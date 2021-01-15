« previous next »
All this reminiscing and not one mention of selling Kevin Stewart for £8 million. We essentially got Robbo in a swap deal.

No one asked for an encore mate.
What did we do with the Sterling £50m incidentally? Escapes me, which is a worrying thought

He left in 2015 I think? Firmino & Benteke arrived that summer, not sure who else? Milner maybe?
When's the last time one of these protracted "sagas" where we're apparently interested and ready to make a move any day now actually came to fruition?
VVD :wave
Im sure our price could be negotiated, but I suspect that Origis wages will be much harder to match.
He left in 2015 I think? Firmino & Benteke arrived that summer, not sure who else? Milner maybe?

2015 was a good window, got Clyne, Gomez and Ings too if I recall.
No one asked for an encore mate.

To be fair, the Kevin Stewart/Andy Robertson shout is one heck of an encore. Completely forgot about that.
He left in 2015 I think? Firmino & Benteke arrived that summer, not sure who else? Milner maybe?
Millie was a free. Yes I suspected it was Benteke, although yes youre right him, Firminos arrival and Sterlings departure were all the same window I think.
VVD :wave

VVD was concrete though, Southampton publicly rebuffed us for making an approach we shouldn't have. There hasn't been anything remotely solid linking us to Sarr, other than Mane thinking he's a nice guy.
I don't think we'll be after Sarr this summer due to AFCON, but I can believe we're interested in getting him at some point. Highly rated, and I think has shown enough to suggest he could be good goalscorer. Main issue last summer was whether he was good enough to compete for a starting spot with Mane, Salah and Firmino and the feeling was he was too raw. But we have Jota now, so there would be slightly less pressure to hit the ground running. Not saying it's happening, but I believe we did like him and made enquiries - and his Championship season probably hasn't hurt our view of him.
2015 was a good window, got Clyne, Gomez and Ings too if I recall.

Oh yeah, Gomez definitely worked out. Clyne and Ings were both good players as well but out of the team for one reason or another. I suspect Ings was partly bought because he was so cheap and we could flip him so I guess that it worked out in that respect. Yeah, so not a bad window that one - massively aided by Klopp's arrival in hindsight - other than Benteke.
When's the last time one of these protracted "sagas" where we're apparently interested and ready to make a move any day now actually came to fruition?

It's one of those transfers that at most was a smokescreen for another player, yet the media cling to it season after season.

Thiago surely.

I think we overhype the whole smokescreen thing. There seems to be a feeling that the Sarr links last summer were nothing but cover from the club so they could sign Jota. Personally I think we were interested, but the Jota deal was the better one (a player more ready from day one, and a much more favourable financial package). Signing Jota doesn't mean we weren't genuinely interested in Sarr, in the same way that signing Tsimikas doesn't mean we didn't want Lewis.
Not if you want a full 25-man squad. The U21s dont need to be registered. You would just forego 8 senior spots by not meeting the quota.
yes but you said earlier that our homegrown quota was full! We may have met the minimum but it doesn't mean it's full
Hope that Sarr link isn't true, even if the fee was less than that I'dfeel the same
Yeah but forever tainted by what we did with said money after
what buying Suarez you mean?
Just on Sarr btw, while the AFCON thing would be a problem, I think if he was who the club thought was the right signing then we'd go through with it.
Just on Sarr btw, while the AFCON thing would be a problem, I think if he was who the club thought was the right signing then we'd go through with it.

Would it be a big problem mate ? I heard someone say yesterday on here it only hits us for 2 league games but not sure if that's accurate.
Wasn't it reported that the only reason we didn't push on with a deal for Sarr last summer was because Watford wanted most of the money up front whereas Wolves were prepared to let us pay for Jota in instalments across the length of his contract with us?

I doubt there's anything in this new link with him, but I could see us being interested again if the terms were favourable.
Would it be a big problem mate ? I heard someone say yesterday on here it only hits us for 2 league games but not sure if that's accurate.

