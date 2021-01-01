

Go back to the summer after the CL victory and I think we could have got a decent price for Origi. Two seasons of him being at his languid, passive worst and his value has plummeted.



I get the argument of the club never being willing to sell on the cheap (as it shows potential buyers of other players that we don't budge downwards after a bit of pressure, which has served us brilliantly with bigger-value sales), but there's a fine balance between sticking to that principle and driving away prospective buyers because our valuation of some fringe players has become unrealistic.



On the plus side, you'd hope/expect Shaqiri's displays for Switzerland to boost interest in him. Given the market values now, I'd have thought around £15-20m.



Origi, I think the realistic valuation would be nearer £5m in terms of what the market would pay.





I have a slightly different take in that we have been more hurt in our valuations due to how poorly some of our sales have underperformed. Solanke and Brewster are too examples. Both have been nowhere near the value one would have expected when spending around 20m on players. I think that creates a real fear around us selling other clubs for duds at big prices. If these players performed well, then I think other clubs would have still been willing to part with cash to buy out our fringe players.