Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Our interest in both Tielemans and Kabak dismissed on the same day.  Lovely stuff.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
I'm really tempted to use this thread to create a RAWK summer transfer 'targets' animation, where our 'targets' are all running a track race, like a 100m. The more people get excited by increasing amounts of (frankly tenuous) rumours, the the closer to the lead that runner will be, before inevitably falling over and never being seen again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:46:49 pm
I'm really tempted to use this thread to create a RAWK summer transfer 'targets' animation, where our 'targets' are all running a track race, like a 100m. The more people get excited by increasing amounts of (frankly tenuous) rumours, the the closer to the lead that runner will be, before inevitably falling over and never being seen again.

At the moment it's a like playing QWOP.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:26:09 pm
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1415360541305024512



Thought that would have been a good deal

Always thought if we wanting him permanently we could have got him a lot cheaper than the fee Schalke were asking, given they were getting relegated and the more depressed transfer market.

If he was homegrown we'd be more inclined to accept that deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:48:13 pm
At the moment it's a like playing QWOP.

Hahaha, perfect!

The only reason I'm not going to do it is that I'd spend ages on it, get 2 laughs and then sausages would post something and everyone would laugh at that ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:26:09 pm
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1415360541305024512



Thought that would have been a good deal

I wonder if we are seeing how desperate Schalke are and trying to rinse them even harder (doubt it very much, but would be an Edwards move)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:08:44 pm
I wonder if we are seeing how desperate Schalke are and trying to rinse them even harder (doubt it very much, but would be an Edwards move)

Got to think we are very confident in the fitness of the 1st 4 centre backs

and/or

we know Phillips or Davies will stay and be part of the squad as 5th choice centre back (and in the process not take a valuable non-HG  spot in the squad).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:26:09 pm
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1415360541305024512



Thought that would have been a good deal

That would have been a steal. Easily double or triple your money. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:13:29 pm
Got to think we are very confident in the fitness of the 1st 4 centre backs

and/or

we know Phillips or Davies will stay and be part of the squad as 5th choice centre back (and in the process not take a valuable non-HG  spot in the squad).

Issue is we're already over capacity with homegrown players.

We'll need to sell a few to get in a midfielder/forward, seeing as English players are going to be out of our price range (Sancho etc).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
The press make me laugh. For pretty much the past 3-4 years, they go through a similar dance. Last season, around March, they couldn’t wait to tell us how we could forget big name signings if we didn’t get top four as if they knew of a shortlist which had some amazing players on there.

Then when we get top four they tell us we won’t be signing any big players. Of course they only report what they know but you would think they would spend less time talking about who we will sign before the season ends.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:32:50 pm
Issue is we're already over capacity with homegrown players.

We'll need to sell a few to get in a midfielder/forward, seeing as English players are going to be out of our price range (Sancho etc).

For homegrown or non-homegrown?

I haven't looked at the moment since there's so many possibilities for it to change with possible transfers out of the club on loan or on a permanent basis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:27:28 pm
That would have been a steal. Easily double or triple your money. 

Given the injuries we've had at centre back and player returning from those long term injuries, I think we'll want 5 choices up until January at the earliest. That's why I thought Kabak may have become an option later in the window if we'd moved on Davies, Phillips and R.Williams (loan) AND made space for a non-HG player. Always likely Kabak's price was going to drop. Just think other teams might have a nibble at 8.5M. I also wonder if Jurgen wants Phillips, Davies or Williams to stay until January and then to re-assess at that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:39:43 pm
Given the injuries we've had at centre back and player returning from those long term injuries, I think we'll want 5 choices up until January at the earliest. That's why I thought Kabak may have become an option later in the window if we'd moved on Davies, Phillips and R.Williams (loan) AND made space for a non-HG player. Always likely Kabak's price was going to drop. Just think other teams might have a nibble at 8.5M. I also wonder if Jurgen wants Phillips, Davies or Williams to stay until January and then to re-assess at that point.

I imagine he will want to keep Phillips at least until mid to late August. That will show everybody how Van Dijk and Gomez have reacted to pre season training and some games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:36:24 pm
For homegrown or non-homegrown?

I haven't looked at the moment since there's so many possibilities for it to change with possible transfers out of the club on loan or on a permanent basis.

I think we're over subscribed with non-homgrown players currently by 2, however Grujic and Karius will be presumably sold or loaned which would put us in a 1 in 1 out situation.

That means we need to sell 2 more to bring in a non-homegrown midfielder and forward (an English one likely to be prohibited by cost, as would someone like Tielmans). Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino would be the ones most likely moved on. Theoretically if all 3 left we'd have the space for a midfielder, forward and Kabak, but given the situation we're in now with non-homegrown players we can't really afford to sign a 5th choice CB as a non-homegrown player.

That was the puzzling thing with  signing Adrian back, but  that's a one year deal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:43:59 pm
That was the puzzling thing with  signing Adrian back, but  that's a one year deal
Sadly not, 2 year contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:00:06 pm
Sadly not, 2 year contract.

Wow really? Bit odd that.

Then again we gave Mignolet a 5 year contract as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:35:16 pm
The press make me laugh. For pretty much the past 3-4 years, they go through a similar dance. Last season, around March, they couldnt wait to tell us how we could forget big name signings if we didnt get top four as if they knew of a shortlist which had some amazing players on there.

Then when we get top four they tell us we wont be signing any big players. Of course they only report what they know but you would think they would spend less time talking about who we will sign before the season ends.