Yeah, I think it's two league games (Brentford and Palace) and probably some FA Cup / League Cup games. The winter break in January, short as it is, is helpful.

I mean against those two sides you'd back us to get through with Firmino and Jota and whoever else is kicking around, but in an ideal world I think our new attacking signing would be here during AFCON. There's also the risk, obviously, that Bobby/Diogo are injured at that time which would be really unfortunate.

Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:29:21 pm
Wasn't it reported that the only reason we didn't push on with a deal for Sarr last summer was because Watford wanted most of the money up front whereas Wolves were prepared to let us pay for Jota in instalments across the length of his contract with us?

I doubt there's anything in this new link with him, but I could see us being interested again if the terms were favourable.

That was the line that came out yeah. Most seem to have taken it to mean that Sarr was always a smokescreen for Jota, but personally I think that's unlikely. We may have fancied Diogo more, but I do believe the interest in Sarr was genuine. Think he'd offer something new to the squad, and still very young so can be moulded into a proper goalscorer by Klopp. I'd have absolutely no complaints if our attacking options next season were Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Sarr and Elliott.
Signing Jota ended any interest we had in Sarr. Lazy journalism.
Signing Jota ended any interest we had in Sarr. Lazy journalism.

its the let link any player that played well against us angle. sarr will forever be linked till he retires.
Signing Jota ended any interest we had in Sarr. Lazy journalism.

Why would it? It obviously ended our interest last season, but doesn't mean he's suddenly a player we'd never look at again.
Ismaila Sarr? They will not let him go (let him gooooo!).
Back on the Saul Train? He's apparently waiting for an offer from the Premier League.  ;D

https://twitter.com/MatteMoretto/status/1415641384732741632

Just when I thought I was out ... they pull me back in!
Why would it? It obviously ended our interest last season, but doesn't mean he's suddenly a player we'd never look at again.
Because we filled that position in the squad with a better (and more expensive) player.
Signing Jota ended any interest we had in Sarr. Lazy journalism.

I think the article is probably bollocks (90min.com!) but don't see why we wouldn't still retain an interest. Not like they're massively similar players.

Equally, I imagine we're still tracking Jonathan David even though he was supposedly on that three-man shortlist last summer along with Jota and Sarr.
To be fair, didn't Neil Jones say if we were to get a forward, it would likely be a more central one? Which would make me think the Sarr link isn't particularly accurate for right now.
The rumour is we're looking for an attacker who is primarily a #9 but can play out wide rather than vice versa which we currently have a few of.
To be fair, didn't Neil Jones say if we were to get a forward, it would likely be a more central one? Which would make me think the Sarr link isn't particularly accurate for right now.

I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!

The rumour is we're looking for an attacker who is primarily a #9 but can play out wide rather than vice versa which we currently have a few of.

Alexander Isak
The rumour is we're looking for an attacker who is primarily a #9 but can play out wide rather than vice versa which we currently have a few of.

With the amount of weird transfer and positional garble these days, I don't even know if this is satire or not.

In any case I imagine we are looking for a generational #9 who can play wide
Yes! #Mbappe2022
The rumour is we're looking for an attacker who is primarily a #9 but can play out wide rather than vice versa which we currently have a few of.

Donyell Malen and Jonathan David both play centrally primarily don't they, but able to play wide. Downside is that neither are particularly tall, which might be something Klopp wants from whoever we sign - I know Origi has been rubbish but I think Klopp has commented on how useful his size can be when coming on as a sub etc.
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!


Is that the size of Awoniyi? Jesus.
Donyell Malen and Jonathan David both play centrally primarily don't they, but able to play wide. Downside is that neither are particularly tall, which might be something Klopp wants from whoever we sign - I know Origi has been rubbish but I think Klopp has commented on how useful his size can be when coming on as a sub etc.

I know next to nothing about both, Malen a bit from the Euros where he looked pretty raw, and David absolutely nothing at all.

But Malen at least I could see he was pretty fast and direct. Which is still something different for our central position, and could cause issues coming off the bench
