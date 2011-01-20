We need 3 senior keepers and we're happy with the ones we have. Simple



It's weird to highlight that as a problem for me. Kellaher is a newbie as well. If Alisson got injured I wouldn't want it to be just him and then an even more inexperienced keeper as his back up and support. We don't see how important the support element is either.



I don't think any decisions at the club are beyond reproach but it's a very strange thing to have ire about.



Eh. I don't think it's a decision that needs defending one way or the other.I challenge anyone who watched Adrian's performances for us to make a case that he's better than a promising young keeper that's just coming through.From my perspective, it's the difference between someone we know is bad, and someone who may be worse or may be better.But the club is in a better position to know how much value Adrian brings, whether between the sticks or as a member of the squad. In that context I'm pretty relaxed. I don't think the transfer department is so clueless that they're wasting a spot that we're desperate to keep open for another foreign player for Adrian - if there is such a player.