It sells papers though, as supporters were all excited by new signings (1000+ pages in this thread is testament to that)

The coaching staff improving players isnt an immediate fix and we all want to see the team make a massive leap as quickly as possible.

I think the way we deal with the media is to give them a sense of direction and we may even brief them on who is being scouted to a very select few but too many signings have come out of the blue for their to be any real ITK out there.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:05:37 pm
It sells papers though, as supporters were all excited by new signings (1000+ pages in this thread is testament to that)

The coaching staff improving players isnt an immediate fix and we all want to see the team make a massive leap as quickly as possible.

I think the way we deal with the media is to give them a sense of direction and we may even brief them on who is being scouted to a very select few but too many signings have come out of the blue for their to be any real ITK out there.


You would think they wouldnt be so adamant in us missing out on top players if we didnt get top four. Its almost like they revel in the idea of telling us we will miss out on these players if we are not in the CL, even when they should know that our model isnt to sign these players anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:53:34 pm
Hahaha, perfect!

The only reason I'm not going to do it is that I'd spend ages on it, get 2 laughs and then sausages would post something and everyone would laugh at that ;D
Hahaha i have a real name you know ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:15:12 pm
You would think they wouldnt be so adamant in us missing out on top players if we didnt get top four. Its almost like they revel in the idea of telling us we will miss out on these players if we are not in the CL, even when they should know that our model isnt to sign these players anyway.

Missing out on top 4 is a clsssic story arc, how the mighty have fallen etc

Our attraction to players isnt solely based on champions league qualification the way it might be for a team that fluked it for a season, we are one of the top clubs in Europe but the media likes to portray us as smaller/more vulnerable than that, they want to promote a London/Manchester centric view of the game
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:22:45 pm
Missing out on top 4 is a clsssic story arc, how the mighty have fallen etc

Our attraction to players isnt solely based on champions league qualification the way it might be for a team that fluked it for a season, we are one of the top clubs in Europe but the media likes to portray us as smaller/more vulnerable than that, they want to promote a London/Manchester centric view of the game

Whats the excuse for the likes of the Echo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:19:07 pm
Hahaha i have a real name you know ;D

Chip Olata?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Whats the excuse for the likes of the Echo?

Selling papers, the echo isnt the guardian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
No idea where the Tielemans thing even came from?!
Why do we keep getting linked to expensive CMs who wouldnt improve on what we have  bit mad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:22:45 pm
Missing out on top 4 is a clsssic story arc, how the mighty have fallen etc

Our attraction to players isnt solely based on champions league qualification the way it might be for a team that fluked it for a season, we are one of the top clubs in Europe but the media likes to portray us as smaller/more vulnerable than that, they want to promote a London/Manchester centric view of the game

How?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:26:09 pm
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1415360541305024512



Thought that would have been a good deal
It was clear as day he was only a stop gap until we got a summer signing, we were never signing him. He didn't fit our system at all, small, slow and poor on the ball. The opposite of what we any back there. 8.5m would have been 8.5m wasted and the club came to that conclusion also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:11:00 pm
How?

Remember when Tottenham finally moved into their stadium? The coverage was like they won trophy :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:55:29 pm
No idea where the Tielemans thing even came from?!
Why do we keep getting linked to expensive CMs who wouldnt improve on what we have  bit mad

I take it you're not one of these morons:

Quote
It was always a dream," one supporter said on social media: "No way Leicester will start negotiations if there is not £60 million on the table."

"Yep, this is not happening," another added while a third fan said: "That is one more off the list."

"Today has been nothing short of a disaster for transfers," another said.

A fifth Liverpool supporter added: "We are signing no one."

https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-leicester-city-transfer-news-5652408

"Today has been nothing short of a disaster for transfers" is my favourite ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours.

Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.

Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415359418246615042?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:20:48 pm
I take it you're not one of these morons:

https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-leicester-city-transfer-news-5652408

"Today has been nothing short of a disaster for transfers" is my favourite ;D
I'm currently being asked on Twitter to explain where the £200m from winning the UCL is.  Should easily pay for Kabak apparently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:27:28 pm
That would have been a steal. Easily double or triple your money.

If he plays, yeah. But the likelihood is that hed be sitting in the stands almost every week. Bear in mind that by this point we have a fairly clear idea how Matip, Gomez and Virgil are recovering and at the moment it looks very positive. Obviously setbacks could happen but when you consider that we also have Konate and - for now - Phillips, Davies and Williams, Im not sure how we can justify another CB. Were not in the business of stockpiling talents and I think Klopp would agree its far better that Kabak moves somewhere he can play every week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:40:17 pm
Is Zakaria better than Bissouma?

Zakaria is a great athlete but not sure he is technically as good as Bissouma

Zakaria would be great in Klopp's setup ...

https://youtu.be/iqq3xH5uPh0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 09:30:52 pm
I'm currently being asked on Twitter to explain where the £200m from winning the UCL is.  Should easily pay for Kabak apparently.

As long as you're not being asked by Rishi Sunak, I think it's not entirely unexpected.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reckon we'll end the window having signed Konate and that's it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:30:34 pm
Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours.

Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.

Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415359418246615042?

If I were a player I'd be going nowhere near Barcelona until they have shown they're actually allowed and able to register players.. Ditching Griezmann alone doesn't resolve their ability to do that based on what's been reported so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Wonder how much barca would want for Dembele now they need cash
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:52:54 pm
Wonder how much barca would want for Dembele now they need cash

Not sure he'd have passed the dickhead test even before he was outed as a racist...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:58:55 pm
Not sure he'd have passed the dickhead test even before he was outed as a racist...
Eh? whats that mate?
