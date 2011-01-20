« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1831161 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42000 on: Today at 12:38:20 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
He also has a long history of attitude problems, regularly showing up late to training or missing it altogether. He may be talented (not that he's shown it that often at Barcelona) but Klopp runs a pretty tight ship in terms of attitude and professionalism, and Dembele just doesn't appear to have the right character.

Ousmane Dembele does not belong in the House of Klopp. Literally.
Offline Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42001 on: Today at 12:41:35 am »
I find it hard to believe that Atletico could afford Griezmann's wages either to be honest?
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42002 on: Today at 12:44:31 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:41:35 am
I find it hard to believe that Atletico could afford Griezmann's wages either to be honest?

Ninth highest wage bill in Europe as per last summer, and that was before they got Suarez in. They're no paupers.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42003 on: Today at 12:47:09 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:28:49 am
Id love to hear your reasoning beyond religious-esque deference. But I'm not holding my breath
Its one of the most tiresome and frankly boring things he perpetually posts on here. Its one thing to laud everything Klopp and Edwards have achieved, but another to suggest theyre completely infallible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42004 on: Today at 12:49:39 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:44:31 am
Ninth highest wage bill in Europe as per last summer, and that was before they got Suarez in. They're no paupers.
How much did they drop on Joao Felix again? North of 100 million quid wasnt it? And then theres the nice new shiny Wanda Metropolitano we recall so fondly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42005 on: Today at 12:53:00 am »
113 million of the finest Euros mate.

They're also paying off for Wanda still.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42006 on: Today at 12:57:32 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:49:39 am
How much did they drop on Joao Felix again? North of 100 million quid wasnt it? And then theres the nice new shiny Wanda Metropolitano we recall so fondly.

Very talented player but seems an outrageous amount of money when you look back at it. Just doesn't seem like a Simeone player, and very difficult to see how him and Griezmann fit into the same XI now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42007 on: Today at 12:58:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:00 am
113 million of the finest Euros mate.

They're also paying off for Wanda still.
Exactly. Not in the poorhouse and whilst indebted, theyre comfortably distanced from financial quicksand unlike those Catalan pricks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42008 on: Today at 01:02:56 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:57:32 am
Very talented player but seems an outrageous amount of money when you look back at it.
Not quite as outrageous as £142m ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42009 on: Today at 01:07:25 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:28:49 am
What a strange post.

You really think wasting one of 17 available spots on a rubbish third choice goalkeeper is anything but an incredibly lazy, silly decision to make at a time when we're clearly struggling to offload players?

Id love to hear your reasoning beyond religious-esque deference. But I'm not holding my breath

We need 3 senior keepers and we're happy with the ones we have. Simple

It's weird to highlight that as a problem for me. Kellaher is a newbie as well. If Alisson got injured I wouldn't want it to be just him and then an even more inexperienced keeper as his back up and support. We don't see how important the support element is either.

I don't think any decisions at the club are beyond reproach but it's a very strange thing to have ire about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42010 on: Today at 01:36:29 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:07:25 am
We need 3 senior keepers and we're happy with the ones we have. Simple

It's weird to highlight that as a problem for me. Kellaher is a newbie as well. If Alisson got injured I wouldn't want it to be just him and then an even more inexperienced keeper as his back up and support. We don't see how important the support element is either.

I don't think any decisions at the club are beyond reproach but it's a very strange thing to have ire about.

Eh. I don't think it's a decision that needs defending one way or the other.

I challenge anyone who watched Adrian's performances for us to make a case that he's better than a promising young keeper that's just coming through.

From my perspective, it's the difference between someone we know is bad, and someone who may be worse or may be better.

But the club is in a better position to know how much value Adrian brings, whether between the sticks or as a member of the squad. In that context I'm pretty relaxed. I don't think the transfer department is so clueless that they're wasting a spot that we're desperate to keep open for another foreign player for Adrian - if there is such a player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42011 on: Today at 01:40:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:36:39 pm
Klopp: If somebody wants to leave, he can come to me and can tell me and then I think about it. Nobody came so far, so obviously no rush from the players side as well.
:lmao

Klopp sure has a way with words.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42012 on: Today at 02:07:12 am »
Not sure if posted earlier but seems were being linked with Barella from Inter, just the 70m euro.

https://www.repubblica.it/sport/calcio/mercato/2021/07/13/news/supermarket_nazionale_la_premier_vuole_barella-310242209/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42013 on: Today at 02:12:10 am »
Unlikely theyll sell but hes the player Naby was supposed to be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42014 on: Today at 03:34:35 am »
Midfielders

Fab
Hendo
Milly
Thiago
Kieta
Ox
Jones
Shaq
Wilson
Grujic

Cannot see us getting another midfielder without someone leaving. i guess Shaq, Wilson and Grujic are the obvious ones to be let go.
Until then.
