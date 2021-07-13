Do you really believe that?
At present
I do.
I see us struggling to move on a number of the players who we need to sell due to our demands for them, I have no problem with us not just selling for any thing and holding out for the fees we want as Edwards and Klopp have more than earned our trust, I do however feel this kind of thing has a huge impact on our ability to buy.
IMO Grujic will go, Wilson will go, Shaqiri will go, Awoniyi will go. The rest I think there will be reports about but they end up on loan or staying. Saul goes Barca or remains at Atletico, Doku doesnt move club, Malen goes to Dortmund within the next 2 weeks, Neuhaus stays where he is. Fingers crossed Im completely wrong