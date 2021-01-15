Would it be a big problem mate ? I heard someone say yesterday on here it only hits us for 2 league games but not sure if that's accurate.



Wasn't it reported that the only reason we didn't push on with a deal for Sarr last summer was because Watford wanted most of the money up front whereas Wolves were prepared to let us pay for Jota in instalments across the length of his contract with us?



I doubt there's anything in this new link with him, but I could see us being interested again if the terms were favourable.



Yeah, I think it's two league games (Brentford and Palace) and probably some FA Cup / League Cup games. The winter break in January, short as it is, is helpful.I mean against those two sides you'd back us to get through with Firmino and Jota and whoever else is kicking around, but in an ideal world I think our new attacking signing would be here during AFCON. There's also the risk, obviously, that Bobby/Diogo are injured at that time which would be really unfortunate.That was the line that came out yeah. Most seem to have taken it to mean that Sarr was always a smokescreen for Jota, but personally I think that's unlikely. We may have fancied Diogo more, but I do believe the interest in Sarr was genuine. Think he'd offer something new to the squad, and still very young so can be moulded into a proper goalscorer by Klopp. I'd have absolutely no complaints if our attacking options next season were Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Sarr and Elliott.