What a strange post.
You really think wasting one of 17 available spots on a rubbish third choice goalkeeper is anything but an incredibly lazy, silly decision to make at a time when we're clearly struggling to offload players?
Id love to hear your reasoning beyond religious-esque deference. But I'm not holding my breath
We need 3 senior keepers and we're happy with the ones we have. Simple
It's weird to highlight that as a problem for me. Kellaher is a newbie as well. If Alisson got injured I wouldn't want it to be just him and then an even more inexperienced keeper as his back up and support. We don't see how important the support element is either.
I don't think any decisions at the club are beyond reproach but it's a very strange thing to have ire about.