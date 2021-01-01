« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1048 1049 1050 1051 1052 [1053]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1834096 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42080 on: Today at 10:42:35 am »
Edwards might be a victim of his own success when it comes to selling. In the good old days hed be able to sell snow in Antarctica but clubs have cottoned on to that and dont want to be the next Bournemouth I think. Nobody wants to be ripped off by him.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42081 on: Today at 10:44:28 am »
A key issue is it's no longer a seller's market. Particularly with non-homegrown players. FSG have got too invested in the fact Edwards can pull great deals off to generate our own transfer revnue.

Grujic, Wilson, Shaq, Origi. These are players who might fetch you 10 million if there's interest in them but much beyond that you can forget it when clubs know we want to sell these players and they're not in Klopp's plans.

The players we've sold to Bournemouth have been highly rated English prospects (Ibe/Solanke) which there'll always be a market for (Brewster).
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:46 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,769
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42082 on: Today at 10:51:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:44:28 am
A key issue is it's no longer a seller's market. Particularly with non-homegrown players. FSG have got too invested in the fact Edwards can pull great deals off to generate our own transfer revnue.

Grujic, Wilson, Shaq, Origi. These are players who might fetch you 10 million if there's interest in them but much beyond that you can forget it when clubs know we want to sell these players and they're not in Klopp's plans.

I think what's actually happened is people like yourself have got too invested in a single occurrence last summer (us rejecting a bid from Burnley for Wilson and subsequently only loaning him instead) and leapt upon it like a rabid dog, and have now built up this idea of 'well we obviously haven't sold these players because we want too much money for them'

And people will whinge about Wilson and Grujic still being here, but I bet they've bought in close to £10 million just in loan fees and they're still sellable assets now.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42083 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:59:12 am

The Athletic reported Jurgen Klopps side have rejected Schalkes offer to purchase Kabak for just £8.5m due to the fact they now feel so well stocked at centre-back.

hope the offer is still on till end of window. he might just be a value for money option if one of our centrebacks decide to leave or go on loan
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42084 on: Today at 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:35 am
Edwards might be a victim of his own success when it comes to selling. In the good old days hed be able to sell snow in Antarctica but clubs have cottoned on to that and dont want to be the next Bournemouth I think. Nobody wants to be ripped off by him.

Yep but also clubs are on much tighter budgets now. Our fringe players we want to sell are on decent wages and would probably be one of the highest earners at other clubs.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • Rarely rattled
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42085 on: Today at 11:15:02 am »
Craig and Neil have just done a live show for TAW about transfers. Very funny. Reminded me of the last couple of pages of this thread.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,189
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42086 on: Today at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:35 am
Edwards might be a victim of his own success when it comes to selling. In the good old days hed be able to sell snow in Antarctica but clubs have cottoned on to that and dont want to be the next Bournemouth I think. Nobody wants to be ripped off by him.

We sold Brewster last summer for £23m+
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42087 on: Today at 11:19:23 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:16:23 am
We sold Brewster last summer for £23m+

Hes a bit of an outlier but even more reason for clubs to buy from us this time. He had a very good season at Swansea, though it was an absurd fee because hes not a quality player.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42088 on: Today at 11:20:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:33:57 am

Go back to the summer after the CL victory and I think we could have got a decent price for Origi. Two seasons of him being at his languid, passive worst and his value has plummeted.

I get the argument of the club never being willing to sell on the cheap (as it shows potential buyers of other players that we don't budge downwards after a bit of pressure, which has served us brilliantly with bigger-value sales), but there's a fine balance between sticking to that principle and driving away prospective buyers because our valuation of some fringe players has become unrealistic.

On the plus side, you'd hope/expect Shaqiri's displays for Switzerland to boost interest in him. Given the market values now, I'd have thought around £15-20m.

Origi, I think the realistic valuation would be nearer £5m in terms of what the market would pay.


I have a slightly different take in that we have been more hurt in our valuations due to how poorly some of our sales have underperformed. Solanke and Brewster are too examples. Both have been nowhere near the value one would have expected when spending around 20m on players. I think that creates a real fear around us selling other clubs for duds at big prices. If these players performed well, then I think other clubs would have still been willing to part with cash to buy out our fringe players.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,190
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42089 on: Today at 11:21:58 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:16:23 am
We sold Brewster last summer for £23m+

It was a good deal for us but I think he's better than he showed last season and it obviously didn't help he was playing for a diabolical team.

Still think he's got it in him to be a Premier League striker, maybe a good return in the Championship will be a good start.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42090 on: Today at 11:22:34 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 11:15:02 am
Craig and Neil have just done a live show for TAW about transfers. Very funny. Reminded me of the last couple of pages of this thread.

Free  for those interested

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdhEtfB80zA
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42091 on: Today at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:22:34 am
Free  for those interested

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdhEtfB80zA

Hightown Phil on the telly! 13m 20s in and on - he's the poster boy of TAW is Phil.

Meanwhile there was an Echo 'Blood Red' special on the Fekir transfer featuring Kristian Walsh AKA L6 Red.

We are The Illuminati, us.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,189
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42092 on: Today at 11:42:50 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:21:58 am
It was a good deal for us but I think he's better than he showed last season and it obviously didn't help he was playing for a diabolical team.

Still think he's got it in him to be a Premier League striker, maybe a good return in the Championship will be a good start.

I agree, however it was an exceptionally good deal and comes after the Bournemouth ones, and is also very recent (i.e. Oct), which is what the OP was saying would put people off dealing with Edwards.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42093 on: Today at 11:49:21 am »
How did that work with Monchi?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,190
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42094 on: Today at 11:49:39 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:42:50 am
I agree, however it was an exceptionally good deal and comes after the Bournemouth ones, and is also very recent (i.e. Oct), which is what the OP was saying would put people off dealing with Edwards.

Oh I agree, it was a great deal for us and a couple of examples where things don't work out exactly the way we want aren't necessarily indicative of anything too serious (yet). Plus I find it more interesting to talk about players than finances. Plus I'm looking forward to Brewster tearing up the Premier League in the next few years and people saying £23m was too cheap.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42095 on: Today at 11:50:25 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:28:49 am
What a strange post.

You really think wasting one of 17 available spots on a rubbish third choice goalkeeper is anything but an incredibly lazy, silly decision to make at a time when we're clearly struggling to offload players?

Id love to hear your reasoning beyond religious-esque deference. But I'm not holding my breath

Nar Lalls, you post was strange.  You reply even stranger and unnecessary. But it did remind me why I had you on ignore for so long. Must go back and remedy that.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:47:09 am
Its one of the most tiresome and frankly boring things he perpetually posts on here. Its one thing to laud everything Klopp and Edwards have achieved, but another to suggest theyre completely infallible.

Oh I am sorry I annoyed you Ross, by replying to someone else.  And again - what an unnecessary reply. What possess you to behave like that I do not know.

Like I said (and this is for misery guts number 1 above as well) - I presume they know the limits of the squad regards home grown, they likely have thought that through before signing him up and are relitvely confident they will be fine with numbers when they register players on whatever date that is this year. I mean, that isnt a 'religious-esque deference now is it - just stating what should be pretty obvious.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,988
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42096 on: Today at 11:54:26 am »
The winging and moaning is back. YAY!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1048 1049 1050 1051 1052 [1053]   Go Up
« previous next »
 