process of which his value went from £2m to £15m. If he had a higher ceiling, I'd argue we should keep him, especially considering games against the likes of Burnley. But with so many CBs ahead of Nat, first, he won't get enough games, which is unfair to him, and secondly, we won't get money to improve, which is unfair to the team.

We should and probably will sell him, i'm not arguing with that.  Just saying 15 mil seems a bit cheap, considering his profile now.



(I am channeling michael edwards)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm
Fab should never go back to CB.

Lose Matip +1 and Davies is our only backup.

So lose two of our four first choice CBs and our 5th choice CB would then be 3rd choice?!?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
I wouldn't be in a rush to sell Phillips, but £15m seems pretty good to me, especially considering we'd have been lucky to get a third of that for him last year.

That said, people seem to think Ben White might go for three times that, so maybe we're short changing ourselves a bit. Still, anywhere above £12m and I reckon we sell (unless we can kick off some sort of bidding war), seeing as he seems keen to establish himself somewhere and probably deserves the chance, and it seems like we could do with whatever cash and squad space we can get. I'm also not sure if he's ever going to be more than a Burnley level centre half, which is one hell of an achievement in the greater scheme of things, but not really what we're looking for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm
If he can hitchhike all the way from Austria to Burnley only heading the ball I reckon we could get 100 million for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:19:22 pm
Towers over is pretty generous

You're welcome
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm
If he can hitchhike all the way from Austria to Burnley only heading the ball I reckon we could get 100 million for him.
Kerlon could have done it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm
So seeing the talk of selling Phillips and if Davies is staying but we have our hands tied with both. Worth more than the money we could get for them just because they count as homegrown. Pretty sure enough people will have read about it but you need 8 homegrown over 21's minimum and last year we had 9. Of that 9 Joe Hardy has been released leaving us with 8. But we have Woodburn, wilson and ojo, back from loans and all in their final years of their contracts who would count. So if we sell Phillips or Davies, we need to keep wilson, ojo or woodburn, therefore we get no money for them and are potentially hampering young players career's for our benefit. If we do sell most of them we need to buy homegrown and honestly don't think there's many around good enough for us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm
Kerlon could have done it.

None of that seal dribble shite mate. Just straight up heading the ball.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I'll drive Nat Phillips to Burnley myself if they're stupid enough to pay £15m for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I'll drive Nat Phillips to Burnley myself if they're stupid enough to pay £15m for him

Was wondering where you'd gone as I read the thread... :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
Mate can you give me a lift too not to Burnley like?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Football 365 are talking like Thielemans is a virtually done deal, player wants the move, Leicester like the £64m. Seems to have been given short shrift in here though. IS there a lack of veracity and a dislike of the cut of the jib of those chaps at the soccer all year long site?.
And just so my position is clear, because I know you all care about these things; fuck the vegans.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:09 pm by markedasred »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm
So seeing the talk of selling Phillips and if Davies is staying but we have our hands tied with both. Worth more than the money we could get for them just because they count as homegrown. Pretty sure enough people will have read about it but you need 8 homegrown over 21's minimum and last year we had 9.

No you don't. You can have a maximum of 25 over 21s, of which a maximum of 17 can be non-homegrown. UEFA rules differ slightly, in that you can have a maximum of 4 over 21 association trained players, with anyone extra eating into the 17.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
Mate can you give me a lift too not to Burnley like?

Sure. Where ya heading?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Everywhere and nowhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Football 365 are talking like Thielemans is a virtually done deal, player wants the move, Leicester like the £64m. Seems to have been given short shrift in here though. IS there a lack of veracity and a dislike of the cut of the jib of those chaps at the soccer all year long site?.
And just so my position is clear, because I know you all care about these things; fuck the vegans.

Might as well buy a Camavinga and Saul for one Tielemans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm
So seeing the talk of selling Phillips and if Davies is staying but we have our hands tied with both. Worth more than the money we could get for them just because they count as homegrown. Pretty sure enough people will have read about it but you need 8 homegrown over 21's minimum and last year we had 9. Of that 9 Joe Hardy has been released leaving us with 8. But we have Woodburn, wilson and ojo, back from loans and all in their final years of their contracts who would count. So if we sell Phillips or Davies, we need to keep wilson, ojo or woodburn, therefore we get no money for them and are potentially hampering young players career's for our benefit. If we do sell most of them we need to buy homegrown and honestly don't think there's many around good enough for us

None of that is correct mate, you dont need a minimum number of homegrown players at all. This idea of having eight homegrown players is a misconception - you can have a max senior squad of 25 and in that scenario you would need at least eight homegrown players. But the reality is we dont need a squad that size, because Klopp favours a tighter group and well always have U21s (who dont count towards the senior squad) playing important roles like Jones, Neco etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Football 365 are talking like Thielemans is a virtually done deal, player wants the move, Leicester like the £64m. Seems to have been given short shrift in here though. IS there a lack of veracity and a dislike of the cut of the jib of those chaps at the soccer all year long site?.
And just so my position is clear, because I know you all care about these things; fuck the vegans.
F365 are just quoting other highly tenuous sources like their fellow chronology obsessed website, Voetbal24
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Football 365 are talking like Thielemans is a virtually done deal, player wants the move, Leicester like the £64m. Seems to have been given short shrift in here though. IS there a lack of veracity and a dislike of the cut of the jib of those chaps at the soccer all year long site?.
And just so my position is clear, because I know you all care about these things; fuck the vegans.
Is there anything to be said for a falafel wrap and a quinoa and pomegranate salad?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:53:29 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I'll drive Nat Phillips to Burnley myself if they're stupid enough to pay £15m for him

He'll be worth the money to them, might even end up being a bargain for that price. They dont play pacy centre halves who can play a 60+ yard pin point pass. They want a physical centrehalf who can boot anything that comes into the box and Nat is as good as it gets at doing that. Plus he is English. If he had a little more pace I'd be wroth to even consider letting him go. I dont understand how he is so undervalued by our own fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:53:29 pm
I dont understand how he is so undervalued by our own fans.
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent.  Especially if the homegrown lad's style is somewhat agricultural.

They'd much prefer to have an exotic sounding, but very much inferior, defender like Kabak than tolerate Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Yesterday at 11:58:36 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
Is there anything to be said for a falafel wrap and a quinoa and pomegranate salad?

Go lovely with a Melton Mowbray pork pie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 12:00:06 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:53:29 pm
He'll be worth the money to them, might even end up being a bargain for that price. They dont play pacy centre halves who can play a 60+ yard pin point pass. They want a physical centrehalf who can boot anything that comes into the box and Nat is as good as it gets at doing that. Plus he is English. If he had a little more pace I'd be wroth to even consider letting him go. I dont understand how he is so undervalued by our own fans.

They're gobshites?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 12:04:14 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
Is there anything to be said for a falafel wrap and a quinoa and pomegranate salad?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 12:05:08 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent.  Especially if the homegrown lad's style is somewhat agricultural.

They'd much prefer to have an exotic sounding, but very much inferior, defender like Kabak than tolerate Phillips.
Could it be that some of us just rate Phillips' footballing abilities lower than others, and it doesn't have anything to do with his heritage? I might be wrong, obviously, but I don't see this huge gulf between how Phillips and Kabak did last season, and I would put money on Kabak going on to have the better career.

Sorry if this sounds snide, it's not supposed to be, it's just that I think there's easily as much overrating of Phillips as underrating on here, probably more so. Some proper mad shit in his thread anyways.
